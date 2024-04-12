Day 3 Aintree betting tips: Four best bets for Grand National day

13:20 Aintree – Black Bamboo – 1pt @ 10/1 Black Bamboo strikes me as one who has not played his full hand yet. He shaped well on his penultimate start at the Dublin Racing Festival when sixth of 22 behind Maxxum over three-miles and is likely better than the bare form having been further back in the field than was ideal. He dropped in trip to tackle the Coral Cup at Cheltenham next time and again ran a race of promise behind Langer Dan. The test of stamina on offer didn’t look to be severe enough, as he made mistakes when he was flat out and couldn’t latch onto the leaders after moving up fairly well. It was still encouraging to see how he ran home up the hill and he looks like a horse who might be improving without making it obvious to the handicapper yet. His mark is unchanged, he’s up in trip on a flatter track and if he jumps a little bit better, I think he’s a threat to all of these.

Established 1994 Grand National 2024: Bet £5 Get £10 in Free Bets + 20 Free Spins VISIT SITE 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £5 on sports (odds 2.00+) before 15:59 UK time on 13/04/2024. No cash-out. Get 2x£5 Free Bets for set markets + 20 Bonus Spins on Big Bass Day at the Races, 7 days expiry. Selected payment methods only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

14:30 Aintree – Cruz Control – 1pt @ 17/2 Cruz Control is still on the unexposed side of things and this is only his second run around a three-mile trip. He actually went up to over four-miles for the Eider at Newcastle in February but they decided to change tactics and it backfired somewhat as he performed below his true level. It’s possible that, at this point of his career, it was an overly demanding test and he was much better back at the extended 2m 7f at the same track four weeks ago. I liked how he asserted from the back of the last and it was a performance that rates as a clear career best for him. He’s into more lofty company now and is up 6lbs to 136. However, there should be more to come from him in these types of handicaps and he has all the tools to mix it with this opposition. If he gets into a nice rhythm near the speed and is still close up late on, he’ll be a player.

16:00 Aintree – Mahler Mission – 1pt @ 16/1 I’m backing two in the 2024 Grand National, Mahler Mission being the most likely to have a chance. He hasn’t been on the track since racing in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in December and that’s a minor worry, but maybe coming here fresh will do him no harm. He ran a brilliant race at Newbury, cruising along in a handy position before taking over two fences from home. Unfortunately for his connections, a much more patiently-ridden runner had extra in the locker for the finish and pulled almost four-lengths clear on the run to the line. It was a career-best performance all the same and showed that he has the ability to land a big prize. The run was all the more creditable when you factor in that he lost both of his front shoes and although he’s effectively 10lbs higher now with the rider no longer claiming, he’s clearly smart. I don’t know whether he’ll stay but that comment applies to a lot of the field and what I am sure about is that he has a serious engine under the bonnet, he usually jumps quite well and is the type to take to these fences. Assuming he’s fit and well, hopefully another big run is incoming. 16:00 Aintree – Eldorado Allen – 1pt @ 100/1 Eldorado Allen could be a waste of a few quid given that he’s not certain to stay, he definitely has problems with his wind and he didn’t travel a yard in the Ultima at Cheltenham. That was much to my horror as I backed him and thought he was a very interesting outsider. I’m hoping that taking off the cheekpieces will help, as he doesn’t seem to be helped by them, and given his wind trouble he’s always a likely contender to show wildly differing form from one run to the next. Going down another 3lbs is no harm either and he’s capable of running above 150. Indeed, it’s only three runs since he was fourth in the same race where Mahler Mission was second and he was running on strongly in the straight. If he took to these fences and could latch on for long enough, it wouldn’t be the biggest shock to see him in with a chance despite the 100/1 price.

Established 1994 Grand National 2024: Bet £5 Get £10 in Free Bets + 20 Free Spins VISIT SITE 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £5 on sports (odds 2.00+) before 15:59 UK time on 13/04/2024. No cash-out. Get 2x£5 Free Bets for set markets + 20 Bonus Spins on Big Bass Day at the Races, 7 days expiry. Selected payment methods only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Grand National free bet offers The Grand National meeting is underway and you can get involved in our Aintree tips by signing up to and taking advantage of the many free available. Bet365 have several Grand National promos, while they are also giving new customers up to £30 in when they register using the INDY2024. You will then need to deposit between £5 and £10 and bet365 will give you three times the value of your first lodgement in free bets. So, if you want the full £30 in free bets, you'll need to deposit and place an initial wager of £10 or more. As well as Grand National offers and free bets, bet365 also operate a , featuring a selection of the available. If you do sign up for bet365 or any , remember to check the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first. If you do have a bet on the Grand National meeting, please gamble responsibly.