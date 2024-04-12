Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Grand National

Day 3 Aintree betting tips: Four best bets for Grand National day

James Boyle identifies four standout bets for Day 3 of the Grand National Festival at Aintree
Last Updated: 12th of April 2024
James Boyle
·
Grand National Writer
Day 3 Aintree betting tips: Four best bets for Grand National day
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Day 3 Aintree Betting Tips

Our analyst James Boyle looks at the Grand National odds for day three of the Aintree meeting and picks out four runners to follow on Saturday.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds from horse racing betting sites, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out the Aintree racecard for all the latest movements. 

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
Scottie Scheffler and Corach Rambler both to have Top 5 Finishes 3/1
VISIT SITE
18+. Gamble Responsibly. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction | BeGambleAware . 18+. Max Stake £50 T&C's apply.

 

13:20 Aintree – Black Bamboo – 1pt @ 10/1

Black Bamboo strikes me as one who has not played his full hand yet. He shaped well on his penultimate start at the Dublin Racing Festival when sixth of 22 behind Maxxum over three-miles and is likely better than the bare form having been further back in the field than was ideal.

He dropped in trip to tackle the Coral Cup at Cheltenham next time and again ran a race of promise behind Langer Dan. The test of stamina on offer didn’t look to be severe enough, as he made mistakes when he was flat out and couldn’t latch onto the leaders after moving up fairly well.

It was still encouraging to see how he ran home up the hill and he looks like a horse who might be improving without making it obvious to the handicapper yet. His mark is unchanged, he’s up in trip on a flatter track and if he jumps a little bit better, I think he’s a threat to all of these.

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Grand National 2024: Bet £5 Get £10 in Free Bets + 20 Free Spins
VISIT SITE
18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £5 on sports (odds 2.00+) before 15:59 UK time on 13/04/2024. No cash-out. Get 2x£5 Free Bets for set markets + 20 Bonus Spins on Big Bass Day at the Races, 7 days expiry. Selected payment methods only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

 

14:30 Aintree – Cruz Control – 1pt @ 17/2

Cruz Control is still on the unexposed side of things and this is only his second run around a three-mile trip. He actually went up to over four-miles for the Eider at Newcastle in February but they decided to change tactics and it backfired somewhat as he performed below his true level.

It’s possible that, at this point of his career, it was an overly demanding test and he was much better back at the extended 2m 7f at the same track four weeks ago. I liked how he asserted from the back of the last and it was a performance that rates as a clear career best for him.

He’s into more lofty company now and is up 6lbs to 136. However, there should be more to come from him in these types of handicaps and he has all the tools to mix it with this opposition. If he gets into a nice rhythm near the speed and is still close up late on, he’ll be a player.

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
Scottie Scheffler and Corach Rambler both to have Top 5 Finishes 3/1
VISIT SITE
18+. Gamble Responsibly. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction | BeGambleAware . 18+. Max Stake £50 T&C's apply.

 

16:00 Aintree – Mahler Mission – 1pt @ 16/1

I’m backing two in the 2024 Grand National, Mahler Mission being the most likely to have a chance. He hasn’t been on the track since racing in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in December and that’s a minor worry, but maybe coming here fresh will do him no harm.

He ran a brilliant race at Newbury, cruising along in a handy position before taking over two fences from home. Unfortunately for his connections, a much more patiently-ridden runner had extra in the locker for the finish and pulled almost four-lengths clear on the run to the line.

It was a career-best performance all the same and showed that he has the ability to land a big prize. The run was all the more creditable when you factor in that he lost both of his front shoes and although he’s effectively 10lbs higher now with the rider no longer claiming, he’s clearly smart.

I don’t know whether he’ll stay but that comment applies to a lot of the field and what I am sure about is that he has a serious engine under the bonnet, he usually jumps quite well and is the type to take to these fences. Assuming he’s fit and well, hopefully another big run is incoming.

 

16:00 Aintree – Eldorado Allen – 1pt @ 100/1

Eldorado Allen could be a waste of a few quid given that he’s not certain to stay, he definitely has problems with his wind and he didn’t travel a yard in the Ultima at Cheltenham. That was much to my horror as I backed him and thought he was a very interesting outsider.

I’m hoping that taking off the cheekpieces will help, as he doesn’t seem to be helped by them, and given his wind trouble he’s always a likely contender to show wildly differing form from one run to the next. Going down another 3lbs is no harm either and he’s capable of running above 150.

Indeed, it’s only three runs since he was fourth in the same race where Mahler Mission was second and he was running on strongly in the straight. If he took to these fences and could latch on for long enough, it wouldn’t be the biggest shock to see him in with a chance despite the 100/1 price.

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Grand National 2024: Bet £5 Get £10 in Free Bets + 20 Free Spins
VISIT SITE
18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £5 on sports (odds 2.00+) before 15:59 UK time on 13/04/2024. No cash-out. Get 2x£5 Free Bets for set markets + 20 Bonus Spins on Big Bass Day at the Races, 7 days expiry. Selected payment methods only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Grand National free bet offers

The Grand National meeting is underway and you can get involved in our Aintree tips by signing up to gambling sites and taking advantage of the many free Grand National betting offers available.

Bet365 have several Grand National promos, while they are also giving new customers up to £30 in free bets when they register using the bet365 bonus code INDY2024.

You will then need to deposit between £5 and £10 and bet365 will give you three times the value of your first lodgement in free bets. So, if you want the full £30 in free bets, you'll need to deposit and place an initial wager of £10 or more.

As well as Grand National offers and free bets, bet365 also operate a UK casino, featuring a selection of the best slots available.

If you do sign up for bet365 or any new betting sites, remember to check the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first. If you do have a bet on the Grand National meeting, please gamble responsibly.

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
James Boyle for independent.co.uk

Updated by

James Boyle

Last Updated: 12th April 2024, 01:48 PM

Share:

You might also like

Liverpool treble odds: What are the odds on Liverpool winning the treble?
Football
Liverpool treble odds: What are the odds on Liverpool winning the treble?
Grand National betting tips: Three each-way bets for the Aintree showpiece race
Grand National
Grand National betting tips: Three each-way bets for the Aintree showpiece race
Grand National Free Bets: Top Grand National Betting Offers in 2024
Grand National
Grand National Free Bets: Top Grand National Betting Offers in 2024
Masters Betting Sites: Best Online Bookmakers for 2024 US Masters
Golf
Masters Betting Sites: Best Online Bookmakers for 2024 US Masters
Manchester City vs Luton betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Manchester City vs Luton betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
What Does SP Mean in Betting?
Horse Racing
What Does SP Mean in Betting?
Best Masters Betting Offers & Golf Free Bets for 2024
Golf
Best Masters Betting Offers & Golf Free Bets for 2024
Day 2 Aintree betting tips: Four best bets for Friday at the Grand National meeting
Grand National
Day 2 Aintree betting tips: Four best bets for Friday at the Grand National meeting
Betfred Masters Golf Offers: Betting Promotions & Bonus Code for 2024 US Masters
Golf
Betfred Masters Golf Offers: Betting Promotions & Bonus Code for 2024 US Masters
Newcastle vs Tottenham tips, predictions and Premier League betting odds
Football
Newcastle vs Tottenham tips, predictions and Premier League betting odds
UFC 300 predictions: Alex Pereira vs Jamahall Hill betting tips, MMA odds and free bets
UFC
UFC 300 predictions: Alex Pereira vs Jamahall Hill betting tips, MMA odds and free bets
Saturday's accumulator betting tips: Premier League predictions, 41/1 acca and football odds
Football
Saturday's accumulator betting tips: Premier League predictions, 41/1 acca and football odds
Day 1 Aintree betting tips: Three best bets for Thursday at the Grand National meeting
Grand National
Day 1 Aintree betting tips: Three best bets for Thursday at the Grand National meeting
Aintree Tips: Four to follow at the Grand National Festival
Grand National
Aintree Tips: Four to follow at the Grand National Festival
Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham tips: Europa League predictions, betting preview & odds
Football
Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham tips: Europa League predictions, betting preview & odds
Liverpool vs Atalanta predictions: Europa League tips, betting preview & football odds
Football
Liverpool vs Atalanta predictions: Europa League tips, betting preview & football odds
BetMGM Masters betting offers: US Masters promos for 2024
Golf
BetMGM Masters betting offers: US Masters promos for 2024
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday
Premier League Darts Night 11 tips, predictions, best odds and free bets
Darts
Premier League Darts Night 11 tips, predictions, best odds and free bets
Aston Villa vs Lille tips: Europa Conference League predictions & best football odds
Football
Aston Villa vs Lille tips: Europa Conference League predictions & best football odds
PSG vs Barcelona betting tips: Champions League predictions, football odds & free bets
Football
PSG vs Barcelona betting tips: Champions League predictions, football odds & free bets
William Hill Grand National Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
Grand National
William Hill Grand National Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
The Masters 2024 specials betting tips, golf predictions & best odds
Golf
The Masters 2024 specials betting tips, golf predictions & best odds
Ipswich vs Watford tips: Championship predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Ipswich vs Watford tips: Championship predictions, odds and free bets
Bet365 Grand National Offer: Bet £10 get £30 in Free Bets
Grand National
Bet365 Grand National Offer: Bet £10 get £30 in Free Bets
2024 The Masters winner predictions: Golf betting tips, 80/1 long shot and best odds
Golf
2024 The Masters winner predictions: Golf betting tips, 80/1 long shot and best odds
Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund predictions: Champions League tips, football odds and free bets
Football
Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund predictions: Champions League tips, football odds and free bets
Next Liverpool manager odds: Ruben Amorim odds-on for Anfield hot seat
Football
Next Liverpool manager odds: Ruben Amorim odds-on for Anfield hot seat
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.