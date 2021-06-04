Ground-breaking jockey Hollie Doyle is aiming to become the first female to win the fillies’ Classic on Friday afternoon.

She will be aboard Sherbet Lemon at Epsom and she has said if she wins it will be the “biggest winner” of her career so far.

Doyle has made headlines over the past few years as she has broken down barriers for women in the sport and she has excelled.

Over the past 12 months she got her first Grade One winner at the Berkshire track on Glen Shiel and had her first victory at Royal Ascot.

For her achievements she was voted third in the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.

Doyle told the BBC: “When other females in racing achieve things like Rachael [Blackmore] and Bryony [Frost], it makes you believe that these sorts of things are possible.

“The aim at the start of the year was to continue to ride plenty of winners but at the same time to try and get some good rides in good races. To get a ride in the Oaks is great. It would be the biggest winner of my career.

“I’m never happy or comfortable in my position as I’m always worried that I’m going to have a quiet time or something. That’s why I don’t ever want to take my foot off the pedal.”

Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Grand National and Champions Hurdle while Frost became the first female to win King George VI Chase.

Doyle will compete in the race at 4.30pm on Friday.