Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With the 2023 Cheltenham Festival happening this week, many will be looking to the UK’s most famous horse race, the Grand National.

Last year saw the return of fans to Aintree for the first time since the COVID pandemic, with the races cancelled in 2020 and held behind closed doors in 2021.

But the race came back with a bang as Rachel Blackmore became the first woman to win the National in 2021, while last year leading amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen won riding Noble Yeats, the first seven-year-old horse to win since 1940.

In 2023, the event will take place in mid-April, with the showpiece race headlining three days of racing. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 Grand National Festival:

When is it?

The Grand National will take place at Aintree Racecourse, near Liverpool, starting at 5.15pm BST on Saturday 15 April. It is the penultimate race of the festival, with the last race starting at 6.20pm BST.

The festival itself starts on Thursday 13 April at 1.45pm BST, while Ladies Day takes place on Friday and begins at 1.45pm BST.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Grand National Festival live on ITV, with extensive coverage across the three days of racing. Coverage of the Grand National begins at 4.30pm BST on Saturday 15 April, with registered users able to watch online via ITVX.

The channel’s coverage will be as follows:

Thursday 13 April - ITV1, 2pm to 5pm

Friday 14 April - ITV1, 2pm to 5pm

Saturday 15 April - ITV1, 2pm to 6.15pm

How long is the Grand National?

Runners and riders complete two laps of the course and jump 30 fences, at a distance of four-and-a-quarter miles. 14 fences are jumped on both laps, but both the Water Jump and The Chair - the tallest fence at a height of five feet and two inches - are only jumped during the first lap.

Who is competing in the Grand National?

The 40-horse final field has been confirmed, with a full list of runners and odds below.

What are the Grand National odds?

Odds provided by Betfair

Corach Rambler (T: Lucinda Russell; J: Derek Fox) 8/1

Delta Work (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Keith Donoghue) 8/1

Noble Yeats (T: Emmet Mullins; J: Sean Bowen) 8/1

Gaillard Du Mesnil (T: Willie Mullins; J: Paul Townend) 11/1

Ain’t That A Shame (T: Henry De Bromhead; J: Rachael Blackmore) 12/1

Mr Incredible (T: Willie Mullins; J: Brian Hayes) 12/1

Le Milos (T: Dan Skelton; J: Harry Skelton) 14/1

Longhouse Poet (T: Martin Brassil; J: JJ Slevin) 14/1

Any Second Now (T: Ted Walsh; J: Mark Walsh) 16/1

Capodanno (T: Willie Mullins; J: Danny Mullins) 16/1

The Big Dog (T: Peter Fahey; J: Aidan Coleman) 16/1

Galvin (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Davy Russell) 20/1

Vanillier (T: Gavin Cromwell; J: Sean Flanagan) 20/1

Our Power (T: Sam Thomas; J: Sam Twiston-Davies) 22/1

Fury Road (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Jonjo O’Neill Jr) 25/1

Lifetime Ambition (T: Mrs John Harrington; J: Sean O’Keeffe) 28/1

Roi Mage (T: Patrick Griffin; J: Felix de Giles) 28/1

Back On The Lash (T: Martin Keighley; J: Adam Wedge) 33/1

Coko Beach (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Harry Cobden) 33/1

The Big Breakaway (T: Joe Tizzard; J: Brendan Powell) 33/1

Velvet Elvis (T: Thomas Gibney; J: Darragh O’Keeffe) 33/1

Carefully Selected (T: Willie Mullins; J: Michael O’Sullivan) 40/1

Dunboyne (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Jack Tudor) 40/1

Mister Coffey (T: Nicky Henderson; J: Nico de Boinville) 40/1

Eva’s Oskar (T: Tim Vaughan; J: Alan Johns) 50/1

Fortescue (T: Henry Daly; J: Hugh Nugent) 50/1

Gabbys Cross (T: Henry De Bromhead; J: Peter Carberry) 50/1

Minella Trump (T: Donald McCain; J: Theo Gillard) 50/1

Cloudy Glen (T: Venetia Williams; J: Charlie Deutsch) 50/1

Born By The Sea (T: John Gilligan; J: Phillip Enright) 50/1

Darasso (T: J P O’Brien; J: Luke Dempsey) 66/1

Recite A Prayer (T: Willie Mullins; J: Jack Foley) 66/1

Sam Brown (T: Anthony Honeyball; J: Jonathan Burke) 66/1

Hill Sixteen (T: Sandy Thomson; J: Ryan Mania) 80/1

Diol Ker (T: Noel Meade; J: Kieren Buckley) 80/1

Enjoy D’allen (T: Ciaran Murphy; J: Simon Torrens) 80/1

Escaria Ten (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Adrian Heskin) 100/1

A Wave Of The Sea (T: Joseph O’Brien; J: Shane Fitzgerald) 100/1

Cape Gentleman (T: John Joseph Hanlon; J: Jody McGarvey) 100/1

Francky Du Berlais (T: Peter Bowen; J: Ben Jones) 100/1

Full Grand National Day Schedule (all times BST):