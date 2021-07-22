Is Brazil vs Germany on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Tokyo Olympics fixture

On the first day of men’s football action at Tokyo 2020, defending champions Brazil open their tournament with a meeting with Germany, the team they beat to take gold at the last Olympics.

It is another strong Brazilian squad for the Olympics as they begin their Group D campaign.

Yet Germany include a number of Bundesliga regulars and will harbour hopes of matching their silver medal from Rio de Janeiro 2016.

With a dangerous Ivory Coast also lurking in Group D alongside Saudi Arabia, an early slip-up could leave either side in danger of failing to progress out of the group.

Here is everything you need to know before the match:

When is the match?

The match is due to begin at 12.30pm BST at the International Stadium Yokohama.

Where can I watch it?

The match is due to be aired via the BBC Red Button or on the BBC iPlayer, while viewers can also watch the game on Eurosport 1 and via discovery+

What is the team news?

Both nations have named reasonably strong squads for the Olympics. Overage pick and captain Dani Alves is the most eye-catching name among a Brazil squad bidding to defend their crown, which also includes Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz and Richarlison of Everton. Diego Carlos and Santos are the other two over-23 picks for Brazil head coach Andre Jardine.

Germany coach Stefan Kuntz, meanwhile, has included three Bundesliga regulars as his overage players – Wolfsburg’s Maximilian Arnold, Union Berlin’s Max Kruse and Nadiem Amiri of Bayer Leverkusen should provide plenty of creativity. Goalkeeper Svend Brodersen could familiarise himself with his new home city having recently joined Yokohama FC.

Predicted line-ups

Brazil U23: Santos; Alves, Carlos, Nino, Arana; Luiz, Reinier, Claudinho; Antony, Richarlison, Cunha

Germany U23: Muller; Henrichs, Pieper, Uduokhai, Raum; Stach, Arnold, Maier; Richter, Kruse, Amir

Odds

Brazil: Evens

Draw 12/5

Germany 27/10

Prediction

Defending champions Brazil should be too strong for Germany and are likely to kickstart the defence of their gold medal with a victory. Brazil 3-0 Germany