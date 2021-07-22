Liveupdated1626917404

Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE: Latest news plus shooting, softball and football as Germany face Brazil

Follow all the latest from the Tokyo Games as shooting, softball and football continue ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony

Justin Vallejo,Graeme Massie@graemekmassie
Thursday 22 July 2021 02:30
comments
Watch live as Tokyo Olympics president holds press conference

The Tokyo Olympics continues today with softball and shooting on the agenda, while Germany meeting Brazil in Yokohama headlining a busy day of men’s football too. However the build-up continues to be overshadowed by news of emerging Covid cases among athletes and officials at the Games ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony.

Tokyo’s coronavirus infections surged to a six-month high on Wednesday with the host city logging 1,832 new cases just two days before the officially Games open. There have been a number of athletes reporting positive cases forcing them into isolation and potentially ending their hopes of competing, while the highly promising Team GB skeet shooter Amber Hill tested positive shortly before her flight and the “devastated” 23-year-old has been forced to stay at home.

The action started yesterday, when Great Britain opened the women’s football competition with a comfortable 2-0 win over Chile in Sapporo. A double from striker Ellen White secured the win and there were plenty of positives for head coach Hege Riise as Team GB opened their tournament with three points. The first big shock of the Games came shortly afterwards as the reigning world champions USA were humbled 3-0 by Sweden in Tokyo, as their 44-game unbeaten run came to an end.

Follow all the latest news and updates below.

Recommended

1626917404

Olympic officials ordered 160,000 condoms for Tokyo Games

Olympic organisers ordered 160,000 condoms for Tokyo Games But the athletes have been warned not to use them and to stay distanced because of Covid-19 restrictions, according to National Public Radio.

Graeme Massie22 July 2021 02:30
1626916456

Team USA softball take the lead against Canada.

They lead their match against their neighbours 1-0.

Graeme Massie22 July 2021 02:14
1626915220

Coming up on Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics

    Tokyo 2020: Yesterday’s round-up

    Coming up today

    • The men’s football tournament kicks off, with Brazil taking on Germany in a repeat of the 2016 Olympic final at 12:30 pm BST.
    • Japan, France, Spain and Argentina will also get underway. Here are eight stars to watch as the men’s tournament begins.
    • The softball tournament continues with Japan taking on Mexico, USA playing Canada and Australia facing Italy.
Lawrence Ostlere22 July 2021 01:53

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments