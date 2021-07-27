Tokyo 2020 women’s gymnastics schedule: Day-by-day events, dates and times at Olympic Games
Jessica Gadirova has proven a hit at Tokyo 2020 so far and leads Team GB’s medal hopes
Artistic Gymnastics is often one of the most thrilling and spectacular events, by nature of the athleticism and expertise of the participants.
Great Britain still have medal hopes in more than one event on the women’s section - Jessica Gadirova will be in the final of the floor exercise, though sister Jennifer just missed out in the same heat. Both of them managed to help see Team GB through to the all-round final, however, and Great Britain are in the team final, too.
Team USA star Simone Biles is the big attraction of the gymnastics world, seen by many as the best of all time and she is well on track for multiple medals this summer. Biles has made the finals in vault, floor, beam and uneven bars events, as well as the team final and the all-round event final.
The event finals will be spread across the course of a full week and the times given are BST and the anticipated start time. Individual nations and athletes will start at different times.
Here is a run-down of the Olympic gymnastics schedule in full for the women’s finals:
- Women’s team final at 11.45am on Tuesday, 27 July
- Women’s all-round final at 11.50am on Thursday, 29 July
- Women’s vault final at 9.45am Sunday, 1 August
- Women’s uneven bars final at 11.27am on Sunday, 1 August
- Women’s floor exercise final at 9.45am on Monday, 2 August
- Women’s balance beam final at 9.48am on Tuesday, 3 August
