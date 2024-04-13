Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

It’s time to end the Grand National once and for all

More than 2,700 racehorses have died on UK courses in 17 years, writes Chas Newkey-Burden. How much more blood will have to be shed before the public decides enough is enough?

Saturday 13 April 2024 12:52 BST
Racing’s spin doctors can say they look after horses all they like – but the beings they actually look after are the greedy bosses of the gambling industry
Racing’s spin doctors can say they look after horses all they like – but the beings they actually look after are the greedy bosses of the gambling industry (Getty Images)

Do you hear that sound of breathless galloping? That’s the sound of horse racing bosses desperately scrambling to protect their cruel racket, as more and more people notice what happens behind the curtain.

At last year’s Grand National, activists from Animal Rising delayed the start by 15 minutes when they ran onto the famous Aintree course. Their protest put the spotlight on the horrors of horseracing and started a nationwide conversation that has truly spooked the industry.

In response, the organisers of the Grand National have announced so-called “welfare measures”, for this year’s race – but in reality, these measures are little more than panicked PR spin from a cruel industry that knows its days are numbered.

