Royal Ascot is back and the racing continues after a thrilling first day.

Paddington triumphed in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, making it a memorable opening day for trainer Aidan O’Brien, securing a record 83rd victory at the meet.

The Irish 2,000 Guineas winner under Ryan Moore beat out Frankie Dettori and Chaldean.

The legendary Italian jockey, relishing his Royal Ascot swansong ahead of retirement at the end of the year, endured a frustrating start to the week, with a nine-day ban handed out for careless riding while riding the King’s horse Saga.

Here’s everything you need to know about Royal Ascot 2023 and the best tips.

When is Royal Ascot 2023 and how can I watch?

Royal Ascot 2023 starts on Tuesday 20 June and runs through to Saturday 24 June at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire.

Luckily for racing fans Royal Ascot will be broadcasted on free-to-air ITV1 starting at 1:30 each race day. Sky Sports Racing will also provide additional coverage of the races for those who subscribe to Sky, with a live stream available to subscribers on Sky Go.

Day 2 betting tips

Legendary jockey Ruby Walsh takes a look at the best bets on Day 2 for Paddy Power.

14:30 – Relief Rally & Princess Chizara (each way)

15:05 – Crystal Caprice

15:40 – Jumbly (NAP)

16:20 – Luxembourg

17:00 – Intellogent

17:35 – Peking Opera

18:10 – Barnwell Boy

14:30 – RELIEF RALLY & PRINCESS CHIZARA (EACH WAY)

Born To Rock was really impressive on her debut but the price is too short. I liked Relief Rally’s wins at Windsor and Salisbury – and she can outrun her odds. I was also really impressed with Princess Chizara when she won at Bath last time out. Visually, she looks brilliant and she’s overpriced after bolting up in a really good time.

15:05 – CRYSTAL CAPRICE

Crystal Caprice, Tamarama and Indian Wish are all drawn really high and I can feel a tricast coming on! Farhh To Shy could also be thrown in too. I can’t decide so take your pick!

15:40 – JUMBLY (NAP)

I was at the Curragh on the weekend that Jumbly ran and she tried to come way off the pace. Jumbly did well to even deliver a challenge and she will have improved. I’m with her to go one better.

16:20 – LUXEMBOURG

I watched Luxembourg make his seasonal reappearance and I thought he was finished, however, he bounced back and was unrecognisable when winning the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh last month. He looked a different horse and while he got a good ride, he was brilliant. He can improve from that win and land the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes.

17:00 – INTELLOGENT

I’ve got five that I fancy: Perotto,Intellogent, Atrium, Bless Him and Sonny Liston. In terms of picking the winner, I’m keen on Intellogent with James Doyle on board for Jane Chapple-Hyam. He ran a blinder last year and he was eye-catching on his last start at Newbury.

17:35 – PEKING OPERA

I’m with Peking Opera for Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien. It looks like he’s done just enough to win on his last two starts but he won with plenty in hand at Navan last time out. I don’t like Gregory as the favourite so I’m on Peking Opera instead.

18:10 – BARNWELL BOY

I like the favourite Barnwell Boy. I was really impressed with him at Goodwood and I’m not worried about the drop to 5f. He’ll do me!

Royal Ascot 2023 race card

Wednesday, June 21

Queen Mary Stakes - 2:30pm

Kensington Palace Stakes - 3:05pm

Duke Of Cambridge Stakes - 3:40pm

Prince Of Wales’s Stakes - 4:20pm

Royal Hunt Cup - 5pm

Queen’s Vase Stakes - 5:35pm

Windsor Castle Stakes - 6:10pm

Thursday, June 22

Norfolk Stakes - 2:30pm

King George V Stakes - 3:05pm

Ribblesdale Stakes - 3:40pm

Gold Cup - 4:20pm

Britannia Stakes - 5pm

Hampton Court Stakes - 5:35pm

Buckingham Palace Stakes - 6:10pm

Friday, June 23

Albany Stakes - 2:30pm

Commonwealth Cup - 3:05pm

Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes - 3:40pm

Coronation Stakes - 4:20pm

Sandringham Stakes - 5pm

King Edward VII Stakes - 5:35pm

Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes - 6:10pm

Saturday, June 24

Chesham Stakes - 2:30pm

Jersey Stakes - 3:05pm

Hardwicke Stakes - 3:40pm

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes - 4:20pm

Wokingham Stakes - 5pm

Golden Gates Stakes - 5:35pm

Queen Alexandra Stakes - 6:10pm

Royal Family race schedule:

(race) - (horse)

Those who follow the Royal Ascot and horse racing throughout the UK will know the race has deep ties to the Royal Family where its Windsor Castle lies just six miles to the north. King Charles III enters eight horses that will race as follows:

Tuesday, June 20

Saga – Wolferton Stakes

Wednesday, June 21

Royal Hunt Cup - Reach For The Moon

Queen’s Vase - Circle of Fire

Thursday, June 22

King George V Stakes - Desert Hero

King George V Stakes - Market Value

Friday, June 23

Duke of Edinbrugh Stakes - Educator

Sandringham Stakes - Candle of Hope

Saturday, June 24

Wokingham Stakes - King’s Lynn