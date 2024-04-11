Kitty’s Light sneaks into final spot as Grand National field confirmed

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jack Tudor is keen to repay Christian Williams’ faith after the well-fancied Kitty’s Light snuck into the final line-up for the 2024 Grand National.

Bidding to be the first Welsh-trained winner of the race since 1905, connections faced an anxious wait after Kitty’s Light was one of a trio of National candidates sweating after Monday’s confirmation stage.

Eklat De Rire, Chambard and Kitty’s Light were among a plethora of runners allotted a rating of 146 for the big race but with that trio seeing their official handicap mark dropped to a figure of 145 since the weights were unveiled in February, a random ballot would have been required to determine which two of the three would take their chance in the world’s most famous steeplechase.

However, the Melling Chase-bound Conflated came out of the race as expected on Thursday, meaning no ballot is required and all three will face the starter on Saturday afternoon.

“You hear rumours and different things and we were quite confident, but in the end it ended up being tighter than we thought it might have been,” said Tudor. “In the end, we’re in and we’re really looking forward to it now and excited for Saturday.”

Kitty’s Light has been a star performer in Tudor’s short career in the saddle, with the 21-year-old aboard the gelding when he won the Eider, Scottish Grand National and Sandown’s season-ending bet365 Gold Cup in succession last year.

Despite being installed as David Pipe’s Pond House number one following the retirement of Tom Scudamore, Tudor has continued to link up with Williams when arrangements allow, with it somewhat fitting the Ogmore-By-Sea handler provides him with the chance to dream of Grand National glory.

“I suppose in racing you get the odd freak and Kitty’s Light is one of them. He’s not really bred to be doing what he’s doing but he’s just a freak,” continued Tudor. “It’s a great race to be involved in and I can’t thank Christian enough for his support and what he has done for me and putting me in the position where I’m able to ride horses like Kitty’s Light in the biggest races.”

Kitty’s Light has found plenty of success for Jack Tudor and Christian Williams ( Getty Images )

Conflated was the only absentee from the previous top 34 in the race, meaning 2022 winner Noble Yeats will carry top weight in Saturday’s race, with Gary Moore’s Welsh Grand National winner Nassalam next in, as he provides a first ride in the race for leading conditional Caoilin Quinn.

Defending champion Corach Rambler heads the betting as Lucinda Russell and jockey Derek Fox both seek a third win in the Aintree showpiece, as the Scottish-trained star bids to join the likes of Red Rum and Tiger Roll as a back-to-back Grand National winner.

Last year’s runner-up Vanillier is one of two in the race for Gavin Cromwell, who will also saddle Cheltenham Festival scorer Limerick Lace, the chosen mount of JP McManus’ retained rider Mark Walsh.

The Irish challenge is boosted by Willie Mullins’ eight contenders, with McManus-owned pair I Am Maximus and Meetingofthewaters both high up in the betting and bringing strong form claims. Capodanno is another Closutton contender wearing green and gold, with Mr Incredible also among the market leaders for the perennial Irish champion trainer.

Panda Boy has the chance to give Martin Brassil a second victory in the race, while John McConnell will saddle his first National contender in Coral Gold Cup second Mahler Mission.

Delta Work - third in 2022 - is the leading name amongst Gordon Elliott’s eight runners, with Henry de Bromhead’s Gold Cup winner Minella Indo set to be Rachael Blackmore’s mount. As well as the previously mentioned Eklat De Rire, De Bromhead will also be represented by Ain’t That A Shame, the mount of amateur David Maxwell.

Former French champion jockey James Reveley will return to the Aintree fold aboard James Griffin’s Roi Mage, who was seventh in the race 12 months ago. Dan Skelton’s game mare Galia Des Liteaux forms part of the small British challenge and is one of those towards the bottom of the weights with strong form on testing ground to her name.

Skelton also oversaw the preparations of Latenightpass on behalf of good friend Tom Ellis this season, with the 11-year-old set to be Ellis’ first runner as a licensed trainer after hastily joining the professional ranks for the chance to saddle his Aintree specialist. Eldorado Allen (Joe Tizzard) and Mac Tottie (Peter Bowen) are the other British-trained contenders.

Full field for Grand National:

Noble Yeats (J: Harry Cobden; T: Emmet Mullins) Nassalam (J: Caoilin Quinn; T: Gary Moore) Coko Beach (J: Jordan Gainford; T: Gordon Elliott) Capodanno (J Keith Donoghue; T: Willie Mullins) I Am Maximus (J: Paul Townend; T: Willie Mullins) Minella Indo (J: Rachael Blackmore; T: Henry De Bromhead) Corach Rambler (J: Derek Fox; T: Lucinda Russell) Janidil (J: Jody McGarvey; T: Willie Mullins) Stattler (J: Patrick Mullins; T: Willie Mullins) Mahler Mission (J: Ben Harvey; T: John McConnell) Delta Work (J: Jack Kennedy; T: Gordon Elliott) Foxy Jacks (J: Gavin Brouder; T: Mouse Morris) Galvin (J: Sam Ewing; T: Gordon Elliott) Farouk D’Alene (J: Donagh Meyler; T: Gordon Elliott) Eldorado Allen (J: Brendan Powell; T: Joe Tizzard) Ain’t That A Shame (J: David Maxwell; T: Henry De Bromhead) Vanillier (J: Sean Flanagan; T: Gavin Cromwell) Mr Incredible (J: Brian Hayes; T: Willie Mullins) Run Wild Fred (J: Tom Hamilton; T: Gordon Elliott) Latenightpass (J: Gina Andrews; T: Tom Ellis) Minella Crooner (J: Kevin Sexton; T: Gordon Elliott) Adamantly Chosen (J: Sean O’Keeffe; T: Willie Mullins) Mac Tottie (J: James Bowen; T: Peter Bowen) Chemical Energy (J: Danny Gilligan; T: Gordon Elliott) Limerick Lace (J: Mark Walsh; T: Gavin Cromwell) Meetingofthewaters (J: Danny Mullins; T: Willie Mullins) The Goffer (J: Sean Bowen; T: Gordon Elliott) Roi Mage (J: James Reveley; T: Patrick Griffin) Glengouly (J: Michael O’Sullivan; T: Willie Mullins) Galia Des Liteaux (J: Harry Skelton; T: Dan Skelton) Panda Boy (J: JJ Slevin; T: Martin Brassil) Eklat De Dire (J: Darragh O’Keeffe; T: Henry De Bromhead) Chambard (J: Lucy Turner; T: Venetia Williams) Kitty’s Light (J: Jack Tudor; T: Christian Williams)

PA