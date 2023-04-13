Grand National 2023: Full list of runners and odds

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The most famous event in the British racing returns in 2023 with the Grand National set to be held at Aintree.

First run in 1839, the steeplechase will see competing horses and jockeys clear 30 fences in the hopes of etching their names in history.

Noble Yeats took victory in 2022, becoming the first seven-year-old horse to win in more than 80 years.

40 runners will be selected to tackle the four-and-a-bit mile course, with a longer list of entrants to be narrowed down before 15 April.

Here are the runners and current odds for the 2023 Grand National:

Grand National runners and odds

Corach Rambler (Trainer: Lucinda Russell, Jockey: TBC), 7/1

Noble Yeats (Emmet Mullins, TBC), 8/1

Delta Work (Gordon Elliott, TBC), 12/1

Mr Incredible (Willie Mullins, TBC), 14/1

Gaillard du Mesnil (Willie Mullins, TBC), 14/1

Any Second Now (Ted Walsh, TBC), 14/1

Longhouse Poet (Martin Brassil, TBC), 16/1

Le Milos (Dan Skelton, TBC), 20/1

Galvin (Gordon Elliott, TBC), 20/1

Vanillier (Gavin Cromwell, TBC), 20/1

The Big Dog (Peter Fahey, TBC), 25/1

Ain’t That a Shame (Henry De Bromhead, TBC), 25/1

Capodanno (Willie Mullins, TBC), 25/1

Lifetime Ambition (Mrs John Harrington, TBC), 33/1

Our Power (Sam Thomas, TBC), 33/1

Velvet Elvis (Thomas Gibney, TBC), 40/1

Coko Beach (Gordon Elliott, TBC), 40/1

Carefully Selected (Willie Mullins, TBC), 50/1

The Big Breakaway (Joe Tizzard, TBC), 50/1

Roi Mage (Patrick Griffin, TBC), 50/1

Dunboyne (Gordon Elliott, TBC), 66/1

Minella Trump (Donald McCain, TBC), 66/1

Darasso (JP O’Brien, TBC), 66/1

Punitive (Gordon Elliott, TBC), 66/1

Fury Road (Gordon Elliott, TBC), 66/1

Mister Coffey (Nicky Henderson, TBC), 66/1

Escaria Ten (Gordon Elliott, TBC), 66/1

Hill Sixteen (Sandy Thomson, TBC), 66/1

Enjoy D’Allen (Ciaran Murphy, TBC), 80/1

Diol Ker (Noel Meade, TBC), 80/1

Recite a Prayer (Willie Mullins, TBC), 100/1

Mortal (Gordon Elliott, TBC), 100/1

Gabbys Cross (Henry De Bromhead, TBC), 100/1

Cloudy Glen (Venetia Williams, TBC), 100/1

Milan Native (Gordon Elliott, TBC), 100/1

Gevrey (Gordon Elliott, TBC), 100/1

Eva’s Oskar (Tim Vaughan, TBC), 100/1

Back on the Lash (Martin Keighley, TBC), 100/1

Born by the Sea (John Gilligan, TBC), 100/1

Sam Brown (Anthony Honeyball, TBC), 100/1

A Wave of the Sea (Joseph O’Brien, TBC), 100/1

Cape Gentleman (John Joseph Hanlon, TBC), 100/1

Francky du Berlais (Peter Bowen, TBC), 100/1

Secret Reprieve (Evan Williams, TBC), 100/1

Fortescue (Henry Daly, TBC), 100/1

Darrens Hope (Robert Murphy, TBC), 125/1

Defi Bleu (Gordon Elliott, TBC), 125/1

Captain Cattistock (Fergal O’Brien, TBC), 150/1

Fakiera (Gordon Elliott, TBC), 150/1

Fantastikas (Nigel Twiston-Davies, TBC), 150/1