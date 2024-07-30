Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Is this the photo of the Olympics? Stunning shot of surfer Gabriel Medina goes viral

Medina’s Olympics record was captured with one of the images of the Games so far

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 30 July 2024 09:32
Comments
Captured by photographer Jerome Brouillet, Gabriel Medina appears to be floating
Captured by photographer Jerome Brouillet, Gabriel Medina appears to be floating (AFP via Getty Images)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

We’re only four days into the Olympics but has the gold medal for the best photo of Paris 2024 already been won?

Captured by photographer Jerome Brouillet of AFP, the stunning shot of surfer Gabriel Medina broke the internet - just moments after the Brazilian set an Olympics record with an incredible 9.90 score on the giant two-metre waves in Tahiti.

In the picture, Medina appears to be hovering in the air, with his arm pointed to the sky, as he throws away his board to celebrate this record surf - which came on the infamous Teahupo’o break in French Polynesia.

It looks photoshopped, as if Medina is ascending to a higher dimension, but it’s not. Sensationally, the striking image reflected Medina’s near-perfect performance on the waves known as the “Wall of Skulls” in Tahiti.

“I never imagined we could get waves like this in the Olympics,” said Medina. “I’m comfortable when the waves are good and as long as it’s like this, it’s good for everyone ... Today was a good day for sure.”

The photo of his winning moment, though, was even better.

Was it the best photo of the Olympics so far? Here are some other contenders.

Gabriel Medina appearing to float went viral
Gabriel Medina appearing to float went viral (AFP via Getty Images)
Pauline Ferrand Prevot of France takes home the gold in the women’s mountain bike
Pauline Ferrand Prevot of France takes home the gold in the women’s mountain bike (Getty Images)
A general view of the fencing at Grand Palais
A general view of the fencing at Grand Palais (Getty Images)
Action in the beach volleyball underneath the Eiffel Tower
Action in the beach volleyball underneath the Eiffel Tower (Getty Images)
Simone Biles in action on the uneven bars
Simone Biles in action on the uneven bars (Getty Images)
Tom Daley reacts after winning silver with diving partner Noah Williams
Tom Daley reacts after winning silver with diving partner Noah Williams (Getty Images)
Snoop Doog watching Simone Biles in the gymnastics qualifiers
Snoop Doog watching Simone Biles in the gymnastics qualifiers (Getty Images)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in