Grand National results LIVE: Winners, odds and latest updates on huge day of Aintree racing

The world’s greatest horse race headlines the final day at Aintree with I Am Maximus aiming for double glory

Sam Turner
at Aintree Racecourse
,Chris Wilson
Saturday 05 April 2025 14:38 BST
Grand National tips and top picks ahead of 2025 race

The Grand National Festival concludes today with blockbuster showdown at Aintree Racecourse that the last couple of days have been building to.

2024 Grand National champion I Am Maximus is the pre-race favourite with the bookmakers and at the top weight of 11st 12lbs he’ll have a tough job on his hands to emulate Grand National legends Red Rum and Tiger Roll by winning the race two years in a row.

Competitors include the blazingly good Stumptown and Intense Raffles as well as an Irish chaser Perceval Legallois who is being tipped for a surprising victory in front of the thousands of fans gathered to watch.

Follow all the Grand National action with The Independent’s blog, live from Aintree:

Cruz Control wins William Hill Handicap Chase!

The results from race three are below:

1 - Cruz Control - 10/1

2 - Imperial Saint - 11/4

3 - Erne River - 25/1

4 - Weveallbeencaught - 17/2

Chris Wilson5 April 2025 14:45

Cruz Control wins William Hill Handicap Chase!

“He hasn’t been in the same form, but he likes a bit of sun on his back, and it was a great team effort to get him back in,” says jockey Stan Sheppard, who now has back-to-back wins in this race.

Chris Wilson5 April 2025 14:40

Cruz Control wins William Hill Handicap Chase!

And in the end it’s slightly less dramatic and Cruz Controls leaps the last fence and drives into a commanding lead, eventually finishing several lengths ahead of second.

Full results to come.

(REUTERS)
Chris Wilson5 April 2025 14:38

William Hill Handicap Chase

Imperial Saint is overtaken by Cruz Control and Richmond Lake as they approach the last fence, with Erne River chasing!

Chris Wilson5 April 2025 14:37

William Hill Handicap Chase

Five fences to go with Imperial Saint now leading Docpickedme, and Richmond Lake and Charlie Uberalles behind.

Chris Wilson5 April 2025 14:36

William Hill Handicap Chase

Docpickedme has moved into a lead, with Charlie Uberalles now in third and Imperial Saint in second with 11 fences left.

Chris Wilson5 April 2025 14:34

William Hill Handicap Chase

19 fences in this one, and the first three go by with no problems.

Charlie Uberalles in a slight lead early on.

Chris Wilson5 April 2025 14:32

William Hill Handicap Chase

We’re underway in the third race of Grand National day.

Chris Wilson5 April 2025 14:31

William Hill Handicap Chase

Imperial Saint is the 3/1 favourite for this one, with Happygolucky at 5/1 and Docpickedme at 6/1.

5 April 2025 14:25

Aintree day three tips

Just under 10 minutes to go until the next day, with a quick turnaround here. Here’s Sam Turner’s tip for the race...

2.30pm - William Hill Handicap Chase

Imperial Saint – 1/2pt ew

This trip represents a step into the unknown for Imperial Saint, but his racing style suggests the step up is within his compass and he should appreciate the return to his favoured venue. The selection is 3-3 at Aintree and was an impressive winner when scoring here on Boxing Day by six lengths.

He also boasts good ground form on his CV, courtesy of a brace of victories on Merseyside before Christmas.

Chris Wilson5 April 2025 14:22

