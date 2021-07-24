Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Cycling road race plus Andy Murray, Heather Watson and badminton on Day 1
Follow all the latest from the Olympic Games in Tokyo as the men’s cyclists take on Mount Fuji
Topping the bill today is the men’s cycling road race which will see the best in the world take on a testing route up Mount Fuji. The race’s profile covers a gruelling 234km and five peaks in total including the Fuji Sanroku climb, is the longest of the day at 14.3 kilometres and an average six per cent gradient – in short, a leg burner. Expect Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar to be in the mix for gold, fresh from winning yellow at the Tour de France. Geraint Thomas leads the British quartet.
Elsewhere the Games’ youngest competitor, Hend Zaza, is in action representing Syria in the table tennis. The 12-year-old prodigy beat someone four times her age to get here and her story of success in a country torn by war for much of her life is undoubtedly one of the stories of the Olympics. From a British perspective Polly Swann and Helen Glover are competing in the rowing heats, Seonaid McIntosh is in action on the shooting range and Andy Murray will step on to court in the men’s tennis doubles alongside Joe Salisbury. Follow all the latest news, updates and results below.
Tokyo Olympics: Men’s road race
115km to go in the men’s cycling road race and they are approaching the foot of Mount Fuji. The Fuji Sanroku climb is the longest of the day at 14.3 kilometres and an average six per cent gradient – not horribly steep but long enough to drain even the strongest climbing legs.
A breakaway has formed and they are working really well together, with a gap of more than 15 minutes on the main peloton which contains the main contenders. Included in the break is Peter Sagan, an unlikely winner on a mountain route like this one but let’s not rule out the vastly talented Slovakian.
The breakaway riders: Dlamani, Kukrle, Sagan, Tzortzakis and Aular Sanabria.
Tokyo Olympics: Seonaid McIntosh misses out
Earlier China claimed the first gold of these games, in the women’s 10m air rifle event. Team GB had high hopes for shooter Seonaid McIntosh but she failed to qualify for the final.
Here’s the full story:
Seonaid McIntosh misses out on women’s 10m air rifle final in first medal event
Scottish shooter has second medal chance later in the Games as China’s Yang Qian won the first gold medal of Tokyo 2020.
Tokyo Olympics: US suffer shock defeat to Indonesia in archery
Team USA have been dealt a surprise loss to Indonesia in the mixed-team archery competition, dashing their strong hopes of winning a medal.
The 8th-ranked pair of Brady Ellison and Mackenzie Brown lost to Indonesia’s Diananda Choirunisa and Riau Salsabilla, who are ranked 36th in the world.
“Honestly, I’m so shocked ... like I completely expected us to win a medal today,” said Ellison - the world number 1 - after the defeat.
Brown expressed her frustration about competing without fans cheering live in the stadium.
“It’s supposed to be big and give you goosebumps every time you walk out into a venue. And we’re out here by ourselves. You know, we’ve got our team mates, but there’s nobody out here,” she said.“It is disappointing. To work for five years for an Olympic Games and then not to have any spectators at all is a little bit frustrating.”
Tokyo Olympics: Andy Murray and Team GB beat France in men's doubles
Team GB have beaten France in the first round of the men’s doubles tennis, with Andy Murray alongside Joe Salisbury winning two straight sets against Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut. Final score 6-3, 6-2.
Tokyo Olympics: Murray in action as Team GB lead France
Team GB have taken the first set in the tennis men’s doubles against France, with two-time singles Olympic champion Andy Murray alongside Joe Salisbury leading Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.
Tokyo Olympics: Men’s road race
150km to go in the men’s road race and the peloton is getting closer to its gruelling ascent of Mount Fuji. The bad news for Great Britain is there was a crash and a couple of GB riders were involved. The former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas and Giro d’Italia champion Tao Geoghegan Hart both went down but seem to be OK, and are working their way back towards the main group. At the head of the pack right now is the reigning champion, Belgium’s Greg van Avermaet.
Tokyo Olympics: Team GB trail in men’s badminton doubles
Team GB’s men’s doubles pair of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy have lost the first game of their Group A match against the world number one pairing from Indonesia.
Despite being the 25th seeds, the British pair kept up with their illustrious opponents to go into the midway game break behind by just 11-10, but trailed 21-15 by the end of game 1.
Tokyo Olympics: Hend Zaza, 12, proud in defeat
Syria’s Hend Zaza, at 12 the youngest athlete competing at the Tokyo Olympics, exited the table tennis tournament in the opening round on Saturday, snapping a selfie with her Austrian opponent to remember the occasion.
Zaza was battling an opponent more than three times her age in 39-year-old Liu Jia in the women’s singles preliminary round but showed no sign of nerves, maintaining her composure despite a 4-0 defeat.
“It was very tough to mentally be prepared for (the Olympics) but I think I somehow managed to overcome this, and this is the part that I think I did the best during the match,” Zaza told reporters after the match.
“The main lesson was the loss of this match, especially in the first match. So next time, I will be working hard to pass the first, second, third round, because I want to play more in this competition,” she added.
Her coach Adham Jamaan told reporters the paddler would need to continue practising, and she “would be okay”.
Tokyo Olympics: French basketball staff in quarantine
Some of the medical and support staff of France’s men’s basketball team have been forced to quarantine at the Tokyo Olympics after a passenger on their flight to Japan tested positive for Covid-19.
The French Olympic Committee, however, did not disclose the number of staff that has been affected as possible contact cases. They have been in isolation since 19 July and so far, tested negative for the infection.
Tokyo Olympics: Glover eyes improvement
Helen Glover launched her bid for a third Olympic gold medal and insisted there was more to come.
The two-time Olympic champion finished third in her women’s pairs heat with Polly Swann as they opened their Games campaign on Saturday.
The duo clocked in seven minutes 23.98 seconds behind Australia and the ROC, the Russian Olympic Committee, at the Sea Forest Waterway.
But Glover, who only returned to training in 2020 following almost four years out of the boat after starting a family, expects more ahead of Tuesday’s semi-final.
“It’s good to progress to the next round, we both know there is more to come as it wasn’t a perfect row but I guess there’s definitely value in learning in the early rounds,” said the 35-year-old, who won pairs gold in 2012 and 2016 with Heather Stanning.
“We are open to what is coming next. We know we have done better in training, it would be more frustrating if we had a perfect row and didn’t have anything to improve on.” PA
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies