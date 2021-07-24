Tokyo 2020 Olympics LIVE: Men’s cycling road race plus Helen Glover, Hend Zeza, Andy Murray on day one
Follow all the latest from the Olympic Games in Tokyo as the men’s cyclists take on Mount Fuji
Topping the bill today is the men’s cycling road race which will see the best in the world take on a testing route up Mount Fuji. The race’s profile covers a gruelling 234km and five peaks in total including the Fuji Sanroku climb, is the longest of the day at 14.3 kilometres and an average six per cent gradient – in short, a leg burner. Expect Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar to be in the mix for gold, fresh from winning yellow at the Tour de France. Geraint Thomas leads the British quartet.
Elsewhere the Games’ youngest competitor, Hend Zaza, is in action representing Syria in the table tennis. The 12-year-old prodigy beat someone four times her age to get her story of success in a war-torn country is undoubtedly one of the stories of the Olympics. From a British perspective Polly Swann and Helen Glover are competing in the rowing heats, Seonaid McIntosh is in action on the shooting range and Andy Murray will step on to court in the men’s tennis doubles alongside Joe Salisbury. Follow all the latest news, updates and results below.
Tokyo Olympics: Men’s road race under way
Cycling has began at Tokyo 2020 with the men’s road race under way. The best in the world are taking on a testing route up Mount Fuji. The race’s profile covers a gruelling 234km and five peaks in total including the Fuji Sanroku climb, is the longest of the day at 14.3 kilometres and an average six per cent gradient – in short, a leg burner.
Who are the favourites for gold?
The nature of the course means this should be a reasonably open race amongst the world’s best climbers and puncheurs, particularly with so many favourites coming in off the back of the Tour de France. Tadej Pogacar is an obvious contender, but could face competition within his own team with Primoz Roglic likely out to prove a point after being forced out of that race after injury. The climbing in the course may also suit Colombia – in the experienced Nairo Quintana, Esteban Chaves and Rigoberto Uran they have three fine ascenders, though in an era of great young cyclists Sergio Higuita could be due a landmark performance.
As he demonstrated during the Tour there is little that Wout van Aert cannot do and if an enlarged group reaches the finish line he is likely to have the fastest finish of those who have made it over the lumps. Don’t rule out an outsider like Bauke Mollema of the Netherlands, often there or thereabouts on this sort of parcours, or two punchy climbers at opposite ends of their careers in Belgian wunderkid Remco Evenepoel and old-stager Alejandro Valverde, who has just about everything but an Olympic medal on his palmares. All are previous winners of the Clasica de San Sebastian to which Evenepoel compared this course earlier in the week.
First medal event begins
The final of the women’s 10m air rifle has begun. It is also the first medal event of the Games. Earlier today, Norway’s Jeanette Hegg Duestan set a new Qualifying Olympic Record as she topped the qualification round.
Team GB win in badminton against France
Team GB’s Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith secure a 2-0 victory over France’s Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue in badminton. The Brits win 21-18 and 21-17 in Group B.
Tokyo Olympics: day one
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics is officially under way after yesterday’s opening ceremony when Naomi Osaka lit the flame in the National Stadium, signifying the start of the Games. In reality they have been going for a few days now with football and softball competitions getting going early to fit in the fixtures, but the schedule is now jam-packed with events.
