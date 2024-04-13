It’s time to end the Grand National once and for all

Do you hear that sound of breathless galloping? That’s the sound of horse racing bosses desperately scrambling to protect their cruel racket, as more and more people notice what happens behind the curtain.

At last year’s Grand National, activists from Animal Rising delayed the start by 15 minutes when they ran onto the famous Aintree course. Their protest put the spotlight on the horrors of horseracing and started a nationwide conversation that has truly spooked the industry.

In response, the organisers of the Grand National have announced so-called “welfare measures”, for this year’s race – but in reality, these measures are little more than panicked PR spin from a cruel industry that knows its days are numbered.