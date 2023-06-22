Royal Ascot LIVE: Results, winners and latest updates on Gold Cup day
Royal Ascot is back and the Gold Cup will bring eyes as racing continues on day three.
The day is headlined by the 16:20 Gold Cup with the Oisin Murphy-ridden Coltrane the early favourite. There will also be plenty of eyes on Al Asifah who will go off as a heavy favourite in their third race in under a month at the 3:40 Ribblesdale Stakes.
Fans will no doubt be clamouring a second victory of the week for legendary Italian jockey, Frankie Dettori. The 52-year-old, relishing his Royal Ascot swansong clinched victory in the Queen’s Vase riding Gregory on Wednesday, while Jim Crowley triumphed in the Prince of Wales’ Stakes on Mostahdaf.
On the first day, Paddington triumphed in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, making it a memorable opening day for trainer Aidan O’Brien, securing a record 83rd victory at the meet. The Irish 2,000 Guineas winner under Ryan Moore beat out Frankie Dettori and Chaldean.
Al Asifah the star of the show: 3.40pm - Ribblesdale Stakes
And here are the other favourites alongside Al Asifah for the 3:40 Ribblesdale:
Al Asifah - 4/6
Bluestocking - 11/2
Warm Heart - 7/1
Village Voice - 11/1
Crown Princesse - 16/1
The young horse only made his debut less than a month ago but is already a whopping 4/6 favourite currently for the Ribblesdale Stakes. They competed just 11 days ago but strode to a commanding victory at Goodwood. Can they do so again on Ladies Day?
Royal procession carriage listing
As is tradition, the royal party will arrive by carriage at 2pm prior to the first race at 2:30. Here is the carriage list in full:
1st Carriage: The King, The Queen, The Earl of Snowdon, Sir Mark Prescott Bt.
2nd Carriage: The Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, HH Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani, The Rt. Hon. the Lord Soames of Fletching.
3rd Carriage: The Lady Sarah Chatto, Mr. Daniel Chatto, The Baroness Chisholm of Owlpen, Mr. Colin Chisholm.
4th Carriage: Mr. John Gosden, Mrs. John Gosden, Mr. John Warren, The Lady Carolyn Warren.
Can Desert Hero provide royal winner? 3.05pm - King George V Stakes
- Here are a look at the latest odds for the top five the King George V Stakes:
- Burglar - 5/1
- Perfuse - 11/2
- Tagabawa - 11/2
- Betinell - 6/1
- Wonder Legend - 15/2
Those who follow the Royal Ascot and horse racing throughout the UK will know the festival has deep ties to the Royal Family where its Windsor Castle lies just six miles to the north. King Charles III has entered eight horses and one of those is in the 3:05pm race named after his great-grandfather.
Desert Hero has two wins in its four races but finished a disappointing eighth out of 14 in their first race this season and will have some work to do to upset the odds today. The winner of that race at Newbury was Bertinelli who will go off as one of the favourites today alongside Burglar who is ridden by Frankie Dettori.
Can Elite Status live up to his billing? 2.30pm - Norfolk Stakes
And here is the full race card for the Norfolk Stakes, day three’s first race:
- American Rascal
- Baheer
- Devious
- Elite Status
- His Majesty
- Malc
- Mon Na Slieve
- Noche Magica
- No Nay Mets
- Reveiller
- Shayekh
- The Fixer
- Thunder Blue
- Toca Madera
- Valiant Force
The first race of today sees Elite Status as the heavy favourite at around 13/8 currently. There will, however, be a lot of interest in American Rascal. He made his debut at Keeneland where he ran out comfortable winner by over 10 lengths and sits in second with the bookies at around 7/2. Could he be the horse to upset the favourite?
Royal Ascot Day Three
The big names for today’s premier race are on site as we continue to build for the first race of the day at 2:30.
Can Frankie get his second win?
All eyes will be on Frankie Dettori as the legendary jockey makes his final appearance at Royal Ascot this week. He’s riding in every race of the day, and here are the horses:
14:30 - No Nay Mets
15:05 - Burglar
15:40 - Bluestocking
16:20 - Courage Mon Ami
17:00 - Quantum Impact
17:35 - Epictetus
18:10 - Unforgotten
Day three full schedule
Before we dive into each race and the full race cards, here is a look at the schedule for today:
2.30pm - Norfolk Stakes
3.05pm - King George V Stakes
3.40pm Ribblesdale Stakes
4.20pm Gold Cup
5.00pm Britannia Stakes
5.35pm Hampton Court Stakes
6.10pm Buckingham Palace Stakes
