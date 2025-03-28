Nicky Henderson provides Constitution Hill update for Aintree Hurdle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicky Henderson has revealed that things are shaping up well for Constitution Hill to appear at Aintree for the Grand National festival next week.

The 2023 Champion Hurdle winner was last seen at the Cheltenham Festival earlier this month when he fell trying to back up his victory from two years ago in the same race.

He is a favourite with punters and his defeat at Cheltenham was his first loss over hurdles during his career. That race was tightly contested and a slight positional error meant he clipped the top of the hurdle and went down.

Since then there have been doubts over whether he would be fit and ready in time for Aintree but Henderson has confirmed that Constitution Hill is primed to race on Thursday 4 April, the opening day of the festival in Liverpool.

“We had a very good morning today as far as Constitution Hill is concerned, Michael Buckley was with us to see him gallop and Nico [de Boinville] rode him before going onto Wetherby,” said the British trainer on X.

He added: “All three of us were thrilled with what we saw and he seemed to be telling us that we have the green light for Aintree on Thursday.

“He has done a huge amount of schooling in the last week, some of it loose with Marcus Foley who has always helped us in the jumping department when it needs action and Nico was particularly pleased when he jumped 10 hurdles yesterday. As we have said his work this morning was excellent and we look forward to Thursday.”

open image in gallery Constitution Hill is set to race at Aintree after his fall during the Cheltenham Festival ( REUTERS )

Henderson also provided some insight into his other prospects including Jango Baie, who surprisingly won at the Cheltenham Festival two weeks ago.

He wrote: “Lulamba appears to have come out of his heroic Cheltenham effort in really good order and he too did everything we could have asked for this morning and he is set for the 2m Juvenile Hurdle on Thursday.

“Jango Baie will be working tomorrow, along with Jonbon, ahead of their Aintree objectives and at the moment we are favoring the 2m 3f Novice Chase on Thursday. Jonbon runs in the Melling Chase on Friday.”

Constitution Hill could be on course for a blockbuster class with Mares Hurdle winner Lossiemouth who looks set to take to the field in the William Hill Aintree Hurdle next week.