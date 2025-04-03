Grand National betting guide: All 34 horses ranked and rated

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The biggest event on the British horse racing calendar is upon us once again as millions of Brits tune in to the 2025 Grand National at Aintree with an eye at beating the bookmakers.

With 34 horses poised to arrive at the start line, I Am Maximus will hope for a repeat outing after storming to a dominant victory in 2024.

The Gordon Elliott horse is by no means a sure bet this year, though, with the field for potential victors opening up even further after Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin was ruled out of the race - having topped the market within minutes of claiming a glorious upset over Galopin des Champs in the iconic race at Prestbury Park.

Predicting the winner is always a challenge, but with the exact field now confirmed, we’ve rated all the runners and riders on a one-to-five star scale to give you a headstart on the opposition.

Independent racing correspondent Sam Turner dissects all 34 runners for Saturday’s Grand National and sides with an improving Irish chaser.

I Am Maximus - ⭐⭐⭐

Last year’s impressive seven-and-a-half length winner has undergone a low-key preparation in Grade 1 events he couldn’t win so pointless taking those performances at face value and impossible to dismiss even off an 8lb higher mark this time round, even if he missed his intended prep in the Bobbyjo Chase.

Royal Pagaille - ⭐

Admirable mud-loving staying chaser who is 5-8 at Haydock and 1-12 away from his beloved northwest venue. Retained the ability to win a Betfair Chase this season, but jumping errors have blighted his progress since and will need to be at his fleet-footed best to figure here.

Nick Rockett - ⭐⭐⭐

Arrives at Aintree in brilliant order courtesy of victories in two excellent trials; the Thyestes Chase and the Bobbjo Chase, where he saw off ante-post favourite for this race, Intense Raffles, in gritty style. Suited by big fields and a strong pace, while he clearly handled spring ground well in the bet365 Chase at Sandown last term.

open image in gallery I Am Maximus won the 2024 Grand National but can he repeat the feat on Saturday? ( Nigel French for The Jockey Club/PA Wire )

Grangeclare West - ⭐⭐⭐

Posted a clear career best in the Irish Gold Cup Chase behind Galopin Des Champs prior to his worst completed effort over fences over an inadequate trip at Navan last time. Unexposed over marathon trips and tough to write off given he is a Grade 1 winning chaser over a staying trip as a novice.

Hewick - ⭐⭐⭐

High-class front-running staying chaser in his pomp, winning the 2023 King George Chase on his favoured good ground. This bargain buy has maintained an excellent standard since granted his optimum conditions and copes with big fields courtesy of those Galway Plate and bet365 Handicap Chase wins in 2022. Stamina queries at this marathon distance are the only negative.

Minella Indo - ⭐⭐⭐

Winner of the 2021 Gold Cup and again excelled at a high level with a fine third behind I Am Maximus in this event 12 months ago. Seen too infrequently this season to judge what level of ability he retains, but now 12 and age may be catching up with this grand campaigner.

open image in gallery Minella Indo and Rachael Blackmore (right) finished third in the Grand National 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Appreciate It – ⭐⭐

Yet to win beyond 2m5f as a chaser and more mileage over fences than many of his rivals. Excellent effort on good ground to score with authority at Thurles in January but not obviously well treated here and stamina concerns persist.

Minella Cocooner - ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Another to enjoy an encouraging preparation in the Bobbyjo at Fairyhouse, keeping on over an inadequate trip to take fourth behind Nick Rockett. As a previous winner of the bet365 Chase at Sandown, marathon trips on good ground are clearly his thing, while a creditable third in last year’s Irish National behind Irish Raffles ensures he enters calculations here.

Conflated - ⭐

Former Irish Gold Cup and Savills Chase winner who finished a creditable third to Galopin Des Champs in the 2023 Gold Cup. Undeniably well handicapped these days and shaped encouragingly last time until a bad mistake two from home stopped him in his tracks at Cheltenham. Could give it a good go from the front, but vulnerable to less exposed rivals.

Stumptown - ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Revitalised for tackling Banks and Cross Country races in recent times and posted a career-best in the first time cheekpieces at the Festival when ultimately impressive in beating Latenightpass with authority. Stable boast enough strength in depth to withdraw the red-hot ante-post favourite so their remaining contenders demand huge respect.

open image in gallery Gavin Cromwell trained Stumptown will be one of the favourites for the race ( Damien Eagers/PA Wire )

Hitman – ⭐

Talented chaser in his own right, albeit far from a prolific winner. Also has huge questions to answer over marathon trips given the balance of his form over shorter and he is yet to win beyond 2m5f.

Beauport - ⭐⭐

Has already pocketed a couple of Nationals in an 11-race chase career and connections were keen to protect his chase mark after a wide-margin success at Ascot on his comeback. Last two efforts over hurdles have confirmed this likeable front-runner remains in good heart and another which should give a bold sight at the head of affairs.

Bravemansgame - ⭐⭐

One-time Gold Cup runner-up and King George winner (2022) whose career has stalled despite a wind operation and the fitting of various forms of headgear. Career CV suggests trips like these may stretch him and his recent jumping data has also revealed that part of his profile has deteriorated.

Chantry House - ⭐

Landed the Betfair Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day with the blinkers replacing the cheekpieces but all seven chase victories have been achieved in single figure fields and a suspicion that a test of this nature is beyond him at this stage of his career.

Threeunderthrufive - ⭐⭐⭐

Registered a career best when agonisingly beaten in a valuable Ascot chase on his latest start and has National pedigree having finished fourth in the Scottish version two years ago. A test of stamina on good ground are positives, however all five chase wins have come in small fields and there remains a concern he isn’t quite good enough at this level.

open image in gallery Hewick and Bravemansgame have competed against each other before but can they master a tough field at Aintree? ( Getty Images )

Perceval Legallois - ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Career had seemed to plateau over fences until a breakthrough success at Leopardstown over Christmas where he produced a fine round of jumping and strong staying performance to beat 26 rivals in the Paddy Power Chase. Followed that impressive effort with another over hurdles at the Dublin Racing Festival – again beating a sizeable field – as connections sought to protect his chase mark. Very much a leading contender on Grand National betting sites.

Kandoo Kid - ⭐⭐⭐

One of five Paul Nicholls runners and arguably the one with the most upside. Made a sparkling start to his second season chasing with a snug victory in the Coral Trophy at Newbury and November and recent defeat over an inadequate trip back at the Berkshire venue is easily forgiven. He already boasts experience of Aintree courtesy of his commendable third in last season’s Topham Chase and could make a bold bid in trying to give his handler a second win in the race.

Iroko – ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Placed in a Grade 1 event both over hurdles and fences at Aintree and his 4l defeat at this meeting 12 months by subsequent Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin looks better by the day. There have been questions marks raised regarding his chasing technique, but the data doesn’t substantiate those concerns and his whole campaign has been centred around this race.

Intense Raffles - ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Rates extremely highly on the RaceIQ jumping data, especially last time when narrowly beaten in the Bobbyjo at Fairyhouse by Nick Rockett where he recorded a figure of 9.2 (out of 10) for his jumping. A winner of the Irish National in good style last spring, his prominent run style is well suited to the modern National and he must surely be on the scene here.

Senior Chief - ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Ideally suited by good ground and staying trips as he showcased on his comeback to action at Cheltenham last October when beating a stablemate with something in hand. Pulled up in last season’s Irish National on heavy ground but trainer believes he is a better horse left-handed and a sound surface clearly suits. Recent hurdles warm up was encouraging and an interesting outsider to consider on betting sites.

open image in gallery Nick Rockett (right) and Intense Raffles (left) will come up against each other again in the Grand National ( Brian Lawless/PA Wire )

Idas Boy - ⭐

Bounced off decent ground to win the Mullingar National at Kilbeggan for previous connections and specifically bought by current trainer for a tilt at this race. Hard to envisage him being good enough at the age of 11 but could show up well for a circuit.

Fil Dor - ⭐

Reported to be one of his trainer’s picks for the race but 14 chase starts have produced a win at Thurles over 2m6f where he beat one rival and a Navan novice chase win in 2022 over an extended two miles. Major stamina doubts persist.

Broadway Boy - ⭐

Stable have enjoyed rich success in this race with victories in 1998 and 2002 and his third to Senior Chief in October and effort behind Kandoo Kid in the Coral Trophy at Newbury marked him out as an ideal candidate for this event. However, two subsequent no shows at Cheltenham have dented confidence.

Coko Beach – ⭐

Has participated in the last three Nationals, finishing a commendable 11th last year after being pulled up and beaten 66l in the previous two renewals. Virtually impossible to envisage a scenario where he troubles younger, classier rivals this time round though.

Stay Away Fay - ⭐

A Grade 1 Cheltenham Festival winner over hurdles, it was only six starts ago he was landing a Grade 2 chase at Sandown with his career very much on the ascendency. Sadly, five subsequent starts have promised little and no optimism this race will see a resurgence in fortunes.

open image in gallery 2023 Albert Bartlett winner Stay Away Fay will try to impress in the Grand National ( Getty Images )

Meetingofthewaters - ⭐⭐⭐

Backed at big prices for this event 12 months ago and was still in the shake up at the final fence before fading. Has enjoyed a typical National prep with three outings over a mixture of hurdles and fences, two of which were behind Perceval Legallois at Leopardstown. Yet to confirm this marathon trip represents his optimum conditions, however.

Monbeg Genius - ⭐⭐

Deep ground lover who finally landed a decent staying chase with a comprehensive success at Uttoxeter in February. Previously placed in the Welsh National, he also reached the podium in the 2024 Coral Trophy at Newbury. This test is sure to play to his strengths, providing he manages to stay in touch with the ground expected to be relatively quick.

Vanillier – ⭐⭐

Runner-up to Corach Rambler in this contest two years ago but didn’t fare so well in last year’s renewal when beaten 42l by I Am Maximus. Has looked revitalised in the blinkers on his last two starts and did extremely well to finish third to stablemate Stumptown in the Cross Country at Cheltenham given his rider very nearly took the wrong course.

Horantzau d’Airy – ⭐

Formerly trained by Willie Mullins to win two of his 10 chase starts and handled good ground well for his former trainer. Neither of those chase victories were achieved beyond two-and-a-half miles though so stamina queries to answer.

open image in gallery Vanillier (left) lost out to Corach Rambler in 2023 but can he go one better this year? ( AFP via Getty Images )

Hyland – ⭐⭐⭐

Lightly raced chaser with Grade 1 placed form on his cv courtesy of a fine run behind The Jukebox Man in the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase. Operates well on a sound surface and arguably needs that to aid his jumping as the RaceIQ data from his latest outing in handicap company at Kempton on easy ground suggested his jumping was well below his usual standard.

Celebre d’Allen – ⭐⭐

At the age of 13, he isn’t going to feature on many shortlists, but he has made it round on all three starts over the National fences, finishing fourth in both the Becher and Topham Chases. However, he emptied quickly in the 2023 Becher and a suspicion his stamina will again be found wanting here.

Three Card Brag – ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Has chased home the likes of Corbett’s Cross, Monty’s Star and Spillane’s Tower in a six-race chasing career which has promised plenty. Looked a perfect candidate for this race with a smooth Navan success in January - keeping on strongly to score - but needs to avoid the kind of error which contributed to his defeat at the same venue three weeks later. The assistance of Sean Bowen a huge asset.

Twig – ⭐

A fine second in last season’s Ultima Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, but nowhere near that level in four starts this season, albeit three were over hurdles.

Duffle Coat – ⭐

Taken out of the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham through no fault of his own and 13 chase starts have yielded just one victory in the Mayo National last May. Proceeded to excel in the Galway Plate later that summer but this race demands a different skillset entirely.

CONCLUSION

Perceval Legallois is improving at the right time, and we may not have seen the best of him yet. He is fancied to complete the hat-trick and emerge best of Gavin Cromwell’s strong contingent. Minella Cocooner should be on the scene granted a clear passage with the booking of Jonathan Burke a major plus, while Senior Chief should enjoy the ground and demands of this race. Three Card Brag boasts the considerable presence of Sean Bowen in the saddle and could play his hand late.

1. Perceval Legallois

2. Minella Cocooner

3. Senior Chief

4. Three Card Brag