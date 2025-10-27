Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From the thrill of the big festivals to the hidden stories behind the winners, racing is a sport packed with passion, drama and unforgettable moments. Whether you’re a seasoned punter or just love a day at the races, staying on top of the form, the tips and the stories that matter makes all the difference.

I’m Jonathan Doidge, The Independent’s Racing Correspondent – lifelong racing fan, broadcaster, and still working my way to completing a visit to every racecourse in Britain.

Each week in my Independent Racing newsletter, I bring you the inside track on the sport: what to watch out for, who’s in form, and which horses might just be worth keeping an eye on.

With years spent in the paddock, the press room and the stands, I’ll take you behind the scenes of the racing world – sharing insight, anecdotes and expert knowledge that help you see the sport in a new light. Expect race previews, weekend tips, and a dose of racing nostalgia along the way.

Whether you’re tuning in for Cheltenham or following the Flat, Independent Racing is your weekly guide to the sport’s biggest moments and best-kept secrets.

