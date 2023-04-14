Grand National 2023: Full list of runners and odds

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The most famous event in the British racing returns in 2023 with the Grand National set to be held at Aintree.

First run in 1839, the steeplechase will see competing horses and jockeys clear 30 fences in the hopes of etching their names in history.

Noble Yeats took victory in 2022, becoming the first seven-year-old horse to win in more than 80 years.

40 runners will be selected to tackle the four-and-a-bit mile course, with a longer list of entrants to be narrowed down before 15 April.

Here are the runners and current odds for the 2023 Grand National:

Grand National runners and odds

Corach Rambler (T: Lucinda Russell; J: TBC) 13/2

Delta Work (T: Gordon Elliott; J: TBC) 8/1

Noble Yeats (T: Emmet Mullins; J: TBC) 8/1

Gaillard Du Mesnil (T: Willie Mullins; J: TBC) 12/1

Le Milos (T: Dan Skelton; J: TBC) 12/1

Any Second Now (T: Ted Walsh; J: TBC) 14/1

Longhouse Poet (T: Martin Brassil; J: TBC) 14/1

Mr Incredible (T: Willie Mullins; J: TBC) 14/1

Ain’t That A Shame (T: Henry De Bromhead; J: TBC) 16/1

Capodanno (T: Willie Mullins; J: TBC) 16/1

Galvin (T: Gordon Elliott; J: TBC) 20/1

Our Power (T: Sam Thomas; J: TBC) 20/1

The Big Dog (T: Peter Fahey; J: TBC) 20/1

Vanillier (T: Gavin Cromwell; J: TBC) 20/1

Carefully Selected (T: Willie Mullins; J: TBC) 25/1

Lifetime Ambition (T: Mrs John Harrington; J: TBC) 25/1

The Big Breakaway (T: Joe Tizzard; J: TBC) 25/1

Back On The Lash (T: Martin Keighley; J: TBC) 33/1

Coko Beach (T: Gordon Elliott; J: TBC) 33/1

Mister Coffey (T: Nicky Henderson; J: TBC) 33/1

Roi Mage (T: Patrick Griffin; J: TBC) 40/1

Velvet Elvis (T: Thomas Gibney; J: TBC) 40/1

Darasso (T: J P O’Brien; J: TBC) 50/1

Dunboyne (T: Gordon Elliott; J: TBC) 50/1

Eva’s Oskar (T: Tim Vaughan; J: TBC) 50/1

Fortescue (T: Henry Daly; J: TBC) 50/1

Fury Road (T: Gordon Elliott; J: TBC) 50/1

Gabbys Cross (T: Henry De Bromhead; J: TBC) 50/1

Hill Sixteen (T: Sandy Thomson; J: TBC) 50/1

Minella Trump (T: Donald McCain; J: TBC) 50/1

A Wave Of The Sea (T: Joseph O’Brien; J: TBC) 66/1

Diol Ker (T: Noel Meade; J: TBC) 66/1

Enjoy D’allen (T: Ciaran Murphy; J: TBC) 66/1

Escaria Ten (T: Gordon Elliott; J: TBC) 66/1

Sam Brown (T: Anthony Honeyball; J: TBC) 66/1

Cloudy Glen (T: Venetia Williams; J: TBC) 80/1

Born By The Sea (T: John Gilligan; J: TBC) 100/1

Cape Gentleman (T: John Joseph Hanlon; J: TBC) 100/1

Francky Du Berlais (T: Peter Bowen; J: TBC) 100/1

Recite A Prayer (T: Willie Mullins; J: TBC) 100/1

Full Grand National Day Schedule (all times BST):