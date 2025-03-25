Grand National 2025 Odds: Latest Grand National Betting Odds & Tips

No sooner had the dust settled on a dramatic Cheltenham Festival, but attention switched to the world’s greatest horse race staged at Liverpool on the first Saturday in April.

The Grand National captures the imagination of the entire nation and our aim is to educate those taking an interest in the race on all of the leading fancies, outlining the chances of the favourites as well as pinpointing some of the best Grand National outsiders.

Check out all of the latest Grand National odds from all the best betting sites and weigh up the chances of the National contenders against the trends of previous winners using the betting strategies outlined below.

Latest Grand National Odds

The 2025 Grand National odds recently altered dramatically when the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin was ruled out for the race having been installed as a red-hot 3/1 favourite by most horse racing betting sites following his impressive success at the Festival.

Backers are now concentrating on the likes of Intense Raffles and Iroko, while the 2024 Grand National winner I Am Maximus is also the recipient of market support for trainer Willie Mullins who sent out an incredible 10 winners at Cheltenham.

Grand National Favourites

Intense Raffles

Trainer: Thomas Gibney

Thomas Gibney Age: 7

7 Form: 11-902

11-902 Previous Grand National results: N/A

Intense Raffles looked a likely type for this race when winning the Irish National on heavy ground last spring. Two hurdle outings and a promising effort behind Nick Rockett in the Bobbyjo Chase, a race favoured by Irish trainers when preparing for this race, should have put him spot on.

Iroko

Trainer: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero Age : 7

: 7 Form : 2-2F42

: 2-2F42 Previous Grand National results: N/A

As has been the case in recent renewals, Irish contenders dominate the Grand National betting, although the presence of the lightly-raced Iroko ensures the home team have a live contender.

Iroko caught the eye of most racegoers with a promising effort at Cheltenham in January, staying on well under tender handling over a trip short of his best. A recent spin at Kelso behind Grey Dawning was a career best over fences and this test should suit ideally.

I Am Maximus

Trainer : Willie Mullins

: Willie Mullins Age : 9

: 9 Form : 311-P8

: 311-P8 Previous Grand National results: 1st (2024)

Back-to-back winners of the National are rare, albeit the legendary Tiger Roll managed it this century, so I Am Maximus will need to be a true gladiator to lift this prize again. In his defence, he has run in two races he couldn’t win this term and is only nine years of age so he may be capable of defying an 8lb higher mark this year.

Stumptown

Trainer : Gavin Cromwell

: Gavin Cromwell Age : 8

: 8 Form : -U1111

: -U1111 Previous Grand National results: N/A

Stumptown has taken to the Cross-Country course at Punchestown and Cheltenham and follows a similar route to the one employed by Tiger Roll’s connections. He may not be the best handicapped, but he stays really strongly and won with plenty in hand at the Cheltenham Festival.

Vanillier

Trainer : Gavin Cromwell

: Gavin Cromwell Age : 10

: 10 Form : -P6913

: -P6913 Previous Grand National results: 2nd (2023), 14th (2024)

Vanillier caught the eye behind his stablemate Stumptown at Cheltenham where his rider nearly took the wrong direction. He did remarkably well to finish third, but has had two tries at this race already and repeat triers historically struggle.

Perceval Legallois

Trainer : Gavin Cromwell

: Gavin Cromwell Age: 8

Form: -286411

Previous Grand National results: N/A

Perceval Legallois represents a stable with a strong hand in this race and he could well be a springer in the market given he is well weighted, the right age and has already won two huge field handicaps at Leopardstown this term, the last one over hurdles.

Best Bets for the Grand National

Grand National Best Bet

Perceval Legallois

The fact that trainer Gavin Cromwell and owner JP McManus are happy to withdraw strong ante-post favourite Inothewayurthinkin from the National suggests they feel they may already combine to provide the perfect horse for the race. Perceval Legallois looks a staying chaser going places and marginally gains the nod ahead of in-form duo Iroko and Stumptown who also represent the duo but for differing connections.

Grand National Each-Way Contender

Three Card Brag

Three Card Brag chased home the likes of Corbetts Cross, Monty’s Star and Spillane’s Tower as a novice and has already shown himself a talented chaser this year. His latest run behind Better Days Ahead and Stellar Story also reads well so off a mark of 146 he could be very dangerous.

Grand National Longshot

Senor Chief

Senor Chief was sent off at 10/1 for the Irish National last spring, but his trainer feels he is a better horse going left handed, a view which was endorsed at Cheltenham in October when he bounced off the good ground to win gamely. Available at big prices in the National markets on most betting apps, he fits a lot of the trends required to win a National.

Grand National Betting Strategies

There are all sorts of different bets to consider when the Grand National rolls round, with bookmakers offering a wide range of markets such as the age of the winner, the nationality of the winning trainer and how many horses will finish the race.

The modifications to the fences and the smaller fields mean more and more horses are completing with 21, 17, 15 and 15 finishing in the last four renewals.

It often pays to back more than one horse in the Grand National as it can be hugely deflating witnessing your sole wager capsize at the first fence.

Look out for bookmaker and promotions regarding free bets as they can be ideal to use as supplementary plays on outsiders or lesser fancies. Shop around to find the best horse racing free bets & offers as there will be a lot of competition for your wagers.

Grand National Trends

The last nine winners were rated between 146-160

Seven of the last nine winners were second season chasers

16 of the past 28 winners were priced at 14/1 or shorter in the market

The past nine winners were aged nine or younger

Only five of the last nine winners had failed to win over trips in excess of 3m1f.

Five of the last six winners were trained in Ireland.

Only four winners this century had not won over three miles.

Noble Yeats became the first horse aged seven to win since Bogskar in 1940.

Past Grand National Winners

Year Horse Age Weight Trainer Jockey Odds 2024 I Am Maximus 8 11-6 W P Mullins P Townend 7/1JF 2023 Corach Rambler 9 10-5 L Russell D Fox 8/1F 2022 Noble Yeats 7 10-10 E Mullins S Waley-Cohen 50/1 2021 Minella Times 8 10-9 H De Bromhead R Blackmore 11/1 2019 Tiger Roll 8 11-05 G Elliott D Russell 4/1F 2018 Tiger Roll 8 10-13 G Elliott D Russell 10/1 2017 One For Arthur 8 10-11 L Russell D Fox 14/1 2016 Rule The World 9 10-07 M Morris D Mullins 30/1 2015 Many Clouds 8 11-9 O Sherwood L Aspell 25/1

Responsible Gambling

It is important that punters remember to bet responsibly on the Grand National and during the 2025 National meeting, and utilise the multitude of safer gambling tools that gambling sites provide if needed.

Whether you are using an online casino UK, slot sites, online bookmakers, or any other gambling medium, be sure to check out and utilise the safer gambling tools, such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion.

These facilities can stop gambling from getting out of hand. If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling-related problems, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. The service is free of charge and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Alternatively, there are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

Grand National FAQs

How are Grand National odds determined?

The odds for the Grand National can alter for a variety of reasons. Given the popularity of the race, horses with catchy names and emotional back stories can be as well supported as the clear form choices. As the race has changed in dynamic recently, the classier types are more favoured by the modifications made to the fences so those at the top end of the handicap could be the ones to concentrate on.

What is the best bet for the Grand National?

Perceval Legallois looks to have undergone the ideal National preparation and makes plenty of appeal at current prices. Of those at big prices, Bravemansgame and Senior Chief could enjoy the niche nature of this event.

How many places do bookmakers pay in the Grand National?

In a race of this nature, bookmakers would normally offer four or five places, but with the Grand National that can vary wildly. In years gone by with 40 horses going to post, some bookmakers have offered up to 10 places, but most betting sites offer each-way betting down to sixth place. Through their excellent each-way extra concession, Bet365 may offer more places for players.

How many horses are in the Grand National?

The maximum field is now set at 34 runners.

How much does the Grand National winner get?

The winner of the Grand National scoops a cool half a million pounds and prize money is paid all the way down to the 10th horse across the finishing line.

