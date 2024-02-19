Art Power primed for lucrative comeback at Saudi Cup

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Art Power returns at the lucrative Saudi Cup 2024 this week in Saudi Arabia.

Leading King Power Racing’s charge, the owners aim to make a splash on the global stage.

Trained by Tim Easterby, Art Power is aiming to build on its Group 1 triumph after storming home to produce a 40-1 shock at Ascot in the British Champions Sprint last October.

It will now feature in the Group 2 1351 Turf Sprint on the Saudi Cup undercard, with fellow British-trained runners Anaaf and Jumby also contending the $2 million contest on Saturday - while the main race boasts a $20m (£15.86m) purse.

Maltilda Picotte, trained by Kieran Cotter in Ireland, and last year's winner Bathrat Leon, a contender from Japan, are also in the running.

Alastair Donald, a spokesperson for King Power Racing, said: "The hope is to go out with Art Power. Another of ours, Happy Power, went close in it a couple of years ago, but this lad is better. He could go well and is not getting any younger so we'll go chase some dollars and have fun with him.

"We were thrilled he got his big triumph last year as he really deserved it. Some people had said before he didn't run well in Group 1s, but he wasn't beaten far in a good few of them and luck wasn't on his side too. Some forget he's a Royal Ascot winner too, he's been a real star for us."

David Allan has linked up with Art Power in 14 of his 31 career starts, including the big win on British Champions Day, so it was an easy decision to extend the relationship in Riyadh.

Donald added: "David gave Art Power such a good ride and he gets on well with him so he should be on board again. It's always great to be able to travel out to prestigious contests with grand horses like him."