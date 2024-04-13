Grand National LIVE: Latest odds, tips, news and updates ahead of big race at Aintree
The biggest race in the British horse racing calendar concludes the three-day festival at Aintree
Saturday is finally here and it’s Grand National day – one of the biggest of all on the British sporting calendar and a headline event at Aintree Racecourse during this week’s action. The biggest race in the British calendar is expected to draw around 150,000 people to Aintree over the course of the festival with an estimated 600m people watching the Grand National around the world.
Last year’s winner was the Lucinda Russell-trained Corach Rambler who is the favourite heading into the race despite being given a weight of 11st 2lb. He looks to emulate the likes of Red Rum and Tiger Roll to become a multiple winner of the National.
On Friday, 20/1 shot Arizona Cardinal won the Topham Handicap Chase, while the Sefton Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) was claimed by Dancing City for Willie Mullins. Now all eyes turn to the seven races on Saturday, with the Grand National itself at 4pm BST.
Grand National 2024: What changes have been made to make Aintree race safer?
The Grand National has implemented a number of new safety measures for the 2024 race, including a reduction in runners from 40 to a maximum of 34.
Last year’s race, won by Derek Fox on Corach Rambler, was delayed by 14 minutes after a protest from animal rights activists and one horse died.
Here’s a list of the changes made:
- Maximum number of runners down from 40 to 34
- The first fence will be moved 60 yards closer to the start and a standing start – as opposed to allowing the horses to run – for all races over the National fences
- The start will be brought forward from 5.15pm local time to 4pm, therefore ensuring the ground doesn’t dry up too much and become too quick for the horses
- Horses will no longer be led by a handler on course in the pre-race parade to afford the horses more time to prepare
- Loose horses will be caught more easily by changes to the alignment of the running rail on the inside of the course
- The 11th fence will be reduced in height by two inches, from 5ft to 4ft 10in
- Softer foam and rubber ‘toe boards’ will be put at the base of the jumping side of each fence
- More pop-up irrigation to water the course
- The minimum handicap rating for horses will go up from up to 130 from 125, aligning it with all top-level Grade One races
- The introduction of a review panel of industry experts to assess every runner making jumping errors in 50 per cent or more of their most recent eight races
Grand National betting guide: All 34 horses rated and ranked
The biggest event on the British horse racing calendar is upon us again as the 2024 Grand National at Aintree will see millions of Brits have a flutter on the race as they try to beat the bookmakers.
The field has been reduced from 40 horses to a maximum of 34 this year in the interest of safety but that’s still plenty for a pinsticker’s guide to the runners and rider.
The exact field is now confirmed and we’ve rated and ranked all the runners and riders to give you a headstart on the opposition.
Here we run through every horse in the field:
A pinsticker’s guide to all the runners and riders for the biggest race in the British horse racing calendar
Grand National 2024 tip
Our horse racing analyst Diarmuid Nolan is taking on the favourite by backing Meetingofthewaters in the Grand National. Here’s why:
“I like the chances of Meetingofthewaters. He was brilliant at Christmas when effortlessly taking the ultra-competitive Paddy Power Chase and won that day at Leopardstown in the shape of a horse who was far better than a mere handicapper. He was unlucky when unshipping his jockey at the Dublin Racing Festival and thereafter he ran a perfect preparation race when third in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival. Meetingofthewaters should handle the test an Aintree Grand National will throw at him.”
Meetingofthewaters is currently available at 8/1 in the Grand National odds.
Everything you need to know about the Grand National
The anticipation for the Grand National continues to rise as the biggest event in the British horse racing calendar has finally arrived.
The event at Aintree takes place this afternoon and King George VI Chase winner Hewick topped the weights at 11st 12lb when they were announced earlier this year, so will now run in the Aintree Bowl instead. Meanwhile, last year’s winner Corach Rambler was allocated 11st 2lb and appears to be a red-hot favourite heading into the race.
Gavin Cromwell’s Vanillier will carry 10st 8lb and is likely to enter as one of the fancies with several bookmakers, having only been beaten by two and a quarter lengths in last year’s contest.
Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott are saddling 16 runners between them, which is almost half the field and considerably more than the entire British contingent.
Here’s everything you need to know about the race:
What time is the Grand National today?
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Grand National
Corach Rambler shoulders the weight of history in quest for second Grand National victory
In this modern world of technology, streaming platforms and countless television channels all vying for our attention, there are only a few sporting events that can garner genuine interest from the whole family at the same time.
The Fifa World Cup final, Andy Murray playing at Wimbledon, this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris to name just a few.
The Grand National sits proudly among them, an annual treat and glimpse into the world of National Hunt racing where the best horses compete on the most gruelling and iconic course to claim the ultimate prize.
History, admiration and half a million pounds are at stake for the 34 contenders who will line up behind the tape at four o’clock on Saturday afternoon. The crowds will be assembled at Aintree Racecourse, families will be huddled around TV screens, millions more will be following along through online blogs or listening to the commentary on the radio.
The Grand National transcends other races by being a living embodiment of history. A snapshot of the present that those watching on know will be remembered in the decades to come.
Read Michael Jones’ big preview of the Grand National here:
Corach Rambler shoulders the weight of history in quest for second Grand National win
The 2023 winner faces a reduced yet strong field as he attempts to repeat his previous triumph
Grand National 2024
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the 2024 Grand National.
The biggest race in the British horse racing calendar has arrived and we’re here to give you all the build-up ahead of the starter’s gun going at 4pm and then all the action from the race itself.
