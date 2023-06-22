Royal Ascot tips: Day 3 best bets and eight horses to watch
Royal Ascot enters day two with plenty of exciting racing to get stuck into
Royal Ascot is back and the Gold Cup will bring eyes as racing continues on day three.
On the first day, Paddington triumphed in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, making it a memorable opening day for trainer Aidan O’Brien, securing a record 83rd victory at the meet. The Irish 2,000 Guineas winner under Ryan Moore beat out Frankie Dettori and Chaldean.
The legendary Italian jockey, relishing his Royal Ascot swansong ahead of retirement at the end of the year, endured a frustrating start to the week, with a nine-day ban handed out for careless riding while riding the King’s horse Saga.
On Wednesday, however, he roared back to clinch victory in the Queen’s Vase riding Gregory, while Jim Crowley triumphed in the Prince of Wales’ Stakes on Mostahdaf.
Here’s everything you need to know about Royal Ascot 2023 and the best tips.
When is Royal Ascot 2023 and how can I watch?
Royal Ascot 2023 starts on Tuesday 20 June and runs through to Saturday 24 June at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire.
Luckily for racing fans Royal Ascot will be broadcasted on free-to-air ITV1 starting at 1:30 each race day. Sky Sports Racing will also provide additional coverage of the races for those who subscribe to Sky, with a live stream available to subscribers on Sky Go.
Day 3 betting tips
Legendary jockey Ruby Walsh takes a look at the best bets on Day 3 for Paddy Power.
14:30 – Noche Magica (NAP)
15:05 – Bertinelli
15:40 – Al Asifah
16:20 – Eldar Eldarov
17:00 – Carracci (each way)
17:35 – Torito
18:10 – Accidental Agent (each way)
Analysis
14:30 – NOCHE MAGICA (NAP)
“I’m with Noche Magica. This race is all pace and all speed and he’s got that. He won at Cork first time out and he finished second at the Curragh last month. Paddy Twomey is having a brilliant season and he’s a great price.”
15:05 – BERTINELLI
“I’m going to stick with Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien, so I’m on Bertinelli. He ran really well at Newbury last time out and he’s going to improve. He could be one of Aidan’s runners that becomes a Group horse.”
15:40 – AL ASIFAH
“I’m going to stick with Al Asifah. She’s not a good price but you can’t get value in every race! She is the most likely winner and she will land her hat-trick.”
16:20 – ELDAR ELDAROV
“This year’s Gold Cup is probably a bit more open than it’s been in recent years. Coltrane is probably the right favourite but I’m going to go against him and I’m with last year’s St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov. He finished second on his seasonal reappearance at York but the form has held up. He can show improvement as he’s only a four-year-old.”
17:00 – CARRACCI (EACH WAY)
“I’m taking Carracci – and Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien again – at a big price. He ran well in the 2000 Guineas trial at Leopardstown but things didn’t go his way at the Curragh last time out. He’s unexposed and Ryan is red hot at the moment, he can’t do anything wrong.”
17:35 – TORITO
“Frankie Dettori is on the wrong one for me as I fancy Torito to beat Epictetus. He got off the mark at Nottingham earlier this year and he comes here on the back of his winning handicap debut at Epsom. He’ll do me!”
18:10 – ACCIDENTAL AGENT (EACH WAY)
“I’m going for Accidental Agent at a huge price. He’s back down to a mark of 101 and he has form at Ascot. I’m going to have a go at him.”
Sky Bet’s racing analyst Oli Bell has one fancy today in the Gold Cup
16:20 Gold Cup – Subjectivist (15/2)
Analysis
“Day three of Royal Ascot and the big race is the Gold Cup. This year I think a horse will win a second Gold Cup and the horse in question is Subjectivist.
“Sky Bet are paying five places in the race instead of three and Subjectivist showed that he was on the path back last time out with a good third, he won this race two years ago, blitzing them and beating the likes of Stradivarius – if he’s back to anywhere near his best, he’s the one they’ve got to beat.”
Royal Ascot 2023 race card
Thursday, June 22
- Norfolk Stakes - 2:30pm
- King George V Stakes - 3:05pm
- Ribblesdale Stakes - 3:40pm
- Gold Cup - 4:20pm
- Britannia Stakes - 5pm
- Hampton Court Stakes - 5:35pm
- Buckingham Palace Stakes - 6:10pm
Friday, June 23
- Albany Stakes - 2:30pm
- Commonwealth Cup - 3:05pm
- Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes - 3:40pm
- Coronation Stakes - 4:20pm
- Sandringham Stakes - 5pm
- King Edward VII Stakes - 5:35pm
- Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes - 6:10pm
Saturday, June 24
- Chesham Stakes - 2:30pm
- Jersey Stakes - 3:05pm
- Hardwicke Stakes - 3:40pm
- Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes - 4:20pm
- Wokingham Stakes - 5pm
- Golden Gates Stakes - 5:35pm
- Queen Alexandra Stakes - 6:10pm
Royal Family race schedule:
(race) - (horse)
Those who follow the Royal Ascot and horse racing throughout the UK will know the race has deep ties to the Royal Family where its Windsor Castle lies just six miles to the north. King Charles III enters eight horses that will race as follows:
Tuesday, June 20
Saga – Wolferton Stakes
Wednesday, June 21
Royal Hunt Cup - Reach For The Moon
Queen’s Vase - Circle of Fire
Thursday, June 22
King George V Stakes - Desert Hero
King George V Stakes - Market Value
Friday, June 23
Duke of Edinbrugh Stakes - Educator
Sandringham Stakes - Candle of Hope
Saturday, June 24
Wokingham Stakes - King’s Lynn
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies