Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE: Latest news plus shooting, softball and football as Germany face Brazil
Follow all the latest from the Tokyo Games as shooting, softball and football continue ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony
The Tokyo Olympics continues today with softball and shooting on the agenda, while Germany meeting Brazil in Yokohama headlining a busy day of men’s football too. However the build-up continues to be overshadowed by news of emerging Covid cases among athletes and officials at the Games ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony.
Tokyo’s coronavirus infections surged to a six-month high on Wednesday with the host city logging 1,832 new cases just two days before the officially Games open. There have been a number of athletes reporting positive cases forcing them into isolation and potentially ending their hopes of competing, while the highly promising Team GB skeet shooter Amber Hill tested positive shortly before her flight and the “devastated” 23-year-old has been forced to stay at home.
The action started yesterday, when Great Britain opened the women’s football competition with a comfortable 2-0 win over Chile in Sapporo. A double from striker Ellen White secured the win and there were plenty of positives for head coach Hege Riise as Team GB opened their tournament with three points. The first big shock of the Games came shortly afterwards as the reigning world champions USA were humbled 3-0 by Sweden in Tokyo, as their 44-game unbeaten run came to an end.
Olympic officials ordered 160,000 condoms for Tokyo Games
Olympic organisers ordered 160,000 condoms for Tokyo Games But the athletes have been warned not to use them and to stay distanced because of Covid-19 restrictions, according to National Public Radio.
Team USA softball take the lead against Canada.
They lead their match against their neighbours 1-0.
Coming up on Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo 2020: Yesterday’s round-up
- Japan’s softball team got the Olympic Games underway in the early hours as they thrashed Australia in Fukushima - where there is a bear on the loose.
- Team GB’s footballers opened their tournament with a comfortable 2-0 win over Chile, with Ellen White scoring twice.
- The world champions USA were shocked, however, by a superb Sweden side who ended their 44-game winning streak thanks to a 3-0 thrashing.
- Team GB shooter and medal hopeful Amber Hill withdrew from the Games after testing positive for Covid-19 while in the UK.
- A Chilean taekwondo athlete and a Dutch skateboarder became the latest to withdraw from the Games after testing positive in Tokyo. Here is every athlete that has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Olympics so far.
- Brisbane, Australia was awarded the 2032 Olympic Games after an uncontested vote.
- The head of the World Health Organisation gave his backing for the Olympics to take place despite the uncertainty of rising Covid-19 cases in Japan.
- The men’s football tournament kicks off, with Brazil taking on Germany in a repeat of the 2016 Olympic final at 12:30 pm BST.
- Japan, France, Spain and Argentina will also get underway. Here are eight stars to watch as the men’s tournament begins.
- The softball tournament continues with Japan taking on Mexico, USA playing Canada and Australia facing Italy.
Coming up today
