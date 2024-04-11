Grand National LIVE: Latest odds, tips, news and updates from Aintree
The festival begins on Thursday afternoon building up to the big race on Saturday 13 April.
The Grand National festival begins today at Aintree Racecourse with seven races of varying difficult that will build the anticipation for Saturday’s headline event.
The biggest race in the British calender is expected to draw around 150,000 people to Aintree over the next three days with an estimated 600 million people watching the Grand National around the world.
Last year’s winner was the Lucinda Russell trained Corach Rambler who is the favourite heading into the race despite being given a weight of 11st 2lb. He looks to emulate the likes of Red Rum and Tiger Roll to become a multiple winner of the National.
Competition is fierce with Gavin Cromwell’s Vanillier a likely contenders after having only been beaten by two and a quarter lengths in last year’s contest. I Am Maximus will be well-backed and the plethora of horses from the Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott stables all have a chance at taking the top prize.
What time does the race begin and how can I watch?
The Grand National takes place on Saturday 13 April at 4pm BST, having been brought forward from 5.15pm after controversy in the 2023 edition.
The race will be shown live on ITV1 as well as Racing TV. The race can also be streamed live on ITVX.
When is the Grand National?
The race is the highlight of the three-day Festival which takes place at Aintree Racecourse on the outskirts of Liverpool from Thursday 11 April to Saturday 13 April, with the main event on Saturday afternoon.
Grand National news LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Grand National.
Though the race doesn’t get going until Saturday afternoon the festival at Aintree begins today with seven races all adding to the anticipation of British horse racing’s biggest event.
We’ll keep on top of all the results as they come in as well as bring the latest news and updates from Aintree with odds, tips and reactions thrown in for good measure.
Stick with us throughout the afternoon as the Grand National festival gets underway.
