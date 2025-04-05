The Irish chaser and three other picks that could turn the Grand National on its head

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rumour has it that Perceval Legallois was named after a figure from the legend of King Arthur and Gavin Cromwell’s talented chaser can write himself into Grand National folklore with success on Saturday.

Originally referenced by French author Chretien de Troyes in the 12th century novel; Perceval, the story of the Grail, Perceval is renowned for being the hero in the quest for the ‘Holy’ Grail.

Although he was subsequently superseded in later literary reference by Galahad, the myth lives on, and connections will be hoping his namesake can capture the Grail of National Hunt racing on Merseyside this weekend.

In short, there is nothing mythical about the claims of Perceval Legallois who arrives at Aintree on the back of impressive victories at Leopardstown over fences and hurdles.

The selection beat sizeable fields on both occasions, finishing powerfully from a long way back to land the valuable Paddy Power Chase over Christmas, before running out a snug winner of a 24-runner handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival.

From looking like a horse whose career had plateaued, Perceval Legallois has catapulted himself towards the forefront of the National markets on the back of two victories which have showcased his talents, and those abilities may well have influenced the thinking of his connections who appeared happy to withdraw Gold Cup winner and red-hot ante-post favourite Inothewayurthinkin.

Irish runners dominated the finish of last year’s renewal and, bar Iroko, it could well be a case of history repeating itself with Minella Cocooner, Senior Chief and Three Card Brag all expected to make their presence felt.

Minella Cocooner landed the fiercely contested bet365 Handicap Chase at Sandown last spring so clearly copes well with spring ground and a big field.

open image in gallery Nick Rockett (right) and Intense Raffles will compete for the Grand National ( Brian Lawless/PA Wire )

Like a few of his stablemates, he has been brought along with this race in mind all season and his staying-on fourth in the Bobbyjo Chase won by Nick Rockett, suggested he may be reaching his peak once more.

Senior Chief has undergone a rather typical modern-day preparation in that his prep came over hurdles at Naas where he was only beaten 15 lengths despite never being competitive.

His main attributes are stamina and an ability to handle good ground, although he will have to jump with more alacrity than he managed in the Coral Trophy where he lost 10 lengths to his rivals in the jumping stakes, whereas the winner, Kandoo Kid, gained 12 lengths on his field.

The positive with that Newbury performance was Senior Chief’s determination to finish off the race strongly, an attribute which may stand him in good stead here.

open image in gallery Senior Chief is being backed to perform strongly in the Grand National ( PA )

Three Card Brag has been my long-term fancy for this race, and it was good to see him sneak in at the foot of the weights with the services of the brilliant Sean Bowen secured.

His penultimate win at Navan advertised his suitability for this event as he gained 22 lengths on his rivals, courtesy of a sparkling display at his fences. That technique wasn’t replicated back at that venue last month behind Better Days Ahead when an early error seemed to knock his confidence.

Hopefully, his connections will have schooled him extensively since and he can regain the levels of that January victory.

1. Perceval Legallois

2. Minella Cocooner

3. Senior Chief

4. Three Card Brag