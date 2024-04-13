Grand National 2024: What changes have been made to make Aintree race safer?

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Betting email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Grand National has implemented a number of new safety measures for the 2024 race, including a reduction in runners from 40 to a maximum of 34.

Last year’s race, won by Derek Fox on Corach Rambler, was delayed by 14 minutes after a protest from animal rights activists and one horse died.

Organisers have moved the start time forward from 5.15pm to 4pm, which will help improve the Aintree ground, while the distance to the first fence has also been cutto ensure a slower speed for the first jump. More changes include a standing start and additional veterinary checks.

Aintree clerk of the course Sulekha Varma rebuffed calls for the total runners to be cut to just 30, insisting it would be counter-productive.

"We know from research papers and internal analysis of jump races that there is a direct correlation between the number of runners and the risk of falling, unseating or being brought down," she said.

"However, we also must consider that reducing the field size by too great a number could create a faster race and have an adverse impact in terms of safety."

The three-day meet in April 2023 saw three equine fatalities – including Hill Sixteen, who was put down shortly after the conclusion of the Grand National having been injured in the race itself – while Emma Slawinski, director of policy at the RSPCA, hopes these alterations will lead to future moves to improve safety even more.

She said: "We look forward to seeing this announcement pave the way for further changes.”

What changes will be made for Grand National 2024?

Maximum number of runners down from 40 to 34

The first fence will be moved 60 yards closer to the start and a standing start – as opposed to allowing the horses to run – for all races over the National fences

The start will be brought forward from 5.15pm local time to 4pm, therefore ensuring the ground doesn’t dry up too much and become too quick for the horses

Horses will no longer be led by a handler on course in the pre-race parade to afford the horses more time to prepare

Loose horses will be caught more easily by changes to the alignment of the running rail on the inside of the course

The 11th fence will be reduced in height by two inches, from 5ft to 4ft 10in

Softer foam and rubber 'toe boards' will be put at the base of the jumping side of each fence

More pop-up irrigation to water the course

The minimum handicap rating for horses will go up from up to 130 from 125, aligning it with all top-level Grade One races

The introduction of a review panel of industry experts to assess every runner making jumping errors in 50 per cent or more of their most recent eight races

Get the latest Grand National odds here and read our selected tips for Saturday at Aintree here.