Grand National field begins to take shape as six horses are removed

The 34-horse race takes place at 4pm this Saturday, 5 April

Chris Wilson
Tuesday 01 April 2025 17:56 BST
The Grand National will take place on 5 April this year
The Grand National will take place on 5 April this year (Getty Images)

Six horses have been removed from contention for this year’s Grand National as the field begins to take shape ahead of this weekend’s race.

Four horses – L'Homme Presse, Capodanno, Velvet Elvis, and Minella Drama – were previously guaranteed a run but have been ruled out for different issues, with the former having suffered a training injury in February.

Fontaine Collonges and Quick Wave are the other two horses who were ruled out, with neither falling within the 34-horse cut line.

These six join notable absentees including 2025 Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin, who was ruled out last month, and Mr Incredible, who was barred from running by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA).

As a result, Monbeg Genius, Vanillier, Horantzau D'Airy, Hyland and Celebre D'Allen are all now guaranteed a run, with Three Card Brag and Twig also making the cut for now.

If no other horses are removed, the last spot in the famous race should go to Duffle Coat, though Shakem Up'Arry and Roi Mage are also in contention.

The final field will be decided on Thursday morning, with four reserves also nominated.

The event, which is one of the most prestigious on the UK horse racing calendar, will take place at Aintree racecourse at 4pm on Saturday 5 April, with other prestigious races including the Aintree Hurdle, which will be contested by both Lossiemouth and Constitution Hill this year.

2024 winner I Am Maximus is among the favourites ahead of the National, with Iroko and Intense Raffles also prominent in the betting alongside Stumptown, who won the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham earlier last month.

The full 34-horse list for the Grand National is as follows:

  1. I Am Maximus
  2. Royale Pagaille
  3. Nick Rockett
  4. Grangeclare West
  5. Hewick
  6. Minella Indo
  7. Appreciate It
  8. Minella Cocooner
  9. Conflated
  10. Stumptown
  11. Hitman
  12. Beauport
  13. Bravemansgame
  14. Chantry House
  15. Threeunderthrufive
  16. Perceval Legallois
  17. Kandoo Kid
  18. Iroko
  19. Intense Raffles
  20. Senior Chief
  21. Idas Boy
  22. Fil Dor
  23. Broadway Boy
  24. Coko Beach
  25. Stay Away Fay
  26. Meetingofthewaters
  27. Monbeg Genius
  28. Vanillier
  29. Horantzau D'Airy
  30. Hyland
  31. Celebre D'Allen
  32. Three Card Brag
  33. Twig
  34. Duffle Coat

