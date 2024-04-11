Grand National 2024 runners, riders and odds

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The complete list of runners and riders for the 2024 Grand National is slowly being pared down as the biggest day in the British horse racing calendar edges ever closer.

The Grand National will take place at Aintree on April 13 with a field of 34 set to run the 4m 2f race, reduced from last year’s total of 40 in an attempt to make the contest safer for horses and riders.

There are currently 51 horses declared for the iconic race but this will be reduced to the final 34 on Thursday 11 April – two days before the race itself. The likes of Asterion Forlonge, James Du Berlais and Threeunderthrufive are among the horses to already withdraw, while Hewick – who had been allocated top weight for the race – is now set to run in the Aintree Bowl instead.

Last year’s winner Corach Rambler currently tops the betting market, with odds around 5/1 for the Scottish-trained star to repeat the trick at Aintree this time around. I Am Maximus is currently Willie Mullins’s most-fancied shot, trading at 7/1, while 2023 Grand National runner-up Vanillier can be backed to go one better than that two-and-a-quarter-length defeat 12 months ago at 9/1 on betting sites.

Here are all the runners and riders for the race, while you can click here for betting odds and click here for our latest horse racing tips:

Grand National 2024 runners and riders

Here is the full list of horses still in contention to run in the 2024 Grand National as of 9 April, in alphabetical order. This field will be reduced to 34 horses on Thursday 11 April.

Adamantly Chosen Ain’t That A Shame Amirite Annual Invictus Capodanno Cepage Chambard Chemical Energy Coko Beach Conflated Corach Rambler Delta Work Desertmore House Eklat De Rire Eldorado Allen Fakir D’Alene Famous Bridge Farouk D’Alene Foxy Jacks Frontal Assault Galia Des Liteaux Galvin Glengouly Good Boy Bobby I Am Maximus Iron Bridge Janidil Kinondo Kwetu Kitty’s Light Latenightpass Limerick Lace Mac Tottie Mahler Mission Malina Girl Meetingofthewaters Minella Crooner Minella Indo Mr Incredible Nassalam Noble Yeats Ontheropes Panda Boy Roi Mage Run Wild Fred Shakem Up’Arry Stattler The Goffer Tommie Beau Tullybeg Vanillier Where It All Began

Grand National 2024 odds

Here are the latest Grand National odds for the horses still in contention to run the Grand National as of 6 April.

Corach Rambler 5/1

I Am Maximus 7/1

Vanillier 9/1

Meetingofthewaters 10/1

Mr Incredible 12/1

Kittys Light 14/1

Panda Boy 14/1

Mahler Mission 16/1

Noble Yeats 16/1

Limerick Lace 16/1

Minella Indo 20/1

Nassalam 20/1

Latenightpass 25/1

Capodanno 33/1

Galvin 33/1

Galia Des Liteaux 33/1

Delta Work 33/1

Chemical Energy 40/1

Stattler 40/1

Desertmore House 40/1

Coko Beach 40/1

Malina Girl 40/1

Adamantly Chosen 50/1

Shakem Up’Arry 50/1

Roi Mage 50/1

Farouk D’alene 66/1

Glengouly 66/1

Where It All Began 66/1

Foxy Jacks 66/1

Conflated 66/1

Famous Bridge 66/1

The Goffer 66/1

Ain’t That A Shame 66/1

Amirite 80/1

Minella Crooner 80/1

Janidil 100/1

Run Wild Fred 100/1

Tullybeg 100/1

Chambard 100/1

Tommie Beau 100/1

Annual Invictus 100/1

Eklat De Rire 100/1

Ontheropes 100/1

Eldorado Allen 100/1

Mac Tottie 100/1

Good Boy Bobby 100/1

Iron Bridge 100/1

Kinondo Kwetu 125/1

Fakir D’alene 125/1

Frontal Assault 125/1

Cepage 250/1

When is the Grand National?

The race is the highlight of the three-day Festival which takes place at Aintree Racecourse on the outskirts of Liverpool from Thursday 11 April to Saturday 13 April, with the main event on Saturday afternoon.

What time is it?

The Grand National takes place on Saturday 13 April at 4pm BST, having been brought forward from 5.15pm after controversy in the 2023 edition.

How can I watch it?

The race will be shown live on ITV1 as well as Racing TV. The race can also be streamed live on ITVX.

How many horses run in it?

There will be a maximum of 34 horses running in the 2024 race, down from 40 in 2023 as the event tries to become safer. The number has not always been consistent, there were 66 for example in 1929.

When are the horses announced?

The final horses will be confirmed on Thursday, 11 April, two days before the race, and if a horse is withdrawn after that time they will not be replaced.

The initial entries had to be made by 6 February, and the weights were published on 20 February with confirmation of intention still to run required on Monday 8 April.