The BBC has been the face of Olympic TV coverage in Britain for as long as most viewers can remember, with the broadcaster airing its first Games in 1948.

This year, the BBC has been airing scaled-down coverage, with Eurosport also responsible for showing events.

Here’s a look at the BBC’s main presenters and commentators at the Tokyo Games:

Alex Scott – former England footballer, represented Team GB at London 2012 and provides regular BBC football punditry

Dan Walker – recently left his role as Football Focus presenter to take up a role as host of BBC Breakfast

Clare Balding – a BBC regular, has presented during the last six Olympic Games

Gabby Logan – frequently presents BBC sports coverage, predominantly football

Sam Quek – former field hockey player, won gold for Team GB at Rio 2016

Sam Quek (centre) (AFP via Getty Images)

Hazel Irvine – known predominantly for her athletics coverage, has worked at two Winter Games and at Rio 2016

JJ Chalmers – former Royal Marine, won gold in non-amputee cycling at the 2014 Invictus Games after being injured by a bomb in Afghanistan

Jessica Ennis-Hill – won heptathlon gold for Britain at London 2012 and silver in the event at Rio 2016

Michael Johnson – American former 200m and 400m world-record holder, won Olympic gold in both events and the 4x400m relay

Jeanette Kwakye – former British sprinter who retired in 2014

Denise Lewis – won heptathlon gold for Britain at Sydney 2000 and bronze in the event at Atlanta 1996

Colin Jackson – two-time 110m hurdle world champion, silver medalist at Seoul 1988

Colin Jackson at Sydney 2000 (Getty Images)

Nicola Adams – won boxing gold for Team GB in the women’s flyweight competition at London 2012 and Rio 2016, took Commonwealth gold in 2014

Matthew Pinsent – won rowing gold for Britain in four straight Games from 1992 to 2004

Chris Hoy – won cycling gold for Team GB in three straight Games from 2004 to 2012, named BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2008

Victoria Pendleton – won cycling gold for Britain in 2008 (sprint) and 2012 (keirin) as well as sprint silver in London, became a jockey after quitting cycling

Casey Stoney – former England and Team GB footballer, left her role as Manchester United Women coach this spring

Beth Tweddle – six-time European champion and three-time world champion in gymnastics, bronze medalist for Britain on uneven bars at London 2012

Beth Tweddle in action at London 2012 (Getty Images)

Katherine Grainger – won rowing gold for Team GB in double sculls at London 2012, claimed silver in four straight Games from 2000 to 2016

James Cracknell – won rowing gold for Britain in the coxless four at Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004, six-time world champion

Matt Baker – presenter of The One Show, Countryfile, Blue Peter and more over the years, background in gymnastics

Rebecca Adlington – won swimming gold for Britain in the 400m and 800m at Beijing 2008, took bronze in both events at London 2012, retired aged 23 in 2013

Mark Foster – British six-time world swimming champion, 11-time European champion, two-time Commonwealth champion

Lutalo Muhammad – won taekwondo bronze for Team GB at London 2012, added silver at Rio 2016, became middleweight European champion in 2012

Ed Leigh – former professional snowboarder, presenter of Ski Sunday among other programmes