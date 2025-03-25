Racehorses to be tested for gene doping as new initiative announced ahead of Grand National

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Racehorses are to be tested for gene doping in Britain as part of a new initiative in the lead up to the Grand National.

Set out by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), efforts against anti-doping will be intensified after the regulatory body invested nearly £2million on extensive research into methods of detection.

Scientific findings at the LGC laboratory in Fordham, with input from the Centre for Racehorse Studies, are now being supported by the BHA which have the capability to identify where gene doping has occurred.

The BHA says this initiative has not been implemented due to a notable rise in gene doping in racing, but rather intends to protect the sport against future corruption.

"Testing for gene doping is a significant step forward for British racing and reinforces our commitment to safeguarding the welfare of our horses, protecting the thoroughbred breed and integrity of our competition," said BHA acting chief executive Brant Dunshea.

"Scientific and technological advancements mean that genetic manipulation poses a very real risk to horse racing and the essence of the thoroughbred breed.

"It's essential that we are proactive in this space, and through investing in this cutting-edge research we now have the technological capabilities to detect and deter any attempts to exploit nefarious techniques that could give horses an unfair advantage."

Gene doping involves the non-therapeutic use of genetic or cellular alteration of DNA, through gene editing or transfer technqiues, with the intention of enhancing athletic performance or aiding recovery.

According to EBSCO, there are no recorded cases of genuine gene doping in professional or amateur sports as of 2024, but it has been notably prohibited in the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Testing will be immediately integrated into the BHA’s raceday undertakings ahead of the Grand National on Saturday April 5.

The BHA will also incorporate testing into out-of-competition sampling processes moving forward.