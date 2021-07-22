Brazil vs Germany LIVE: 2020 Olympics team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the latest from the Tokyo Games as Brazil face Germany in the men’s football tournament
Now it’s the turn of two of the most storied international sides to step up as Brazil face Germany in the Nissan Stadium at Yokohama. As usual, these are U23 squads but with three overage players apiece involved - legendary right-back Dani Alves is one such selection for the South Americans. Notable names in each squad for Premier League followers include Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, Everton’s Richarlison and Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz from Brazil. Germany’s squad is almost entirely domestic-based, with one exception.
Also in Group D are Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia, with the top two nations going through to claim a quarter-final spot.
Both these nations are among the favourites to win Olympic Gold, along with the likes of Spain in the Men’s tournament.
Follow all the latest updates from Brazil against Germany at Tokyo 2020 below:
Brazil go with Richarlison and Matheus Cunha in attack and Dani Alves captains the team. Ajax starlet Antony and Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes are also in the line-up.
BRAZIL XI: Santos; Alves, Nino, D Carlos, Arana; Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz; Antony, Claudinho; Cunha, Richarlison
Brazil vs Germany: Confirmed lineups
Here’s Germany’s starting XI and they name all three of those over-age players, with Max Arnold as captain.
GERMANY XI: Muller, Henrichs, Raum, Uduokhai, Pieper, Richter, Arnold, Kruse, Amiri, Maier, Stach
Brazil vs Germany at Tokyo 2020
Welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of the 2020 Olympics clash between Brazil and Germany, with both nations hopeful from the outset of earning a medal in Japan this summer.
The match takes place in Yokohama and is the final fixture to kick-off on the opening day of the men’s event; further games against Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia will come for each but they’ll want to get off to a strong start here today.
Brazil have several familiar names in the squad including Dani Alves and Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos, while Germany have opted for Leverkusen’s Nadiem Amiri, Union Berlin’s Max Kruse and Wolfsburg’s Max Arnold as their three over-age players.
It should prove a fine contest, though on the basis of the youngsters involved and the hype around some, Brazil might be slight favourites.
