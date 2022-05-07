When is the Kentucky Derby today?

The Kentucky Derby returns for a 149th edition with Churchill Downs in Louisville again ready to host the United States’ most famous horse race.

The 20 best three-year-old thoroughbreds in the country have qualified for the one-and-a-quarter mile gallop.

The result of last year’s race was only officially confirmed in February - having crossed the line first last May, Medina Spirit was disqualified having tested positive for betamethasone, with outsider Mandaloun declared the winner. The decision is subject to an appeal.

It was just the third disqualification in the race’s long history.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 149th Kentucky Derby.

When is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby meeting on Saturday, May 7 starts at 5.36pm BST with the Derby itself set to go off at 11.57pm. There will be seven races at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Kentucky Derby live on Sky Sports Racing. Coverage begins at 5.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the racing via the Sky Go app or player.

Which horses have entered?

Known Agenda Like the King Brooklyn Strong Keepmeinmind Sainthood O Besos Mandaloun Medina Spirit Hot Rod Charlie Midnight Bourbon Dynamic One Helium Hidden Stash Essential Quality Rock Your World King Fury Highly Motivated Super Stock Soup and Sandwich Bourbonic

What is the purse?

The prize purse for the 2022 Kentucky Derby is $3 million (£2,428,470).

How long is the course?

One and a quarter miles (10 furlongs; 2,012 metres)