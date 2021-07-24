✕ Close Olympics Day 1 round-up

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics is officially under way after yesterday’s opening ceremony when Naomi Osaka lit the flame in the National Stadium, signifying the start of the Games. In reality they have been going for a few days now with football and softball competitions getting going early to fit in the fixtures, but the schedule is now jam-packed with events.

Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz won a thrilling men’s cycling road race in front of a few thousand fans at the Fuji International Speedway track on the outskirts of Tokyo. Belgium’s Wout van Aert won a bunch sprint for silver ahead of Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, who took bronze. Britain’s Geraint Thomas abandoned the race after an early crash.

Elsewhere the Games’ youngest competitor, Hend Zaza, represented Syria in the table tennis and took pride in defeat. The 12-year-old prodigy beat someone four times her age to get here and her journey to success in a country torn by war for much of her life is undoubtedly one of the stories of the Olympics. From a British perspective Polly Swann and Helen Glover are competing in the rowing heats, Seonaid McIntosh is in action on the shooting range and Andy Murray will step on to court in the men’s tennis doubles alongside Joe Salisbury. Follow all the latest news, updates and results below.