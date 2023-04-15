How many horses race in the Grand National?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The most famous event in the British racing calender returns with the Grand National once again returning to Aintree.

First run in 1839, the steeplechase sees the competing horses and jockeys clear 30 fences in the hopes of joining the likes of Red Rum and Tiger Roll in horse racing history.

Each year 40 runners are selected to tackle the four-and-a-bit mile course after a longer list of entrants is narrowed down before the start of the race on 15th April.

Last year’s winner Noble Yeats is in the field once again and is hoping to make it back-to-back wins in the National. But, he faces stiff competition from the Lucinda Russell trained Corach Rambler who impressed at Cheltenham in March and Gordon Elliott’s Delta Work - most famous for beating Tiger Roll in the 2022 Cheltenham Cross Country Chase.

Here are the runners and current odds for the 2023 Grand National:

Grand National runners and odds

Odds provided by Betfair