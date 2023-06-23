Jump to content

Liveupdated1687525064

Royal Ascot LIVE: Results, winners and latest updates from day four

Royal Ascot schedule, racecard and all the action after Frankie Dettori’s Gold Cup win

Michael Jones
Friday 23 June 2023 13:57
Comments
Royal Ascot moves into its fourth day of racing after a barnstorming Thursday that saw Frankie Dettori claim a ninth Gold Cup victory in one of his final rides at the racecourse.

Dettori is racing at Ascot for the final time ahead of his retirement later in the year but he’s not quite finished yet. Friday sees him race four more times atop Porta Fortuna (2.30pm), Lezoo (3.05pm), Coppice (5pm) and Arrest (5.35pm).

This week Ascot has seen its fair share of outside winners with the punters hoping Friday’s action leans more in their favour. Little Big Bear is one to watch for in the 3.05pm Commonwealth Cup, with Tahiyra and Queen For You likely to be well backed for the 4.20pm Coronation Stakes. Derby runner-up King Of Steel should put in a good show in the 5.35pm King Edwards VII Stakes though the field is only six horses.

As ever, horseracing comes down to skill, patience and luck and today’s action is set to be as thrilling and as exciting as ever.

Follow all of our coverage from the Royal Ascot 2023 below:

1687524888

Here’s the schedule for this afternoon

2:30 — Albany Stakes (Group 3), Five furlongs

3:05 — Commonwealth Cup (Group 1), Six furongs

3:40 — Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes (Handiap) One mile four furlongs

4:20 — Cornonation Stakes (Group 1), One mile5:00 — Sandringham Stakes (Handicap), One mile

5:35 — King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2), One mile, four furlongs

6:10 — Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap), Five furlongs

Mike Jones23 June 2023 13:54
1687514086

Welcome to day four at Royal Ascot

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of day three at Royal Ascot. The weather looks good, the crowds are pouring in and it promises to be yet another great day of racing and this most prestigious festival.

The £600,000 Commonwealth Cup and the £250,000 King Edward VII Stakes are among the main attractions in another day of horseracing.

King Charles III has a couple of runners too with Educator racing in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes and Candle of Hope setting off in the Sandringham Stakes.

The first race gets underway at 14:30 so stay here for all the build-up until then.

Mike Jones23 June 2023 10:54

