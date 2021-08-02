Olympics 2021 schedule today: Monday’s events and start times in Tokyo

Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics sees track cycling begin as well as more gymnastics and athletics, while New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard will make history as the first openly transgender woman to compete at a Games. Hubbard will be taking part in the women’s +87kg weightlifting final (11.50am BST). Britain’s Emily Campbell also competes and has a medal chance as the European champion.

The Izu Velodrome will see its first medal races in the women’s team sprint (10.09am), which Britain won’t be competing in, instead focusing on qualifying for the men’s and women’s team pursuit finals. The Ariake Arena will host three gymnastics finals (from 11.30am): men’s rings, women’s floor – which Simone Biles pulled out from yesterday – and the men’s vault.

Women’s hockey quarter-finals (1.30am and 10.30am), sailing medal races (4-10am) and the women’s football semi-finals (9am and 12pm) are also on the agenda.

Artistic gymnastics (men's rings, women's floor, men's vault), athletics (men's long jump, women's 100m hurdles, women's discus, men's 3,000m steeplechase, women's 5,000m), badminton (women's doubles, men's singles), cycling (women's team sprint), equestrian (eventing team, eventing individual), sailing (49er FX women, 49er men), shooting (men's 25m rapid fire pistol, men's 50m rifle 3 positions), weightlifting (women's 87kg, women's +87kg), wrestling (women's freestyle 76kg, men's Greco-Roman 60kg, men's Greco-Roman 130kg).

