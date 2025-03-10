Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Cheltenham Festival returns in all its splendour and glory with jockeys, trainers and their horses all flocking to Prestbury Park for four days of horseracing action.

The Festival takes place between March 11-14 with seven races running each day making it the biggest meeting on the calender.

Each day there will be a champion race, starting with Tuesday’s Champion Hurdle and culminating in Friday’s showpiece as Galopin Des Champs looks to claim a third consecutive win in the Gold Cup.

You can find all the latest Cheltenham odds and free bet offers with Independent Sport in the build-up to the action.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Cheltenham Festival:

When is the 2025 Cheltenham Festival?

The Cheltenham Festival begins on Tuesday 11 March and continues through to Friday 14 March.

Each day the first race will run at 1.30pm and the final race of the day is set to begin at 5.30pm. A champion race is held run at 4pm every day with the first being the Unibet Champion Hurdle and day one and the last being the Boodles Gold Cup on day four.

A full schedule of the action can be found here.

Where can I watch on TV?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the first five races of the day on ITV1, with dedicated coverage on the channel beginning at 12.45pm GMT every day until 5pm GMT. The races can also be streamed online via ITVX.

There is also a preview show each morning from 9am GMT to 10am GMT which is shown on ITV4 and ITVX.

How can I watch every race once ITV coverage ends?

The final two races of each day will not be shown on ITV but fans wanting to watch can do so via Racing TV. Subscriptions for the channel, which shows every race from the festival, are available through Sky and Virgin Media and online through its website and app.

Racing TV coverage begins at 12.30pm every day and ends after the final race. The Independent will also have a dedicated live blog covering the action which you can follow.

A number of betting sites and apps also show all the races, provided you have a funded account with them.

Can I still get a ticket and how much do they cost?

You can secure access to the first three days of the festival through a daily Club Enclosure ticket at £100.80, while Friday is more expensive at £117.90.

Tattersalls tickets will cost you £71.10 on each of the first three days, but Gold Cup day is up at £84.60.

The cheapest way to experience the festival is through the Best Mate enclosure with a day ticket for the first three days priced at £51.30, while Friday will set you back £67.50.

All details can be found with tickets available to purchase through the Jockey Club here.