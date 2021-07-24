The men’s road race at Musashiononomori Park (PA)

Topping the bill today is the men’s cycling road race which will see the best in the world take on a testing route up Mount Fuji. The race’s profile covers a gruelling 234km and five peaks in total including the Fuji Sanroku climb, is the longest of the day at 14.3 kilometres and an average six per cent gradient – in short, a leg burner. Expect Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar to be in the mix for gold, fresh from winning yellow at the Tour de France. Geraint Thomas leads the British quartet.

Elsewhere the Games’ youngest competitor, Hend Zaza, is in action representing Syria in the table tennis. The 12-year-old prodigy beat someone four times her age to get here and her story of success in a country torn by war for much of her life is undoubtedly one of the stories of the Olympics. From a British perspective Polly Swann and Helen Glover are competing in the rowing heats, Seonaid McIntosh is in action on the shooting range and Andy Murray will step on to court in the men’s tennis doubles alongside Joe Salisbury. Follow all the latest news, updates and results below.