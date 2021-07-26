Tokyo 2020 schedule today: Monday’s events and start times

Another packed day of sport at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is scheduled on Monday.

Adam Peaty will be aiming to defend his breaststroke 100m title in the pool, Jonny Brownlee will attempt to add gold to complete his collection of Olympic medals in triathlon, Tom Daley will be diving for glory, Great Britain’s rugby teams will be in action and the men’s team gymnastics final will be one to watch.

Here is the full event schedule:

Monday 26th July

All times BST

22:30 Triathlon Men’s Individual

23:00 Surfing Women’s Round 3 - Heat 1

23:36 Surfing Women’s Round 3 - Heat 2

00:12 Surfing Women’s Round 3 - Heat 3

00:30 Skateboarding Women’s Street Prelims Heat 1

00:45 Shooting Trap Women’s Official Training

00:48 Surfing Women’s Round 3 - Heat 4

00:50 Triathlon Men’s Individual Victory Ceremony

01:00 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64

01:00 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64

01:00 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64

01:00 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64

01:00 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64

01:00 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group A

01:00 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool B

01:00 Shooting Trap Men’s Official Training

01:00 Shooting Skeet Women’s Qualification - Day 2

01:00 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Pre-Event Training

01:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool D

01:00 Volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round - Pool A

01:19 Skateboarding Women’s Street Prelims Heat 2

01:24 Surfing Women’s Round 3 - Heat 5

01:25 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 64

01:25 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 64

01:25 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 64

01:25 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 64

01:25 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 64

01:30 Archery Men’s Team 1/8 Eliminations

01:30 Hockey Men’s Pool B

01:30 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool B

01:53 Archery Men’s Team 1/8 Eliminations

01:55 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32

01:55 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32

01:55 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32

01:55 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32

01:55 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32

02:00 Badminton All events - Group Play Stage matches

02:00 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A

02:00 Baseball/Softball Softball Opening Round

02:00 Hockey Women’s Pool A

02:00 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool A

02:00 Shooting Skeet Men’s Qualification - Day 2

02:00 Surfing Women’s Round 3 - Heat 6

02:00 Taekwondo Women -67kg Round of 16

02:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2

02:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2

02:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2

02:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2

02:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool B

02:08 Skateboarding Women’s Street Prelims Heat 3

02:15 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round

02:15 Taekwondo Men -80kg Round of 16

02:16 Archery Men’s Team 1/8 Eliminations

02:20 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32

02:20 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32

02:20 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32

02:20 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32

02:30 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool A

02:30 Swimming Women’s 100m Butterfly Final

02:30 Swimming Women’s 100m Butterfly Final

02:30 Taekwondo Women -67kg Round of 16

02:36 Surfing Women’s Round 3 - Heat 7

02:37 Swimming Men’s 200m Freestyle Semifinals

02:37 Swimming Men’s 200m Freestyle Semifinal 1

02:39 Archery Men’s Team 1/8 Eliminations

02:40 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round

02:43 Swimming Men’s 200m Freestyle Semifinal 2

02:45 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32

02:45 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32

02:45 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32

02:45 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32

02:45 Taekwondo Men -80kg Round of 16

02:50 Swimming Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinals

02:50 Swimming Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinal 1

02:56 Swimming Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinal 2

02:58 Skateboarding Women’s Street Prelims Heat 4

03:00 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

03:00 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group A

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:00 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool C

03:00 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Pre-Event Training

03:00 Tennis: Order of play to follow

03:00 Taekwondo Women -67kg Round of 16

03:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2

03:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2

03:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2

03:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2

03:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool D

03:02 Swimming Women’s 100m Butterfly Victory Ceremony

03:05 Volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round - Pool B

03:06 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:06 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:10 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32

03:10 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32

03:10 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32

03:10 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32

03:12 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:12 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:12 Surfing Women’s Round 3 - Heat 8

03:12 Swimming Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final

03:12 Swimming Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final

03:15 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

03:15 Taekwondo Men -80kg Round of 16

03:18 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

03:18 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:20 Swimming Women’s 400m Freestyle Final

03:20 Swimming Women’s 400m Freestyle Final

03:24 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:24 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:30 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

03:30 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:30 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:30 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool C

03:30 Taekwondo Women -67kg Round of 16

03:31 Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke Semifinals

03:31 Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke Semifinal 1

03:35 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round

03:35 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32

03:35 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32

03:35 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32

03:35 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32

03:35 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32

03:36 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:36 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:37 Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke Semifinal 2

03:42 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:42 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:43 Swimming Men’s 100m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony

03:45 Hockey Men’s Pool B

03:45 Taekwondo Men -80kg Round of 16

03:48 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

03:48 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:48 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:48 Surfing Men’s Round 3 - Heat 1

03:53 Swimming Women’s 100m Backstroke Semifinals

03:53 Swimming Women’s 100m Backstroke Semifinal 1

03:54 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32

03:54 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 16

03:59 Swimming Women’s 100m Backstroke Semifinal 2

04:00 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round

04:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:00 Taekwondo Women -67kg Round of 16

04:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 2

04:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 2

04:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 2

04:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 2

04:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool A

04:03 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

04:05 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32

04:05 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32

04:05 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32

04:05 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32

04:05 Sailing Men’s One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 03

04:05 Sailing Women’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 04

04:05 Swimming Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final

04:05 Swimming Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final

04:06 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:06 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:12 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:12 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:15 Hockey Women’s Pool B

04:15 Swimming Women’s 400m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

04:15 Taekwondo Men -80kg Round of 16

04:18 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

04:18 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:18 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:24 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:24 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:24 Surfing Men’s Round 3 - Heat 2

04:25 Skateboarding Women’s Street Final

04:25 Swimming Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Victory Ceremony

04:30 Equestrian Dressage 3rd Chefs d’Equipe Meeting - Grand Prix Special

04:30 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:30 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:30 Taekwondo Women -67kg Round of 16

04:35 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32

04:35 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32

04:35 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32

04:35 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32

04:36 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

04:36 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:36 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 16

04:42 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:42 Judo Women -57 kg Quarterfinal

04:45 Taekwondo Men -80kg Round of 16

04:48 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:48 Judo Women -57 kg Quarterfinal

04:51 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

04:54 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32

04:54 Judo Women -57 kg Quarterfinal

04:55 Sailing Women’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 05

05:00 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 16

05:00 Judo Women -57 kg Quarterfinal

05:00 Surfing Men’s Round 3 - Heat 3

05:00 Taekwondo Women -67kg Round of 16

05:05 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32

05:05 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32

05:05 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32

05:05 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32

05:06 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

05:06 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 16

05:12 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 16

05:15 Taekwondo Men -80kg Round of 16

05:18 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 16

05:20 Sailing Men’s One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 04

05:24 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

05:24 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 16

05:30 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 16

05:30 Taekwondo Women -67kg Round of 16

05:35 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 16

05:35 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 16

05:35 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 16

05:35 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 16

05:35 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 16

05:36 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 16

05:36 Surfing Men’s Round 3 - Heat 4

05:39 Boxing Women’s Feather (54-57kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

05:40 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group C

05:41 Skateboarding Women’s Street Victory Ceremony

05:42 Judo Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 16

05:45 Archery Men’s Team Quarterfinal

05:45 Sailing Women’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 06

05:45 Taekwondo Men -80kg Round of 16

05:48 Judo Men -73 kg Quarterfinal

05:50 Weightlifting Women’s 55kg Group B

05:54 Boxing Women’s Feather (54-57kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

05:54 Judo Men -73 kg Quarterfinal

06:00 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round

06:00 Cycling BMX Freestyle Team Managers’ meeting

06:00 Canoe Slalom Men’s Canoe Semi-final

06:00 Canoe Slalom Men’s Canoe Semi-final

06:00 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 16

06:00 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 16

06:00 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 16

06:00 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 16

06:00 Judo Men -73 kg Quarterfinal

06:00 Taekwondo Women -67kg Quarterfinal

06:00 Water Polo Women’s Preliminary Round - Group B

06:06 Judo Men -73 kg Quarterfinal

06:08 Archery Men’s Team Quarterfinal

06:12 Boxing Women’s Feather (54-57kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

06:12 Surfing Men’s Round 3 - Heat 5

06:15 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group B

06:15 Taekwondo Men -80kg Quarterfinal

06:20 Volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round - Pool A

06:25 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round

06:25 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 16

06:25 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 16

06:25 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 16

06:25 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 16

06:25 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 16

06:27 Boxing Women’s Feather (54-57kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

06:30 Cycling BMX Freestyle Riders’ Confirmation

06:30 Baseball/Softball Softball Opening Round

06:30 Taekwondo Women -67kg Quarterfinal

06:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3

06:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3

06:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3

06:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3

06:31 Archery Men’s Team Quarterfinal

06:35 Sailing Women’s One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 03

06:45 Taekwondo Men -80kg Quarterfinal

06:48 Surfing Men’s Round 3 - Heat 6

06:50 Shooting Skeet Women’s Final

06:54 Archery Men’s Team Quarterfinal

06:55 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 16

06:55 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 16

06:55 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 16

06:55 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Table of 16

07:00 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round

07:00 Diving Men’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final

07:00 Cycling Mountain Bike Men’s Cross-country

07:00 Taekwondo Women -67kg Quarterfinal

07:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool A

07:05 Sailing Men’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 04

07:15 Taekwondo Men -80kg Quarterfinal

07:17 Archery Men’s Team Semifinal

07:24 Surfing Men’s Round 3 - Heat 7

07:25 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round

07:25 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Quarterfinals

07:25 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 1

07:25 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 2

07:25 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 3

07:25 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Quarterfinal 4

07:30 Taekwondo Women -67kg Quarterfinal

07:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3

07:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3

07:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3

07:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3

07:30 Water Polo Women’s Preliminary Round - Group B

07:40 Archery Men’s Team Semifinal

07:45 Canoe Slalom Men’s Canoe Final

07:45 Canoe Slalom Men’s Canoe Final

07:45 Taekwondo Men -80kg Quarterfinal

07:50 Diving Men’s Synchronised 10m Platform Victory Ceremony

07:50 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Quarterfinals

07:50 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Quarterfinal 1

07:50 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Quarterfinal 2

07:50 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Quarterfinal 3

07:50 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Quarterfinal 4

07:50 Sailing Women’s One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 04

07:50 Shooting Skeet Men’s Final

07:55 Sailing Men’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 05

08:00 Surfing Men’s Round 3 - Heat 8

08:00 Taekwondo Women -67kg Semifinal

08:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool F

08:15 Archery Men’s Team Bronze Medal Match

08:15 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group A

08:15 Taekwondo Men -80kg Semifinal

08:25 Volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round - Pool B

08:30 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool B

08:30 Taekwondo Women -67kg Semifinal

08:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3

08:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3

08:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3

08:30 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3

08:32 Canoe Slalom Men’s Canoe Victory Ceremony

08:40 Archery Men’s Team Gold Medal Match

08:45 Cycling Mountain Bike Men’s Cross-country Victory Ceremony

08:45 Sailing Men’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Race 06

08:45 Shooting Skeet Women’s Victory Ceremony

08:45 Taekwondo Men -80kg Semifinal

09:00 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

09:00 Judo Women -57 kg Repechage contest

09:00 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool B

09:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool B

09:05 Shooting Skeet Men’s Victory Ceremony

09:08 Judo Women -57 kg Repechage contest

09:10 Archery Men’s Team Victory Ceremony

09:15 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

09:17 Judo Women -57 kg Semifinal of Table B

09:20 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A

09:25 Judo Women -57 kg Semifinal of Table A

09:30 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round

09:30 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

09:30 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool A

09:34 Judo Men -73 kg Repechage contest

09:42 Judo Men -73 kg Repechage contest

09:48 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

09:51 Judo Men -73 kg Semifinal of Table B

09:55 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round

09:59 Judo Men -73 kg Semifinal of Table A

10:00 Badminton All events - Group Play Stage matches

10:00 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Semifinals

10:00 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Semifinal 1

10:00 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool A

10:03 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

10:08 Judo Women -57 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A

10:16 Judo Women -57 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B

10:18 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

10:20 Water Polo Women’s Preliminary Round - Group A

10:25 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Semifinal 2

10:25 Judo Women -57 kg Final

10:30 Hockey Women’s Pool A

10:30 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool C

10:33 Judo Men -73 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A

10:36 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

10:40 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round

10:42 Judo Men -73 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B

10:50 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Semifinals

10:50 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Semifinal 1

10:50 Judo Men -73 kg Final

10:51 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

11:00 Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Team Final

11:00 Hockey Women’s Pool B

11:00 Rugby Sevens Men’s Pool C

11:00 Taekwondo Women -67kg Repechage

11:02 Swimming Women’s 200m Freestyle - Heats

11:02 Swimming Women’s 200m Freestyle - Heat 1

11:05 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round

11:05 Swimming Women’s 200m Freestyle - Heat 2

11:06 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

11:09 Swimming Women’s 200m Freestyle - Heat 3

11:12 Swimming Women’s 200m Freestyle - Heat 4

11:15 Taekwondo Men -80kg Repechage

11:16 Swimming Men’s 200m Butterfly - Heats

11:16 Swimming Men’s 200m Butterfly - Heat 1

11:20 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Semifinal 2

11:20 Swimming Men’s 200m Butterfly - Heat 2

11:22 Swimming Women’s 200m Freestyle - Heat 5

11:23 Swimming Men’s 200m Butterfly - Heat 3

11:24 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

11:27 Swimming Men’s 200m Butterfly - Heat 4

11:27 Swimming Women’s 200m Freestyle - Heat 6

11:30 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group B

11:30 Judo Women -57 kg Victory Ceremony

11:30 Swimming Men’s 200m Butterfly - Heat 5

11:30 Taekwondo Women -67kg Repechage

11:34 Swimming Women’s 200m Individual Medley - Heats

11:34 Swimming Women’s 200m Individual Medley - Heat 1

11:38 Swimming Women’s 200m Individual Medley - Heat 2

11:39 Boxing Women’s Feather (54-57kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

11:40 Judo Men -73 kg Victory Ceremony

11:40 Volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round - Pool A

11:42 Swimming Women’s 200m Individual Medley - Heat 3

11:45 Swimming Women’s 200m Individual Medley - Heat 4

11:45 Taekwondo Men -80kg Repechage

11:49 Swimming Women’s 1500m Freestyle - Heats

11:49 Swimming Women’s 1500m Freestyle - Heat 1

11:50 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Finals

11:50 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Bronze Medal Bout

11:50 Weightlifting Women’s 55kg Group A

11:50 Water Polo Women’s Preliminary Round - Group A

11:54 Boxing Women’s Feather (54-57kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

12:00 Baseball/Softball Softball Opening Round

12:00 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match

12:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool F

12:08 Swimming Women’s 1500m Freestyle - Heat 2

12:12 Boxing Women’s Feather (54-57kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

12:15 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Finals

12:15 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Bronze Medal Bout

12:20 Swimming Women’s 200m Individual Medley - Heat 5

12:26 Swimming Women’s 1500m Freestyle - Heat 3

12:26 Swimming Women’s 200m Individual Medley - Heat 6

12:27 Boxing Women’s Feather (54-57kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16

12:30 Taekwondo Women -67kg Bronze Medal Contests

12:44 Swimming Women’s 1500m Freestyle - Heat 4

12:45 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Gold Medal Bout

12:45 Hockey Women’s Pool B

12:45 Taekwondo Men -80kg Bronze Medal Contests

13:00 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round

13:00 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group C

13:00 Taekwondo Women -67kg Bronze Medal Contests

13:00 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

13:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary - Pool A

13:01 Swimming Women’s 1500m Freestyle - Heat 5

13:10 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout

13:15 Hockey Women’s Pool A

13:15 Taekwondo Men -80kg Bronze Medal Contests

13:25 3x3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round

13:30 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group B

13:30 Taekwondo Women -67kg Gold Medal Contest

13:45 Taekwondo Men -80kg Gold Medal Contest

13:45 Volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round - Pool B

13:50 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Victory Ceremony

13:50 Weightlifting Women’s 55kg Victory Ceremony

13:56 Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Team Victory Ceremony

14:00 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round

14:00 Fencing Men’s Foil Individual Victory Ceremony

14:00 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Victory Ceremony

14:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Preliminary - Pool A

14:10 Taekwondo Women -67kg Victory Ceremony

14:20 Taekwondo Men -80kg Victory Ceremony

14:25 3x3 Basketball Men’s Pool Round

