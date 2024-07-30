Is this the photo of the Olympics? Stunning shot of surfer Gabriel Medina goes viral

Support truly

We’re only four days into the Olympics but has the gold medal for the best photo of Paris 2024 already been won?

Captured by photographer Jerome Brouillet of AFP, the stunning shot of surfer Gabriel Medina broke the internet - just moments after the Brazilian set an Olympics record with an incredible 9.90 score on the giant two-metre waves in Tahiti.

In the picture, Medina appears to be hovering in the air, with his arm pointed to the sky, as he throws away his board to celebrate this record surf - which came on the infamous Teahupo’o break in French Polynesia.

It looks photoshopped, as if Medina is ascending to a higher dimension, but it’s not. Sensationally, the striking image reflected Medina’s near-perfect performance on the waves known as the “Wall of Skulls” in Tahiti.

“I never imagined we could get waves like this in the Olympics,” said Medina. “I’m comfortable when the waves are good and as long as it’s like this, it’s good for everyone ... Today was a good day for sure.”

The photo of his winning moment, though, was even better.

Was it the best photo of the Olympics so far? Here are some other contenders.

Gabriel Medina appearing to float went viral ( AFP via Getty Images )

Pauline Ferrand Prevot of France takes home the gold in the women’s mountain bike ( Getty Images )

A general view of the fencing at Grand Palais ( Getty Images )

Action in the beach volleyball underneath the Eiffel Tower ( Getty Images )

Simone Biles in action on the uneven bars ( Getty Images )

Tom Daley reacts after winning silver with diving partner Noah Williams ( Getty Images )

Snoop Doog watching Simone Biles in the gymnastics qualifiers ( Getty Images )

Japan’s Kazuma Kaya, Shinnosuke Oka, Takaaki Sugino and Wataru Tanigawa celebrate after teammate Daiki Hashimoto turned heartache into joy as he overcame a fall to power Japan to the gold medal. More photos from #Paris2024: https://t.co/7u9cAe01n3 📷 Athit Perawongmetha pic.twitter.com/BA5MUeYIC8 — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) July 29, 2024

Steve Tomasin of the U.S. and Rodrigo Isgro of Argentina swap shorts after their Rugby Sevens match. More photos from the #Paris2024 Olympics: https://t.co/k29urGatbn 📷 Phil Noble pic.twitter.com/9gcoTm2J31 — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) July 27, 2024