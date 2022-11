Princess of Wales to attend England’s World Cup quarter-final against PNG

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Princess of Wales will be in attendance for England’s Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Papua New Guinea at the DW Stadium in Wigan on Saturday.

Kate became patron of the Rugby Football League earlier this year, and will be present as England look to continue their bid to win the World Cup for the first time when they take on the Kumuls.

England thrashed Greece last Saturday, winning by a national-record 94-4 to finish top of Group A, while PNG set up a meeting with the tournament hosts after beating Wales 36-0 on Monday night to finish runners-up in Group D.

RFL chair Simon Johnson said: “We will be delighted and honoured to welcome the Princess of Wales for the first time as the RFL’s Royal Patron.

“With both our England women and men’s teams playing important World Cup matches on Saturday, her presence will enhance a special occasion for our sport, for the World Cup and for the famous Rugby League town of Wigan.”

Chris Brindley, chair of RLWC2021, added: “In being the biggest, best and most inclusive tournament in the sport’s 127-year history, it is an honour and a privilege to be able to host the Princess of Wales at a Rugby League World Cup 2021 match day and we look forward to our competing nations putting on a show to remember.”