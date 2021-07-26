Tokyo 2020 schedule today: Monday’s events and start times
Adam Peaty will be aiming to defend his breaststroke 100m title in the pool
Another packed day of sport at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is scheduled on Monday.
Adam Peaty will be aiming to defend his breaststroke 100m title in the pool, Jonny Brownlee will attempt to add gold to complete his collection of Olympic medals in triathlon, Tom Daley will be diving for glory, Great Britain’s rugby teams will be in action and the men’s team gymnastics final will be one to watch.
Here is the full event schedule:
Monday 26th July
All times BST
22:30 Triathlon Men’s Individual
23:00 Surfing Women’s Round 3 - Heat 1
23:36 Surfing Women’s Round 3 - Heat 2
00:12 Surfing Women’s Round 3 - Heat 3
00:30 Skateboarding Women’s Street Prelims Heat 1
00:45 Shooting Trap Women’s Official Training
00:48 Surfing Women’s Round 3 - Heat 4
00:50 Triathlon Men’s Individual Victory Ceremony
01:00 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64
01:00 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64
01:00 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64
01:00 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64
01:00 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64
01:00 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group A
01:00 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool B
01:00 Shooting Trap Men’s Official Training
01:00 Shooting Skeet Women’s Qualification - Day 2
01:00 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Pre-Event Training
01:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool D
01:00 Volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round - Pool A
01:19 Skateboarding Women’s Street Prelims Heat 2
01:24 Surfing Women’s Round 3 - Heat 5
01:25 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 64
01:25 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 64
01:25 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 64
01:25 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 64
01:25 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 64
01:30 Archery Men’s Team 1/8 Eliminations
01:30 Hockey Men’s Pool B
01:30 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool B
01:53 Archery Men’s Team 1/8 Eliminations
01:55 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32
01:55 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32
01:55 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32
01:55 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32
01:55 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32
02:00 Badminton All events - Group Play Stage matches
02:00 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A
02:00 Baseball/Softball Softball Opening Round
02:00 Hockey Women’s Pool A
02:00 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool A
02:00 Shooting Skeet Men’s Qualification - Day 2
02:00 Surfing Women’s Round 3 - Heat 6
02:00 Taekwondo Women -67kg Round of 16
02:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2
02:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2
02:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2
02:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2
02:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool B
02:08 Skateboarding Women’s Street Prelims Heat 3
02:15 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round
02:15 Taekwondo Men -80kg Round of 16
02:16 Archery Men’s Team 1/8 Eliminations
02:20 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32
02:20 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32
02:20 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32
02:20 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32
02:30 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool A
02:30 Swimming Women’s 100m Butterfly Final
02:30 Swimming Women’s 100m Butterfly Final
02:30 Taekwondo Women -67kg Round of 16
02:36 Surfing Women’s Round 3 - Heat 7
02:37 Swimming Men’s 200m Freestyle Semifinals
02:37 Swimming Men’s 200m Freestyle Semifinal 1
02:39 Archery Men’s Team 1/8 Eliminations
02:40 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round
02:43 Swimming Men’s 200m Freestyle Semifinal 2
02:45 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32
02:45 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32
02:45 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32
02:45 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32
02:45 Taekwondo Men -80kg Round of 16
02:50 Swimming Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinals
02:50 Swimming Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinal 1
02:56 Swimming Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinal 2
02:58 Skateboarding Women’s Street Prelims Heat 4
03:00 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
03:00 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group A
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:00 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool C
03:00 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Pre-Event Training
03:00 Tennis: Order of play to follow
03:00 Taekwondo Women -67kg Round of 16
03:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2
03:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2
03:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2
03:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2
03:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool D
03:02 Swimming Women’s 100m Butterfly Victory Ceremony
03:05 Volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round - Pool B
03:06 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:06 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:10 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32
03:10 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32
03:10 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32
03:10 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32
03:12 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:12 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:12 Surfing Women’s Round 3 - Heat 8
03:12 Swimming Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final
03:12 Swimming Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final
03:15 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
03:15 Taekwondo Men -80kg Round of 16
03:18 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64
03:18 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:20 Swimming Women’s 400m Freestyle Final
03:20 Swimming Women’s 400m Freestyle Final
03:24 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:24 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:30 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
03:30 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:30 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:30 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool C
03:30 Taekwondo Women -67kg Round of 16
03:31 Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke Semifinals
03:31 Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke Semifinal 1
03:35 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round
03:35 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32
03:35 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32
03:35 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32
03:35 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32
03:35 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32
03:36 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:36 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:37 Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke Semifinal 2
03:42 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:42 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:43 Swimming Men’s 100m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony
03:45 Hockey Men’s Pool B
03:45 Taekwondo Men -80kg Round of 16
03:48 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
03:48 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:48 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:48 Surfing Men’s Round 3 - Heat 1
03:53 Swimming Women’s 100m Backstroke Semifinals
03:53 Swimming Women’s 100m Backstroke Semifinal 1
03:54 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32
03:54 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 16
03:59 Swimming Women’s 100m Backstroke Semifinal 2
04:00 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round
04:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 16
04:00 Taekwondo Women -67kg Round of 16
04:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 2
04:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 2
04:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 2
04:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 2
04:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool A
04:03 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
04:05 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32
04:05 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32
04:05 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32
04:05 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32
04:05 Sailing Men’s One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 03
04:05 Sailing Women’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 04
04:05 Swimming Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final
04:05 Swimming Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final
04:06 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:06 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 16
04:12 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:12 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 16
04:15 Hockey Women’s Pool B
04:15 Swimming Women’s 400m Freestyle Victory Ceremony
04:15 Taekwondo Men -80kg Round of 16
04:18 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
04:18 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:18 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 16
04:24 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:24 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 16
04:24 Surfing Men’s Round 3 - Heat 2
04:25 Skateboarding Women’s Street Final
04:25 Swimming Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Victory Ceremony
04:30 Equestrian Dressage 3rd Chefs d’Equipe Meeting - Grand Prix Special
04:30 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:30 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 16
04:30 Taekwondo Women -67kg Round of 16
04:35 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32
04:35 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32
04:35 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32
04:35 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32
04:36 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
04:36 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:36 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 16
04:42 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:42 Judo Women -57 kg Quarterfinal
04:45 Taekwondo Men -80kg Round of 16
04:48 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:48 Judo Women -57 kg Quarterfinal
04:51 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
04:54 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32
04:54 Judo Women -57 kg Quarterfinal
04:55 Sailing Women’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 05
05:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 16
05:00 Judo Women -57 kg Quarterfinal
05:00 Surfing Men’s Round 3 - Heat 3
05:00 Taekwondo Women -67kg Round of 16
05:05 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32
05:05 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32
05:05 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32
05:05 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32
05:06 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
05:06 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 16
05:12 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 16
05:15 Taekwondo Men -80kg Round of 16
05:18 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 16
05:20 Sailing Men’s One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 04
05:24 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
05:24 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 16
05:30 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 16
05:30 Taekwondo Women -67kg Round of 16
05:35 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 16
05:35 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 16
05:35 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 16
05:35 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 16
05:35 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 16
05:36 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 16
05:36 Surfing Men’s Round 3 - Heat 4
05:39 Boxing Women’s Feather (54-57kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
05:40 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group C
05:41 Skateboarding Women’s Street Victory Ceremony
05:42 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 16
05:45 Archery Men’s Team Quarterfinal
05:45 Sailing Women’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 06
05:45 Taekwondo Men -80kg Round of 16
05:48 Judo Men -73 kg Quarterfinal
05:50 Weightlifting Women’s 55kg Group B
05:54 Boxing Women’s Feather (54-57kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
05:54 Judo Men -73 kg Quarterfinal
06:00 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round
06:00 Cycling BMX Freestyle Team Managers’ meeting
06:00 Canoe Slalom Men’s Canoe Semi-final
06:00 Canoe Slalom Men’s Canoe Semi-final
06:00 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 16
06:00 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 16
06:00 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 16
06:00 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 16
06:00 Judo Men -73 kg Quarterfinal
06:00 Taekwondo Women -67kg Quarterfinal
06:00 Water Polo Women’s Preliminary Round - Group B
06:06 Judo Men -73 kg Quarterfinal
06:08 Archery Men’s Team Quarterfinal
06:12 Boxing Women’s Feather (54-57kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
06:12 Surfing Men’s Round 3 - Heat 5
06:15 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group B
06:15 Taekwondo Men -80kg Quarterfinal
06:20 Volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round - Pool A
06:25 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round
06:25 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 16
06:25 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 16
06:25 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 16
06:25 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 16
06:25 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 16
06:27 Boxing Women’s Feather (54-57kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
06:30 Cycling BMX Freestyle Riders’ Confirmation
06:30 Baseball/Softball Softball Opening Round
06:30 Taekwondo Women -67kg Quarterfinal
06:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3
06:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3
06:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3
06:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3
06:31 Archery Men’s Team Quarterfinal
06:35 Sailing Women’s One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 03
06:45 Taekwondo Men -80kg Quarterfinal
06:48 Surfing Men’s Round 3 - Heat 6
06:50 Shooting Skeet Women’s Final
06:54 Archery Men’s Team Quarterfinal
06:55 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 16
06:55 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 16
06:55 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 16
06:55 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 16
07:00 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round
07:00 Diving Men’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final
07:00 Cycling Mountain Bike Men’s Cross-country
07:00 Taekwondo Women -67kg Quarterfinal
07:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool A
07:05 Sailing Men’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 04
07:15 Taekwondo Men -80kg Quarterfinal
07:17 Archery Men’s Team Semifinal
07:24 Surfing Men’s Round 3 - Heat 7
07:25 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round
07:25 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Quarterfinals
07:25 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 1
07:25 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 2
07:25 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 3
07:25 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 4
07:30 Taekwondo Women -67kg Quarterfinal
07:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3
07:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3
07:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3
07:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3
07:30 Water Polo Women’s Preliminary Round - Group B
07:40 Archery Men’s Team Semifinal
07:45 Canoe Slalom Men’s Canoe Final
07:45 Canoe Slalom Men’s Canoe Final
07:45 Taekwondo Men -80kg Quarterfinal
07:50 Diving Men’s Synchronised 10m Platform Victory Ceremony
07:50 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Quarterfinals
07:50 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Quarterfinal 1
07:50 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Quarterfinal 2
07:50 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Quarterfinal 3
07:50 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Quarterfinal 4
07:50 Sailing Women’s One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 04
07:50 Shooting Skeet Men’s Final
07:55 Sailing Men’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 05
08:00 Surfing Men’s Round 3 - Heat 8
08:00 Taekwondo Women -67kg Semifinal
08:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool F
08:15 Archery Men’s Team Bronze Medal Match
08:15 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group A
08:15 Taekwondo Men -80kg Semifinal
08:25 Volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round - Pool B
08:30 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool B
08:30 Taekwondo Women -67kg Semifinal
08:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3
08:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3
08:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3
08:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3
08:32 Canoe Slalom Men’s Canoe Victory Ceremony
08:40 Archery Men’s Team Gold Medal Match
08:45 Cycling Mountain Bike Men’s Cross-country Victory Ceremony
08:45 Sailing Men’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 06
08:45 Shooting Skeet Women’s Victory Ceremony
08:45 Taekwondo Men -80kg Semifinal
09:00 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
09:00 Judo Women -57 kg Repechage contest
09:00 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool B
09:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool B
09:05 Shooting Skeet Men’s Victory Ceremony
09:08 Judo Women -57 kg Repechage contest
09:10 Archery Men’s Team Victory Ceremony
09:15 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
09:17 Judo Women -57 kg Semifinal of Table B
09:20 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A
09:25 Judo Women -57 kg Semifinal of Table A
09:30 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round
09:30 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
09:30 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool A
09:34 Judo Men -73 kg Repechage contest
09:42 Judo Men -73 kg Repechage contest
09:48 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
09:51 Judo Men -73 kg Semifinal of Table B
09:55 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round
09:59 Judo Men -73 kg Semifinal of Table A
10:00 Badminton All events - Group Play Stage matches
10:00 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Semifinals
10:00 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Semifinal 1
10:00 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool A
10:03 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
10:08 Judo Women -57 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A
10:16 Judo Women -57 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B
10:18 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
10:20 Water Polo Women’s Preliminary Round - Group A
10:25 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Semifinal 2
10:25 Judo Women -57 kg Final
10:30 Hockey Women’s Pool A
10:30 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool C
10:33 Judo Men -73 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A
10:36 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
10:40 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round
10:42 Judo Men -73 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B
10:50 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Semifinals
10:50 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Semifinal 1
10:50 Judo Men -73 kg Final
10:51 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
11:00 Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Team Final
11:00 Hockey Women’s Pool B
11:00 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool C
11:00 Taekwondo Women -67kg Repechage
11:02 Swimming Women’s 200m Freestyle - Heats
11:02 Swimming Women’s 200m Freestyle - Heat 1
11:05 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round
11:05 Swimming Women’s 200m Freestyle - Heat 2
11:06 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
11:09 Swimming Women’s 200m Freestyle - Heat 3
11:12 Swimming Women’s 200m Freestyle - Heat 4
11:15 Taekwondo Men -80kg Repechage
11:16 Swimming Men’s 200m Butterfly - Heats
11:16 Swimming Men’s 200m Butterfly - Heat 1
11:20 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Semifinal 2
11:20 Swimming Men’s 200m Butterfly - Heat 2
11:22 Swimming Women’s 200m Freestyle - Heat 5
11:23 Swimming Men’s 200m Butterfly - Heat 3
11:24 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
11:27 Swimming Men’s 200m Butterfly - Heat 4
11:27 Swimming Women’s 200m Freestyle - Heat 6
11:30 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group B
11:30 Judo Women -57 kg Victory Ceremony
11:30 Swimming Men’s 200m Butterfly - Heat 5
11:30 Taekwondo Women -67kg Repechage
11:34 Swimming Women’s 200m Individual Medley - Heats
11:34 Swimming Women’s 200m Individual Medley - Heat 1
11:38 Swimming Women’s 200m Individual Medley - Heat 2
11:39 Boxing Women’s Feather (54-57kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
11:40 Judo Men -73 kg Victory Ceremony
11:40 Volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round - Pool A
11:42 Swimming Women’s 200m Individual Medley - Heat 3
11:45 Swimming Women’s 200m Individual Medley - Heat 4
11:45 Taekwondo Men -80kg Repechage
11:49 Swimming Women’s 1500m Freestyle - Heats
11:49 Swimming Women’s 1500m Freestyle - Heat 1
11:50 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Finals
11:50 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Bronze Medal Bout
11:50 Weightlifting Women’s 55kg Group A
11:50 Water Polo Women’s Preliminary Round - Group A
11:54 Boxing Women’s Feather (54-57kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
12:00 Baseball/Softball Softball Opening Round
12:00 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match
12:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool F
12:08 Swimming Women’s 1500m Freestyle - Heat 2
12:12 Boxing Women’s Feather (54-57kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
12:15 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Finals
12:15 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Bronze Medal Bout
12:20 Swimming Women’s 200m Individual Medley - Heat 5
12:26 Swimming Women’s 1500m Freestyle - Heat 3
12:26 Swimming Women’s 200m Individual Medley - Heat 6
12:27 Boxing Women’s Feather (54-57kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
12:30 Taekwondo Women -67kg Bronze Medal Contests
12:44 Swimming Women’s 1500m Freestyle - Heat 4
12:45 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Gold Medal Bout
12:45 Hockey Women’s Pool B
12:45 Taekwondo Men -80kg Bronze Medal Contests
13:00 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round
13:00 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group C
13:00 Taekwondo Women -67kg Bronze Medal Contests
13:00 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
13:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool A
13:01 Swimming Women’s 1500m Freestyle - Heat 5
13:10 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout
13:15 Hockey Women’s Pool A
13:15 Taekwondo Men -80kg Bronze Medal Contests
13:25 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round
13:30 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group B
13:30 Taekwondo Women -67kg Gold Medal Contest
13:45 Taekwondo Men -80kg Gold Medal Contest
13:45 Volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round - Pool B
13:50 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Victory Ceremony
13:50 Weightlifting Women’s 55kg Victory Ceremony
13:56 Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Team Victory Ceremony
14:00 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round
14:00 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Victory Ceremony
14:00 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Victory Ceremony
14:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool A
14:10 Taekwondo Women -67kg Victory Ceremony
14:20 Taekwondo Men -80kg Victory Ceremony
14:25 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round
