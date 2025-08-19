World Cup final tipped to smash attendance record for women’s rugby match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Organisers of the Women’s Rugby World Cup expect next month’s Twickenham final to smash the attendance record for a women’s rugby match.

Tickets for the match on Saturday, September 27 have sold out, with approximately 82,000 supporters set to be at Allianz Stadium in south-west London.

The existing record for a women’s 15s fixture is 58,498, set as England clinched the 2023 Six Nations Grand Slam by beating France 38-33 at Twickenham.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, a crowd of 66,000 watched the opening day of the women’s rugby sevens programme at Stade de France.

The PA news agency understands governing body World Rugby believes it could have sold out the World Cup final, which will be immediately preceded by the bronze medal match, two or three times over.

More than 375,000 of the 470,000 tickets available for the 32 World Cup games have been snapped up ahead of Friday’s opener between England and the United States at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

Rugby World Cup 2025 chair Gill Whitehead said: “The final, we are very confident will be the most attended women’s rugby match in history, easily surpassing the 66,000 crowd that we saw in Paris 2024.

“I started playing women’s rugby 30 years ago and the prospect of girls running out of the tunnel, playing to the three tiers of Allianz packed to the rafters is something perhaps I never hoped or thought I would see. It’s certainly what girls’ dreams are made of.”

England last staged the competition in 2010 when a crowd of just over 13,000 watched the hosts beat current reigning champions New Zealand 13-10 in the final at Twickenham Stoop.

Rugby World Cup 2025 managing director Sarah Massey said total ticket sales have already surpassed initial targets and are three times the number bought at the 2021 tournament in New Zealand, which took place a year later than planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A crowd of 42,579 watched the Black Ferns claim the trophy in 2022 by defeating the Reds Roses 34-31 at Eden Park in Auckland.

“We’re ready to break records in attendances, viewership and engagement,” Massey said.

“This is going to be the biggest global celebration of women’s rugby that we have ever seen.

“Our message to fans is, don’t miss out. This is going to be unmissable. You’re going to see thrilling action, electric atmospheres, and those remaining tickets are really selling fast.”