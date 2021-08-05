Tokyo Olympics LIVE: USA beat SUI in beach volleyball as Team GB break national record in 4x100m heat
Follow all the latest from the Olympic Games in Tokyo
Day 13 of Tokyo 2020 is underway with Germany winning a gold medal in the 10km marathon swimming event.
The second round of the women’s gold competition is also back underway, which Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom was winning after the opening round in Japan.
Elsewhere April Ross and Alix Klineman won their beach volleyball semi-final against Swiss opponents in straight sets to go through to the gold medal game.
In the Olympic stadium Team USA’s Will Claye will compete in the final of the triple jump, Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs go in the shot put, and Grant Holloway competes in the final of the men’s 110m hurdles.
The final skateboarding event of the games is the men’s park contest, with the Americans and Brazilians expected to challenge for the gold medal.
The men’s basketball competition is down to the semi-final stage, which will see the US take on Australia, and Slovenia, led by Luca Doncic, will take on Rudy Gobert and France.
Injured US BMX star Connor Fields, who suffered a head injury in the semi-final of the competition, will be released from hospital on Thursday.
Fields took to Twitter to provide an update on his condition.
“I’m back. Ish. Still can only stand for 5-10 min at a time but we’re working!” he tweeted.
Tokyo Olympics: Germany lead India in men’s hockey match for bronze
The men’s hockey playoff for bronze is underway with the first quarter complete, and so far the pace is being dictated by Germany who enjoy a 1-0 lead over India.
India lost their semi-final to Belgium and Germany were beaten by Australia.
Timur Oruz gave Germany an early goal in the match, scoring just 2 minutes into the play.
Australian skateboarder crashes into cameraman
Australia’s Kieran Woolley concluded his first run in the men’s skateboarding heats by crashing into a cameraman.
Both men appeared to be OK after the collision.
Apart from that, the run went well, earning Mr Woolley an impressive score of 82.69.
Team GB break national record in women’s 4x100m relay heat
Great Britain broke its own national record in a scorching women’s 4x100m relay heat, finishing with an astonishing time of 41.55 seconds.
US women’s beach volleyball team through to final
Southern California’s April Ross and Alix Klineman beat their Swiss semi-final opponents in two straight sets to reach the gold medal match in Tokyo.
