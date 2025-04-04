How I Am Maximus can add to the Grand National’s everlasting popularity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

How do you determine a must-see event?

Sport has its fair share of matches and occasions that the general public deem unacceptable to miss but they can range from the bombastic heights of a World Cup final to the quiet whispers around the Augusta National greens at the Masters.

Support and dedication to a particular sport naturally play a role but what people really tune in for is drama. This is evident away from sport by the flood of social media reactions to the latest hot tv show or the enthusiastically contrasting opinions to Donald Trump’s ongoing tariff trade war.

Drama sells and in the world of horseracing nothing is as dramatic as the Grand National.

Stretching back almost two centuries the Grand National is the biggest horse race in the world. It draws in an audience of millions across the globe and provides thrills, surprises and unpredictability for 10 glorious minutes on a Saturday afternoon in April.

In February 1839, Lottery became the first winner of the Grand Liverpool Steeplechase, the race that would eventually become known as the Grand National. Through economic uncertainty, several changes to the societal landscape and two world wars the Grand National has run at Aintree, delighting its fans and appalling its detractors in equal measure.

Its heyday was the early 1970s. Declining viewership and seemingly predictable results were upended in 1973 with Red Rum’s theatrical first victory. He closed a 15-length gap to heavy-favourite Crisp on the final straight in one of the most famous Grand National results in history and followed up with victories in 1974 and 1977 to become the best horse ever to run the race.

In five attempts he never finished lower than second and the dramatic nature of his victories kickstarted the race’s revival in the eyes of the general population.

open image in gallery Red Rum won the Grand National three times, more than any other race horse ( PA )

That success continues to this day with more than 30 broadcasters showcasing the world’s most famous Jumps race in 170 countries. Each of them hoping to see which horse is destined for glory.

Horseracing purists will turn their noses up at the Grand National. The unpredictable nature of the race means research and form go out the window. It’s a test of endurance, and of skill, of managing the energy and timing when to make a move. Over the four-miles, two-and-a-half furlongs there are 30 fences to jump. Most are higher than at any other racecourse, but all are weighed down by the history and prestige that comes with winning this race.

Master them and you’re a champion. Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the race with her triumph atop Minella Indo in 2021. Tiger Roll and Davy Russell triumphed here in consecutive races in 2018 and 2019 with only Red Rum matching that feat since the race has been broadcast on television.

Alternatively, if you finish first when you’re not expected to you become a legend. Foinavon’s 100/1 Grand National win in 1967 earned a fence named after him. Mon Mome’s equally priced win in 2009 is fondly remembered, as is Noble Yeats win at 50/1 in 2022 which gave amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen a famous triumph in his final ride before retirement.

open image in gallery Amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen added to drama of the Grand National by winning with Noble Yeats in 2022 in what was his final race before retirement ( PA )

Such is the contrast in previous winners. The 34-horse field and the difficulty in making it over the jumps really does mean that any horse can win this race.

Last year’s champion, I Am Maximus, wasn’t even the favourite at the start of the festival. Ahead of him was Stumptown (8/1) while Iroko, Hewick and Vanillier were all given the same 10/1 chance of victory.

Yet, a flurry of winners for trainer Willie Mullins on Thursday, including Lossiemouth beating Constitution Hill in the Aintree Hurdle, shortened I Am Maximus’ odds rapidly down to 6/1 with punters showing faith in the reigning champ.

Is that well founded or slightly hopeful?

open image in gallery Should he win the Grand National again I Am Maximus will go down in history ( REUTERS )

Only three of the last 13 winners have set off as the pre-race favourites – Tiger Roll in 2019, Corach Rambler in 2023 and I Am Maximus himself last year. His victory in 2024 came when he took to the front inside the last 110 yards. A year older and against a strong field that includes hot prospect Perceval Legallois it will be more difficult to repeat that feat this time around.

But if he does, he’ll join the elite club of two-time champions and be remembered as fondly as Tiger Roll as one of the best horses of the modern era. With jockey Paul Townend he also has a masterful and experienced rider who can steer him to victory.

A second win for I Am Maximus would be well deserved, as the horse has been training specifically for this race, but it’ll be a close-run thing.

This field points to no clear champion winning by multiple lengths but instead a tighter affair that could come down to a drama-fuelled battle on the final straight once again.

And we all know the Grand National has a flair for the dramatics.