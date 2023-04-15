Grand National 2023: Full list of runners and odds

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The most famous event in British racing returns in 2023 with the Grand National set to be held for the 175th time at Aintree on Saturday.

First run in 1839, the steeplechase will see competing horses and jockeys clear 30 fences in the hopes of etching their names in history.

Noble Yeats took victory in 2022, becoming the first seven-year-old horse to win in more than 80 years.

40 runners are ready to tackle the four-and-a-bit mile course, with a trio of favourites heading the betting.

Here are the runners and current odds for the 2023 Grand National:

Grand National runners and odds

Odds provided by Betfair

Corach Rambler (T: Lucinda Russell; J: Derek Fox) 9/1

Delta Work (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Keith Donoghue) 9/1

Ain’t That A Shame (T: Henry De Bromhead; J: Rachael Blackmore) 10/1

Gaillard Du Mesnil (T: Willie Mullins; J: Paul Townend) 10/1

Noble Yeats (T: Emmet Mullins; J: Sean Bowen) 11/1

Mr Incredible (T: Willie Mullins; J: Brian Hayes) 12/1

Any Second Now (T: Ted Walsh; J: Mark Walsh) 14/1

The Big Dog (T: Peter Fahey; J: Aidan Coleman) 16/1

Le Milos (T: Dan Skelton; J: Harry Skelton) 16/1

Vanillier (T: Gavin Cromwell; J: Sean Flanagan) 16/1

Capodanno (T: Willie Mullins; J: Danny Mullins) 16/1

Longhouse Poet (T: Martin Brassil; J: JJ Slevin) 20/1

Galvin (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Davy Russell) 22/1

Our Power (T: Sam Thomas; J: Sam Twiston-Davies) 22/1

Roi Mage (T: Patrick Griffin; J: Felix de Giles) 22/1

Back On The Lash (T: Martin Keighley; J: Adam Wedge) 28/1

Enjoy D’allen (T: Ciaran Murphy; J: Simon Torrens) 33/1

Coko Beach (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Harry Cobden) 33/1

Velvet Elvis (T: Thomas Gibney; J: Darragh O’Keeffe) 33/1

Mister Coffey (T: Nicky Henderson; J: Nico de Boinville) 33/1

The Big Breakaway (T: Joe Tizzard; J: Brendan Powell) 35/1

Fury Road (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Jonjo O’Neill Jr) 40/1

Eva’s Oskar (T: Tim Vaughan; J: Alan Johns) 40/1

Lifetime Ambition (T: Mrs John Harrington; J: Sean O’Keeffe) 50/1

Minella Trump (T: Donald McCain; J: Theo Gillard) 50/1

Dunboyne (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Jack Tudor) 50/1

Fortescue (T: Henry Daly; J: Hugh Nugent) 66/1

Carefully Selected (T: Willie Mullins; J: Michael O’Sullivan) 66/1

Gabbys Cross (T: Henry De Bromhead; J: Peter Carberry) 66/1

Cloudy Glen (T: Venetia Williams; J: Charlie Deutsch) 66/1

Sam Brown (T: Anthony Honeyball; J: Jonathan Burke) 66/1

Recite A Prayer (T: Willie Mullins; J: Jack Foley) 80/1

Hill Sixteen (T: Sandy Thomson; J: Ryan Mania) 80/1

Darasso (T: J P O’Brien; J: Luke Dempsey) 100/1

Diol Ker (T: Noel Meade; J: Kieren Buckley) 100/1

A Wave Of The Sea (T: Joseph O’Brien; J: Shane Fitzgerald) 100/1

Cape Gentleman (T: John Joseph Hanlon; J: Jody McGarvey) 100/1

Francky Du Berlais (T: Peter Bowen; J: Ben Jones) 100/1

