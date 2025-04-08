Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Animal rights groups have criticised the Grand National and the British Horseracing Authority following the “heartbreaking” and “needless” death of Celebre d'Allen after racing at Aintree.

The 13-year-old died days after he collapsed in the showpiece event on Saturday, with his trainers Philip Hobbs and Johnson White confirming on Tuesday that his condition had worsened overnight after initially responding well to treatment.

An enquiry by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) ruled that Celebre d'Allen, one of 34 horses to line up at the Grand National, was ridden “when the horse appeared to have no more to give and was clearly losing ground” after the penultimate fence. The Celebre d’Allen’s jockey, Michael Nolan, was suspended for 10 days.

open image in gallery Celebre d’Allen has died after collapsing at the Grand National ( PA )

The BHA have taken steps to improve safety at the Grand National in recent years, including reducing the number of runners, and said they will analyse the race in detail to “understand how all reasonable avoidable risk can be reduced in order to keep our horses and riders as safe as possible”.

“It is absolutely heartbreaking that after being ridden in the Grand National until he had ‘no more to give’, Celebre d'Allen has died,” said Nina Copleston-Hawkens of Animal Aid.

“To allow a horse of this age to be ridden in the most gruelling race in the country is disgraceful.”

Animal Rising spokesperson Ben Newman commented: “Celebre D’Allen, like every other victim of the Grand National, deserved a long and peaceful life. Instead he was raced to death by an industry driven by greed and profit.

"The blame for his death lies not with any individual, but with the ‘sport’ of horse racing itself. Again and again, we see horses pushed far beyond their limits, to the point of injury, collapse, and death. “

open image in gallery The BHA said steps have been taken to improve safety at the Grand National ( Getty Images )

Aintree Racecourse said: “Celebre d’Allen was a much-loved member of Philip and Johnson’s team and all of us at Aintree are deeply saddened by today’s news. Those who look after British racing’s equine athletes every day have a unique bond with their horses and provide the very best care imaginable. Our thoughts are with everyone connected with Celebre d’Allen.”

The British Horseracing Authority said: “All of us at the BHA are saddened to learn of the death of Celebre d’Allen following Saturday’s Grand National. It has been clear to see since Saturday afternoon just how much the horse meant to his connections and we send our condolences to them.

"As with all runners in the Grand National, Celebre d'Allen was provided with a thorough check by vets at the racecourse. This health check includes a trot up, physical examination of limbs to check for any heat, pain or swelling, and listening to the heart to check for any murmur or rhythm disturbance.

"This marks the final step in an extensive process of checks to ensure a horse's suitability to race in the National, which also includes a review of veterinary records and assessment by a panel of experts to consider a horse's race record and suitability to race. As part of this process the horse would also have been examined by the trainer's own vet on the two occasions, a month apart.

"Celebre d'Allen received treatment from the team of expert vets after pulling up and then collapsing towards the end of the race. Having been immediately attended to by the teams on site, he was given all the time he needed to respond to treatment on course before being transported back to the first-class veterinary facilities at the racecourse stables, where he remained overnight, continuing to receive care and attention. He subsequently travelled to a nearby stud which was connected to the horse's owners on Sunday, having shown improvement overnight.

"The BHA and Aintree racecourse will analyse the race and this incident in detail, as is the case every year and with every fatal injury in any race. This will include the horse being sent for post-mortem.

"The process of reviewing every fatality allows us to build on our existing data and help us understand how all reasonable avoidable risk can be reduced in order to keep our horses and riders as safe as possible. This process previously led to the changes that were made to the Grand National in 2024, including the reduction in the number of runners. Prior to Saturday's race there had been no fatal injuries in the previous nine races run over the Grand National course since the 2023 National.

"The steps we have taken to improve safety over the years reflects the great respect we have for our horses, and our commitment to their safety."

In total, 18 of the 34 horses riding the Grand National this year either pulled up, fell, or unseated their rider, with just 16 finishing.

Another horse, Broadway Boy, owned by Nigel Twiston-Davies, suffered a hard fall at the 25th fence after leading by a length. Like Celebre d’Allen he was assessed by vets on the course before returning to the stables for further assessment. Willy Twiston-Davies - an assistant trainer and son of Nigel - issued a positive update on Sunday that the horse was “coming home”.