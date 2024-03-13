Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The horse racing season has fully hit its stride, with the great spectacle that is he Cheltenham Festival now underway.

The Festival takes place over four days in March, starting with Champion Day, then it’s Style Wednesday on day two, and St Patrick’s Day falling on day three before finishing with Gold Cup Day.

There will be 28 races to enjoy, which began with the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle won by Rachael Blackmore on Slade Steel, as well as State Man taking the Champion Hurdle, while Friday’s finale will feature the prestigious Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Legendary Irish trainer Willie Mullins will be looking to make it six years in a row as the trainer with the most wins at the Festival, while his jockey Paul Townend has been the outstanding rider in three of the past four years. The jockey who broke that streak, Blackmore, will also be riding at Cheltenham this year.

Jockey Paul Townend, right, with Irish trainer Willie Mullins (AFP via Getty Images)

When is 2024 Cheltenham Festival?

The Festival begins on Tuesday 12 March and concludes on Friday 15 March.

The first race is scheduled for 1.30pm GMT each day, and the final race of the day is set to begin at 5.30pm. The championship race will be run at 3.30pm.

Here is the full race schedule:

Champion Day – Tuesday, March 12

13:30 - Supreme Novices’ Hurdle: 1. Slade Steel 7/2; 2. Mystical Power 10/3; 3. Firefox 11/2

14:10 - Arkle Challenge Trophy: 1. Gaelic Warrior 2/1F; 2. Found A Fifty 13/2; 3. Il Etait Temps 7/2

14:50 - Handicap Steeple Chase: 1. Chianti Classico 6/1; 2. Twig 28/1; 3. Meetingofthewaters 6/1

15:30 - Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy: 1. State Man 4/11F; 2. Irish Point 9/2; 3. Luccia 50/1

16:10 - Mares’ Hurdle: 1. Lossiemouth 4/6F; 2. Telmesomethinggirl 25/1; 3. Hispanic Moon 50/1

16:50 - Juvenile Handicap Hurdle: 1. Lark In The Mornin’ 9/1; 2. Eagles Reign 80/1; 3. Ndaawi 12/1

17:30 - National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup: 1. Corbetts Cross 15/8; 2. Embassy Gardens 7/4F; 3. Mr Vango 14/1

Style Wednesday – Wednesday, March 13

13:30 - Novices’ Hurdle

14:10 - Novices’ Steeple Chase

14:50 - Coral Cup Hurdle

15:30 - Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase

16:10 - Cross Country Steeple Chase

16:50 - Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Steeple Chase Challenge Cup

17:30 - Champion Bumper

St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 14

13:30 - Turners Novices’

14:10 - Pertemps Network Final

14:50 - Ryanair Steeple Chase

15:30 - Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle

16:10 - Magners Plate

16:50 - Jack de Bromhead Mares Novices’ Hurdle

17:30 - Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup

Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 15

13:30 - Triumph Hurdle

14:10 - County Handicap Hurdle

14:50 - Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle

15:30 - Cheltenham Gold Cup

16:10 - Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase

16:50 - Mares’ Steeple Chase

17:30 - Martin Pipe Conditional Jockey’s Handicap Hurdle

How to buy tickets

Tickets are being sold to the general public across the four days. There are a number of options, including the Club Enclosure, the Tattersalls Enclosure and Best Mate Enclosure, which is the cheapest with prices from £52 per person. Grandstand tickets have sold out.

