Saturday is finally here and it’s Grand National day – one of the biggest of all on the British sporting calendar and a headline event at Aintree Racecourse during this week’s action. The biggest race in the British calendar is expected to draw around 150,000 people to Aintree over the course of the festival with an estimated 600m people watching the Grand National around the world.

Last year’s winner was the Lucinda Russell-trained Corach Rambler who is the favourite heading into the race despite being given a weight of 11st 2lb. He looks to emulate the likes of Red Rum and Tiger Roll to become a multiple winner of the National.

On Friday, 20/1 shot Arizona Cardinal won the Topham Handicap Chase, while the Sefton Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) was claimed by Dancing City for Willie Mullins. Now all eyes turn to the seven races on Saturday, with the Grand National itself at 4pm BST.

