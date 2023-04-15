✕ Close What is the Grand National 2023 and when is it?

The most famous event in British racing returns in 2023 with the Grand National set to be held for the 175th time at Aintree today.

First run in 1839, the steeplechase sees competing horses and jockeys clear 30 fences in the hopes of etching their names in history, on the biggest annual day of betting in the UK - with punters set to spend £250m on having a flutter.

Noble Yeats took victory in 2022, becoming the first seven-year-old horse to win in more than 80 years and 39 runners are ready to tackle the four-and-a-bit mile course,

The likes of the Rachael Blackmore-ridden Ain’t That A Shame, two-time Cheltenham winner Corach Rambler and defending champion Noble Yeats are towards the top of the betting and the race should prove to be a fascinating watch.

Follow all the build-up and action from Aintree below: