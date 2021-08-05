Pedo Quintas of Team Brazil warms up prior to the Men's Skateboarding Park Preliminary Heat on day 13 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan (Getty Images)

Day 13 of Tokyo 2020 is underway with Germany winning a gold medal in the 10km marathon swimming event.

The second round of the women’s gold competition is also back underway, which Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom was winning after the opening round in Japan.

Elsewhere April Ross and Alix Klineman won their beach volleyball semi-final against Swiss opponents in straight sets to go through to the gold medal game.

In the Olympic stadium Team USA’s Will Claye will compete in the final of the triple jump, Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs go in the shot put, and Grant Holloway competes in the final of the men’s 110m hurdles.

The final skateboarding event of the games is the men’s park contest, with the Americans and Brazilians expected to challenge for the gold medal.

The men’s basketball competition is down to the semi-final stage, which will see the US take on Australia, and Slovenia, led by Luca Doncic, will take on Rudy Gobert and France.

Injured US BMX star Connor Fields, who suffered a head injury in the semi-final of the competition, will be released from hospital on Thursday.

Fields took to Twitter to provide an update on his condition.

“I’m back. Ish. Still can only stand for 5-10 min at a time but we’re working!” he tweeted.