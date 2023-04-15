The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
How many horses race in the Grand National?
40 runners will take to the field and compete over the four mile course at Aintree
The most famous event in the British racing calender returns with the Grand National once again returning to Aintree.
First run in 1839, the steeplechase sees the competing horses and jockeys clear 30 fences in the hopes of joining the likes of Red Rum and Tiger Roll in horse racing history.
Each year 40 runners are selected to tackle the four-and-a-bit mile course after a longer list of entrants is narrowed down before the start of the race on 15th April.
Last year’s winner Noble Yeats is in the field once again and is hoping to make it back-to-back wins in the National. But, he faces stiff competition from the Lucinda Russell trained Corach Rambler who impressed at Cheltenham in March and Gordon Elliott’s Delta Work - most famous for beating Tiger Roll in the 2022 Cheltenham Cross Country Chase.
Here are the runners and current odds for the 2023 Grand National:
Grand National runners and odds
- Corach Rambler (T: Lucinda Russell; J: Derek Fox) 9/1
- Delta Work (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Keith Donoghue) 9/1
- Ain’t That A Shame (T: Henry De Bromhead; J: Rachael Blackmore) 10/1
- Gaillard Du Mesnil (T: Willie Mullins; J: Paul Townend) 10/1
- Noble Yeats (T: Emmet Mullins; J: Sean Bowen) 11/1
- Mr Incredible (T: Willie Mullins; J: Brian Hayes) 12/1
- Any Second Now (T: Ted Walsh; J: Mark Walsh) 14/1
- The Big Dog (T: Peter Fahey; J: Aidan Coleman) 16/1
- Le Milos (T: Dan Skelton; J: Harry Skelton) 16/1
- Vanillier (T: Gavin Cromwell; J: Sean Flanagan) 16/1
- Capodanno (T: Willie Mullins; J: Danny Mullins) 16/1
- Longhouse Poet (T: Martin Brassil; J: JJ Slevin) 20/1
- Galvin (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Davy Russell) 22/1
- Our Power (T: Sam Thomas; J: Sam Twiston-Davies) 22/1
- Roi Mage (T: Patrick Griffin; J: Felix de Giles) 22/1
- Back On The Lash (T: Martin Keighley; J: Adam Wedge) 28/1
- Enjoy D’allen (T: Ciaran Murphy; J: Simon Torrens) 33/1
- Coko Beach (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Harry Cobden) 33/1
- Velvet Elvis (T: Thomas Gibney; J: Darragh O’Keeffe) 33/1
- Mister Coffey (T: Nicky Henderson; J: Nico de Boinville) 33/1
- The Big Breakaway (T: Joe Tizzard; J: Brendan Powell) 35/1
- Fury Road (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Jonjo O’Neill Jr) 40/1
- Eva’s Oskar (T: Tim Vaughan; J: Alan Johns) 40/1
- Lifetime Ambition (T: Mrs John Harrington; J: Sean O’Keeffe) 50/1
- Minella Trump (T: Donald McCain; J: Theo Gillard) 50/1
- Dunboyne (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Jack Tudor) 50/1
- Fortescue (T: Henry Daly; J: Hugh Nugent) 66/1
- Carefully Selected (T: Willie Mullins; J: Michael O’Sullivan) 66/1
- Gabbys Cross (T: Henry De Bromhead; J: Peter Carberry) 66/1
- Cloudy Glen (T: Venetia Williams; J: Charlie Deutsch) 66/1
- Sam Brown (T: Anthony Honeyball; J: Jonathan Burke) 66/1
- Recite A Prayer (T: Willie Mullins; J: Jack Foley) 80/1
- Hill Sixteen (T: Sandy Thomson; J: Ryan Mania) 80/1
- Darasso (T: J P O’Brien; J: Luke Dempsey) 100/1
- Diol Ker (T: Noel Meade; J: Kieren Buckley) 100/1
- A Wave Of The Sea (T: Joseph O’Brien; J: Shane Fitzgerald) 100/1
- Cape Gentleman (T: John Joseph Hanlon; J: Jody McGarvey) 100/1
- Francky Du Berlais (T: Peter Bowen; J: Ben Jones) 100/1
