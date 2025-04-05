Nick Rockett owner reveals emotional story behind Grand National winner
Stuart Andrew took on the ownership of Nick Rockett after his wife Sadie passed away in 2022
The owner of the Grand National winner Nick Rockett revealed the emotional story behind his victory as he paid tribute to his late wife who had dreamed of conquering the world-famous Aintree course.
Stuart Andrew said his wife Sadie would have been watching Nick Rockett’s victory with a “tenner each-way” and revealed how the horse had brought “joy” from “such sadness” after she died of cancer in December 2022.
Nick Rockett, a 33-1 outsider, was originally owned by Sadie and she wanted the horse to be trained by the legendary Willie Mullins. Nick Rockett ran his first race over jumps just days before Sadie passed away.
But husband Stuart revealed that she was convinced that Nick Rockett would go on to be a future Grand National winner under Mullins, whose son Patrick guided him to victory ahead of last year’s winner I Am Maximus.
“Nick Rockett wasn’t my horse, it was my wife’s horse,” Stuart Andrew told ITV. “She wanted a horse in training with Willie. She had a holy communion with him and we bumped into him by chance at the Cheltenham sales.
“When we found out that she had terminal cancer, Willie ran him just to let Sadie see him. He finished fourth and Sadie said, ‘he’s not fit but when we get him fit he will win’. He’s just done unbelievable.”
Andrew continued: "This a class horse, he's got the heart of a lion. From a personal point of view, I can't tell you. Sadie would have loved today - she was up there, she'll have had a tenner each-way, I guarantee you.
"Nick Rockett wasn't my horse, it was my wife's horse." ❤️— ITV Racing (@itvracing) April 5, 2025
The incredible story of Nick Rockett.#ITVRacing | #GrandNational | @MCYeeehaaa pic.twitter.com/B8uGLJV4Ya
"What a ride from Patrick, what a ride. I knew if we got to the front jumping the last, this horse is tough. If you look at this form, when he's jumped the last, he keeps finding.”
An emotional Mullins was unable to speak after his son Patrick rode home 33-1 outsider Nick Rockett to victory as part of a one-two-three for the champion trainer.
"It was some result. It is lovely to be able to give your son a ride in the National, but to be able to win it is just unbelievable,” Mullins told ITV before he had to pause.
Mullins’ first winner came 20 years ago with Hedgehunter and the 68-year-old is now odds-on to win the trainer’s title for the second year running. He saddled six horses for the world-famous race, with five of them finishing in the top 7.
And Patrick’s victory on Nick Rockett made it a memorable family affair for the Closutton stables.
"I'm too out of breath to say anything. It is incredible,” the winning rider told ITV. “ I got too good a start and had to take him back all the way but he jumped fantastic.
“It’s a dream from when I was a kid. When I was a kid I watched videos so this is very special.
“Nick Rockett is fine - I need a cold bath myself. He's not big but he is brave as a lion.”
