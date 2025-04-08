Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebre d’Allen, one of the horses competing in last weekend’s Grand National, has died.

The 13-year-old pulled up in the showpiece event at the Festival on Saturday and collapsed on the course. Following assessment by vets he was able to walk onto a horse ambulance, and he was held overnight at Aintree Racecourse, with his connections issuing an update on Sunday saying he looked “much brighter”.

However, his trainers Philip Hobbs and Johnson White shared a further update on Tuesday morning, saying that his condition had worsened overnight and he had passed away.

Celebre d’Allen’s owners shared an update on his condition before it worsened overnight ( X/@PJHobbs1 )

“We’re heartbroken to share that Celebre D’Allen has passed away,” they wrote on social media.

“He received the very best treatment by the veterinary teams and was improving. However, he deteriorated significantly last night and could not be saved. He was a wonderful horse and we will all miss him greatly.”

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) announced that an enquiry was held after the conclusion of the Grand National looking into whether Celebre d’Allen’s jockey, Michael Nolan, had continued “when the horse appeared to have no more to give and was clearly losing ground” after the penultimate fence. He was suspended for 10 days after the enquiry.

A statement issued by Aintree Racecourse read: “Celebre d'Allen was a much-loved member of Philip and Johnson's team and all of us at Aintree are deeply saddened by today's news.

“Those who look after British racing's equine athletes every day have a unique bond with their horses and provide the very best care imaginable. Our thoughts are with everyone connected with Celebre d'Allen.”

Brant Dunshea, the BHA’s acting chief executive, also issued a statement following Celebre d’Allen’s death: “All of us at the BHA are saddened to learn of the death of Celebre D’Allen following Saturday’s Randox Grand National. It has been clear to see since Saturday afternoon just how much the horse meant to his connections and we send our condolences to them today.

“The BHA and Aintree racecourse will analyse the race and this incident in detail, as is the case every year and with every fatal injury in any race. This will include the horse being sent for post-mortem.

“The process of reviewing every fatality allows us to build on our existing data and help us understand how all reasonable avoidable risk can be reduced in order to keep our horses and riders as safe as possible. This process previously led to the changes that were made to the Grand National in 2024, including the reduction in the number of runners. Prior to Saturday's race there had been no fatal injuries in the previous nine races run over the Grand National course since the 2023 National.

“The steps we have taken to improve safety over the years reflects the great respect we have for our horses, and our commitment to their safety.”

