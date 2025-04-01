Grand National field begins to take shape as six horses are removed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Six horses have been removed from contention for this year’s Grand National as the field begins to take shape ahead of this weekend’s race.

Four horses – L'Homme Presse, Capodanno, Velvet Elvis, and Minella Drama – were previously guaranteed a run but have been ruled out for different issues, with the former having suffered a training injury in February.

Fontaine Collonges and Quick Wave are the other two horses who were ruled out, with neither falling within the 34-horse cut line.

These six join notable absentees including 2025 Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin, who was ruled out last month, and Mr Incredible, who was barred from running by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA).

As a result, Monbeg Genius, Vanillier, Horantzau D'Airy, Hyland and Celebre D'Allen are all now guaranteed a run, with Three Card Brag and Twig also making the cut for now.

If no other horses are removed, the last spot in the famous race should go to Duffle Coat, though Shakem Up'Arry and Roi Mage are also in contention.

The final field will be decided on Thursday morning, with four reserves also nominated.

The event, which is one of the most prestigious on the UK horse racing calendar, will take place at Aintree racecourse at 4pm on Saturday 5 April, with other prestigious races including the Aintree Hurdle, which will be contested by both Lossiemouth and Constitution Hill this year.

2024 winner I Am Maximus is among the favourites ahead of the National, with Iroko and Intense Raffles also prominent in the betting alongside Stumptown, who won the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham earlier last month.

The full 34-horse list for the Grand National is as follows: