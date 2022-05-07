When is the Kentucky Derby today?

Everything you need to know ahead of the 148th edition of the race in Louisville

Sports Staff
Saturday 07 May 2022 09:20
Comments
<p>Medina Spirit crossed the line first last year, but was later disqualified after testing positive for a banned substance </p>

Medina Spirit crossed the line first last year, but was later disqualified after testing positive for a banned substance

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Kentucky Derby returns for a 149th edition with Churchill Downs in Louisville again ready to host the United States’ most famous horse race.

The 20 best three-year-old thoroughbreds in the country have qualified for the one-and-a-quarter mile gallop.

The result of last year’s race was only officially confirmed in February - having crossed the line first last May, Medina Spirit was disqualified having tested positive for betamethasone, with outsider Mandaloun declared the winner. The decision is subject to an appeal.

It was just the third disqualification in the race’s long history.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 149th Kentucky Derby.

Recommended

When is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby meeting on Saturday, May 7 starts at 5.36pm BST with the Derby itself set to go off at 11.57pm. There will be seven races at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Kentucky Derby live on Sky Sports Racing. Coverage begins at 5.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the racing via the Sky Go app or player.

Which horses have entered?

  1. Known Agenda
  2. Like the King
  3. Brooklyn Strong
  4. Keepmeinmind
  5. Sainthood
  6. O Besos
  7. Mandaloun
  8. Medina Spirit
  9. Hot Rod Charlie
  10. Midnight Bourbon
  11. Dynamic One
  12. Helium
  13. Hidden Stash
  14. Essential Quality
  15. Rock Your World
  16. King Fury
  17. Highly Motivated
  18. Super Stock
  19. Soup and Sandwich
  20. Bourbonic

What is the purse?

The prize purse for the 2022 Kentucky Derby is $3 million (£2,428,470).

Recommended

How long is the course?

One and a quarter miles (10 furlongs; 2,012 metres)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in