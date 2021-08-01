Day nine of the Tokyo Olympics will see Max Whitlock go for gold on the pommel horse, Duncan Scott chase history in the pool, Rory McIlroy try to close out a medal on the golf course and reveal Usain Bolt’s successor in the men’s 100m final.

The 100m final is scheduled for 1.50pm BST and Canada’s Andre de Grasse was quickest in the heats. America’s Trayvon Bromell has the world lead time but couldn’t show it on Saturday evening and has some improvements to make, while Britain’s Zharnel Hughes is hopeful of a final spot.

There will be plenty of eyes on the gymnastics where Whitlock goes for gold (10.30am) and the women’s vault final (9.45am), which will be an entertaining show despite the absence of Simone Biles.

In the early hours USA’s Caeleb Dressel will look to clinch his sixth Olympic gold medal and fourth in Tokyo in the men’s 50m freestyle final. Then he will race in the 4x100m medley against a strong British quartet in Duncan Scott, Adam Peaty, Luke Greenbank and James Guy in what is expected to be one of the biggest showdowns of the Games (3.30am). Scott can become the first British Olympian to win four medals at a single Games.

Team GB will take on India in the men’s hockey (1pm) while the golf comes to a conclusion with Ireland’s McIlroy, Japan’s Hidecki Matsuyama and Britain’s Paul Casey all in the mix (conclusion around 8am). There will also be finals in BMX, sailing and judo to watch out for.

Medals on the line

Artistic gymnastics (men's floor, women's vault, men's pommel horse, women's uneven bars), athletics (women's shot put, men's high jump, women's triple jump, men's 100m), badminton (women's singles), cycling (women's BMX freestyle, men's BMX freestyle), diving (women's 3m springboard), fencing (men's team foil), golf (men), sailing (laser radial women, laser men), swimming (men's 50m free, women's 50m free, men's 1500m free, women's 4x100m medley relay, men's 4x100m medley relay), tennis (men's singles, women's doubles, mixed doubles), weightlifting (women's 76kg).

