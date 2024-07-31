Support truly

Novak Djokovic takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the Olympics semi-finals with Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek also in action at Roland Garros.

Djokovic continues his bid to win a first Olympics gold medal at the age of 37, in what is the only major title the 24-time grand slam champion is yet to win.

He remains on a collision course with French Open and Wimbledon champion Alcaraz, who takes on American Tommy Paul in a rematch of their quarter-final at SW19.

Paul will be in action twice on Thursday, as he is also teaming up with Taylor Fritz to face Andy Murray and Dan Evans in the men’s doubles quarter-finals.

Swiatek remains the favourite to add the Olympics title to her three French Open wins at Roland Garros and the World No 1 takes on China’s Qinwen Zheng in the opening match of the day.

The tennis competition started Saturday 27 July and runs for just over a week to Sunday 4 August, and there will be gold medals for men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles events.

Here is the full tennis schedule for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Thursday, 1 August

Court Philippe-Chatrier

starting at 11:00

Women’s singles - Semi-final: (1) SWIATEK Iga (POL) vs (6) ZHENG Qinwen (CHN)

not before 13:00

Men’s singles - Quarter-final: (9) PAUL Tommy (USA) vs (2) ALCARAZ Carlos (ESP)

starting at 18:00

Men’s singles - Quarter-final: (1) DJOKOVIC Novak (SRB) vs (8) TSITSIPAS Stefanos (GRE)

Women’s singles - Semi-final: (ITF) SCHMIEDLOVA Anna Karolina (SVK) vs Winner of: (12) KOSTYUK Marta (UKR) vs (13) VEKIC Donna (CRO)

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

starting at 11:00

Women’s doubles - Quarter-final: MUCHOVA / NOSKOVA (CZE) vs HSIEH / TSAO (TPE)

not before 12:30

Men’s singles - Quarter-final: (3) ZVEREV Alexander (GER) vs (11) MUSETTI Lorenzo (ITA)

not before 14:00

Men’s singles - Quarter-final: (6) RUUD Casper (NOR) vs (13) AUGER-ALIASSIME Felix (CAN)

Men’s doubles - Quarter-final: (3) FRITZ / PAUL (USA) vs EVANS / MURRAY (GBR)

Court Simonne-Mathieu

not before 12:00

Women’s doubles - quarter-final: (3) ERRANI / PAOLINI (ITA) vs BOULTER / WATSON (GBR)

Men’s doubles - semi-final:(4) KRAJICEK / RAM (USA) vs MACHAC / PAVLASEK (CZE)

Women’s doubles - quarter-final: (8) BUCSA / SORRIBES TORMO (ESP) vs KICHENOK / KICHENOK (UKR)

Mixed doubles - semi-final: Winner of: SINIAKOVA / MACHAC (CZE) vs DABROWSKI / AUGER-ALIASSIME (CAN)

Court 7

not before 14:00

Mixed doubles - semi-final: SCHUURS / KOOLHOF (NED) vs WANG / ZHANG (CHN)

Women’s doubles - quarter-final: ANDREEVA / SHNAIDER (AIN) vs (2) KREJCIKOVA / SINIAKOVA (CZE)

Friday, 2 August

11:00

Men’s Singles Semi-finals

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match

19:00

Men’s Singles Semi-finals

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match🥇

Saturday, 3 August

11:00

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match

Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match🥇

Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match🥇

Sunday, 4 August

11:00

Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match🥇

Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match🥇

